ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon

When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Alex Cora Says Goodbye To Xander Bogaerts With Simple Post

Alex Cora joined the slew of Red Sox players who bid farewell to Xander Bogaerts. The five-time Silver Slugger departed Boston this week and signed an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Bogaerts debuted with the Red Sox in 2013 and helped the organization to two World Series championships. The 30-year-old was the unofficial captain of the team, was beloved among the fan base and his teammates and was one of the most coveted shortstops on the free agent market.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Former MLB Pitcher Has Revealed He's Gay

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has come out as gay. T.J. House, who pitched for Cleveland and Toronto over the course of his career, has revealed that he is engaged to be married to his boyfriend. The former MLB pitcher played in the league from 2013 to '17. “Today’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Chaim Bloom Addresses Rafael Devers’ Future After Xander Bogaerts’ Exit

Rafael Devers soon will have a new partner on the left side of the infield in Boston. Devers played alongside Xander Bogaerts for the first five-plus seasons of his Red Sox tenure, and the duo quickly established themselves as one of the best infield tandems in all of baseball. But the Devers-Bogaerts pairing at Fenway Park is no more, as the latter left Boston to sign an 11-year deal with the San Diego Padres in free agency.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Signs With Twins

Former Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez made his free agency decision on Monday. No, Vázquez will not be making his return to Boston next season. Instead, the Minnesota Twins reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with Vázquez, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Vázquez, 32,...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Rival Interested In Nathan Eovaldi

With Xander Bogaerts now committed to the San Diego Padres, the top free agent coming out of Boston is Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi, on the open market for the first time since 2017, figures to be a point of emphasis for pitching-needy teams at this stage in the Major League Baseball offseason. The top starters, aside from Carlos Rodón, have signed new contracts and Eovaldi is in the next tier of pitchers who can be real difference-makers at a moderate price.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Matthew Judon Wore Wild Pregame Outfit To Patriots-Cardinals

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Judon made one serious fashion statement before Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. The New England Patriots pass-rusher arrived at State Farm Stadium wearing perhaps the wildest pregame outfit of the season. We’re not sure how to describe it, so it’s best you just look for yourself.
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy