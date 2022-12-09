Lathrop, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento institution has been reborn.The West Wind Drive-In Theater is fully reopening this weekend with a rebuilt and upgraded snack bar.After a fire gutted the building in January, the drive-in spent millions to repair and upgrade it. They were able to preserve the unique shape of the building but the inside is brand new and modern.In addition to the traditional movie theater fare, the West Wind is also introducing some new concession items. "We are now having our boba station open. We have bubble cones with ice cream and all kinds of great toppings. We have great popcorn mix-ins like some great black truffle, garlic truffle, which is really good, and bbq flavor, all kinds of good different flavors," said Jamie Davis, the general manager of the drive-in. "You got to come check them out." The Sunset Bar and Grill is also serving wine, beer and margaritas there.The theater, which is located at Highway 50 and Bradshaw Road, will be open rain or shine.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO