Tahoe Daily Tribune
The Ethereum merge is reducing high amounts of energy: here’s how
Ethereum is the second leading cryptocurrency on the market right now, and its popularity has risen since it provides more than a way to make fast transactions. Although Bitcoin paved the way for cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has everything an investor would want from such an environment, from transactional benefits to a world of NFTs, Dapps, DAOs and much more.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Developers Target March 2023 for “Shanghai” Upgrade
Ethereum developers determined that the network’s next hard fork “Shanghai” will have a target release time frame of March 2023. This upgrade will allow Beacon Chain staked ether (stETH) withdrawals. “The Hash” panel discusses what that means for the future of Ethereum network.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Dogecoin, Binance Coin, Polygon and One Ethereum Rival, According to Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is analyzing four popular altcoins amid low volatility conditions in the market. Starting with meme asset Dogecoin (DOGE), pseudonymous trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 10,700 YouTube subscribers that the eighth-largest crypto asset by market cap is currently holding a key support level. According to Altcoin...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain to execute merge, details inside
Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge on 8 December. Gnosis Chain transitions from PoA to PoS, following Ethereum Merge. This will be the second-ever Merge in the blockchain industry. A major Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge today (8 December), transitioning from...
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
NEWSBTC
‘Wolf Of Wall Street’ Advises Crypto Investors To Hang On To Bitcoin And Ethereum
The year 2022 has been a very rough one for Bitcoin and the general crypto market. In the initial 11 months of the year, BTC declined by about 65%. Then, when it appeared that BTC gained stability at the $20K price mark, the FTX contagion broke out. The adverse event...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year
Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
NEWSBTC
Getting Ready for the Next Bull Run With Big Eyes Coin, Internet Computer, And Ethereum
Financial markets move in cycles of highs and lows. In the crypto market, periods of record highs are called bull runs, and periods of lows are called bear runs. 2022 has been a slow trickle in the bear cycle as tokens have only grown by a little. However, there is...
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Family Is Moving More Than $1 Million Into Decentralized Exchanges After Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX Disaster
The Bitcoin Family has relocated to Phuket, and they are in the process of moving $1 million in crypto to decentralized exchanges. Currently, the family keeps 73% of its crypto tokens in cold storage. Decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, allow users to retain custody of their coins. Confidence is quickly eroding...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Developers Target March 2023 for Release of Staked Ether; Starbucks' Web3 Splash
This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp. The most valuable crypto stories for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Ethereum developers determined the network’s next hard fork, called “Shanghai,” will have a target release time frame of March 2023. This upgrade will include code known as EIP 4895 that will allow Beacon Chain staked ether (ETH) withdrawals. Plus, Starbucks Odyssey launches its Web3-powered experience in beta to certain rewards members of the coffee giant in the U.S.
Here's My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy in December
You may never have heard of this token -- at least not by its correct name.
usethebitcoin.com
Ethereum’s Next Network Upgrade Slated For March 2023
Ethereum’s Shanghai hard fork will have a target release time frame of March 2023 and will allow Beacon Chain staked ether (ETH) withdrawals. Subsequently, following a second hard fork called Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 4844. Ethereum’s Shanghai Hard Fork Upgrade. On December 8 discussion at the 151st Ethereum...
CoinDesk
Future of Ethereum After the Merge
Vitalik Buterin and Ethereum developers are among CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, following the blockchain's historic upgrade known as "the Merge" earlier this year. Ethereum Foundation Protocol Support Lead Tim Beiko discusses what's next for the Ethereum network and shares a preview of the upcoming hard fork known as "Shanghai."
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase takes a shot at Tether, encourages users to switch to USDC
United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has asked its customers to convert their Tether-issued USDT (USDT) stablecoin to USD Coin (USDC), a USD-pegged stablecoin issued by Circle and co-founded by Coinbase in 2018. The cryptocurrency exchange suggested that USDC is a much more secure alternative in the wake of the FTX...
CoinTelegraph
SBF tried to destabilize crypto market to save FTX: Report
Tether executives and Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao worried that Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), former FTX CEO, was attempting to destabilize the crypto market aiming to save the now-bankrupt exchange, according to reports on Dec. 9. Messages seen by The Wall Street Journal of a Signal group chat named...
todaynftnews.com
PayPal takes forward its crypto services to Luxembourg
Today NFT News, in October, reported PayPal filed trademarks for NFT and metaverse offerings. Before that, the company allowed Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto transactions. The payments giant also created buzz while joining the TRUST network to comply with the digital assets Travel rule. Now, according to recent news, PayPal...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 8
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph
Hackers copied Mango Markets attacker’s methods to exploit Lodestar — CertiK
Blockchain security company CertiK has shared a post-mortem analysis of the $5.8 million Lodestar Finance exploit that occurred on Dec. 10:. In a similar instance, CertiK said that Lodestar Finance hackers “artificially pumped the price of an illiquid collateral asset which they then borrow against, leaving the protocol with irretrievable debt.”
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $690,000,000 in ETH in Just Two Days, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
Crypto analytics platform Santiment says that Ethereum (ETH) whales and sharks have been gobbling up the leading smart contract platform at a fast pace over the last two days. New data from the market intelligence platform reveals that Ethereum holders who own between 100 and 1 million ETH added 561,000 Ether worth about $690 million between December 5th and 6th.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Two Low-Cap Ethereum Altcoins, Sparking Rallies
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has given support for two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin projects as markets continue to consolidate. In an announcement via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Aragon (ANT) and Rocket Pool (RPL) on the Ethereum network on December 8th when sufficient liquidity levels are achieved.
