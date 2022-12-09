ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quarryville, PA

abc27 News

Lancaster-based manufacturer acquired by Kentucky private equity firm

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — MiddleGround Capital, based out of Lexington, Kentucky recently announced they acquired Lancaster County-based manufacturer Dutchland Inc. Dutchland Inc. is a manufacturer and installer of precast, concrete tanks, that are utilized for water and wastewater treatment centers and facilities. According to MiddleGround Capital, Dutchland Inc. is also known for its in-house design […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

East Shore Diner moved Monday, renamed ‘Silver Scoop’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner has been lifted onto two trucks and will be making the trek to Mechanicsburg around 9 on Monday morning. The beloved Dauphin County diner owners say they were left with no choice but to relocate due to a long-term PennDOT project.  The plan calls for the rebuilding […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pa. Farm Show Complex, Expo Center parking now cash free

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to the PA Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will now have to leave their cash at home for their next visit. As of November 1, 2022, payment for parking will be available by credit card only for $15. Admission to the PA Farm Show is free with the advertised best time to arrive between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg rental market among most ‘competitive’ in 2022: report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Anyone looking for an apartment in the Harrisburg area knows it’s extremely difficult to find affordable, quality housing. Turns out, the Harrisburg rental market is one of the most competitive in the nation. According to a study published by RentCafe, Harrisburg was the fourth...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore

East Shore Diner moves to new home on the west shore. The diner is backed onto Cameron Street. The shrink-wrapped East Shore Diner is hauled to its new location along Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township. The diner’s new name will be Silver Scoop. December 12, 2022. Dan Gleiter | dgleiter@pennlive.comGet Photo.
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA

- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County Chick-fil-A location to permanently close after 32 years

WYOMISSING, Pa. - A longtime destination for chicken sandwiches and waffle fries is closing at the end of the year in Berks County. Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its seasoned and freshly breaded chicken sandwiches, will permanently close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, according to a post on the location's Instagram page.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'

LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County dairy farm participating in Calving Corner at 2023 Farm Show

Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata and Franklin/Adams Counties will be participating in the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show from January 7-15, 2023. Cows representing these four farms will calve on site during the entire length of the Farm Show, so visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. Dairy industry volunteers will be volunteering at the Calving Corner exhibit throughout the week to answer questions about Pennsylvania dairy.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster mayor seeks property tax hike

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's mayor is looking to raise property taxes, as well as water and sewer rates and recycling fees. Mayor Danene Sorace said her proposal is the first property tax increase in four years. Lancaster's current property tax is 8%, which the mayor said amounts to about...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

YWCA Greater Harrisburg holding annual Holiday Giving Program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The YWCA Greater Harrisburg will be holding its annual Holiday Giving Program this holiday season. The annual Holiday Giving Program partners with local individuals and organizations to support hundreds of families in need during the holiday season. Each client or family who is currently enrolled in a YWCA program will have the opportunity to submit a “Holiday Giving Wish List.” Clients will be able to add one needed and one wishful item to their lists. The lists are then matched to community members requesting to sponsor an adult, child, or family.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Midstate Markers: Two signs, one canal

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — At the intersection of Orange Street and South Front Street (aka Route 624) in Wrightsville, York County, are two historical markers for one canal. The Susquehanna Canal went south along the west bank of the Susquehanna River. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts...
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Annual ‘Cops, Cars, Coffee and K9s’ event held in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The weather didn’t stop the Cops, Cars, Coffee, and K9’s Christmas Drive today at the Colonial Park Mall. The Pennsylvania State Fraternal Order of Police and Lower Paxton Township Police teamed up to collect donated toys and food. Those items go to families of Midstate officers who were killed or severely wounded in the line of duty, including officers who are serving overseas on active duty.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Christkindlmarkt event held in Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The fourth annual Christkindlmarkt was held in Lower Paxton Township on Saturday. The ever was hosted by American Legion Post 272 of Linglestown and saw over 127 vendors, live music, and Austrian dancers and an estimated 8,000 patrons in attendance. “This really brings...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State charges 30 people, 21 businesses in automotive 'title washing' ring

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General and governor-elect Josh Shapiro on Friday announced his office has charged 30 people and 21 businesses for "title-washing" and re-titling stolen vehicles. The alleged offenses occurred at businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh, and Philadelphia counties, Shapiro said in a press release. "The title washing...
HARRISBURG, PA

