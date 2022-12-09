ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma Police searching for bank robbery suspect

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

PETALUMA - Police are searching for a man who walked into a Petaluma bank early Thursday afternoon and robbed it of an undisclosed amount of cash.

A Petaluma police spokesperson said police were informed of the incident at approximately 1:10 p.m. when an alarm was activated at Exchange Bank, located in the Deer Creek Village Shopping Center.

The man, a white male in his late teens or early 20s, approached a bank teller with a demand note for money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash, then left the bank. Bank employees did not see any weapons on the suspect.
No one was injured.

The man was last seen walking southbound on Lynch Creek Way toward the Lynch Creek Trail. Police searched the immediate area but turned up nothing.

The suspect is 5'4" to 5'7" tall with a medium build. He was wearing a light gray hoodie, dark face mask, dark pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident, including the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372, or utilize ppdtips@cityofpetaluma.org.

