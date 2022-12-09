Ceres, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
December 10, 2022 - SONORA, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation announces interpretive programs and activities at New Melones Lake, located in Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties. Programs are free of charge and do not require reservations. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. All programs are weather dependent.
SAN JOAQUIN, Calif. - A driver died Friday night near Stockton after leading deputies on a pursuit and crashing, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. At about 7 p.m. deputies initiated a pursuit on a vehicle after its driver was allegedly driving recklessly in the area of Charter Way and S. Harrison Street.
Projected Precipitation for Mariposa 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst 3.00"- 4.00" Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley 3.00"- 4.00" December 8, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a strong storm system will impact Central California this weekend. The majority of precipitation associated with this storm system will...
The Modesto Police Department reported a fatal pedestrian crash on Nelson Avenue on the night of Friday, December 2, 2022. Modesto PD received reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on Orangeburg Avenue in the vicinity of Nelson Avenue at approximately 7:15 p.m. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on...
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Friday, December 9, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teen is recovering from minor injuries after jumping out of a car in the Country Club area to escape a kidnapping, police officials say. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was walking near Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when officers said a Hispanic man offered her a ride.
The Los Banos Downtown Association held their annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony on the evening of Thursday, December 8th at 6:00 PM on Main Street in downtown Los Banos. Beautifully decorated Main Street had great entertainment, vendors, endless smiles and tons of fun – especially with that “snow” bubble machine that created so much joy for the children that attended.
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after jumping out of a vehicle in a kidnapping attempt Saturday, according to the Stockton Police Department. The victim was walking in the area of Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when she was offered a ride by the suspect. According to police, she got into […]
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is advising residents to avoid the area of Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue due to an "active incident," Friday night. A law enforcement source tells ABC10 this is the scene of a crash where a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office chase came to a violent end.
DUBLIN (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision in Dublin early Thursday on northbound Interstate Highway 680 has closed the connecting on-ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580. Officers responded to a 3:08 a.m. report of a vehicle collision with a guard rail. A SigAlert was issued at 3:48 a.m. closing the connection […]
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A new Chick-Fil-A location is coming to the East Bay, and Thursday’s grand opening in Livermore is expected to cause increased traffic. The Livermore Police Department warned the community of possible delays in the area of 1754 N Livermore Ave. KRON On is streaming news live now The Livermore location will […]
December 9, 2022 - On August 28th, 2021, at about 4:00 P.M. in the afternoon detectives responded to the area of Golden Dove Lane in the Washington Fire burn scar after a report of human. remains found in the area. Investigation determined the remains appeared to have been there before...
STOCKTON, Calif. — Under a small patio in the backyard of her East Stockton home, 45-year old Veronica Aguilar is creating tamale magic. "I think that it's the flavor from the meat is what makes them so good," said Aguilar in Spanish. Using her grandmother's recipe, the native of...
UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
(KTXL) — Multiple people arrested, dozens of traffic stops conducted, multiple vehicles towed and firearms seized during San Joaquin County Sideshow Task Force mission between Friday evening and early Saturday morning. From 5 p.m. Friday until 1:30 a.m. a law enforcement task force made up of personnel from the Stockton, Manteca, Tracy police department and […]
Tuolumne, CA – An argument between siblings turned into the trashing of a home in Tuolumne, resulting in the arrest of a Columbia man. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded recently to the 18000 block of Apple Colony Road near Connally Lane for a report of a family disturbance. The caller reported that 42-year-old Richard Villegas was breaking items in the home after getting into a physical fight with a family member.
Comments / 0