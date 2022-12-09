Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Guess Idaho’s Highest Natural Elevation Point?
It was International Mountain Day over the weekend, and that made me curious to know the tallest mountains and highest elevations points in Idaho. Before you keep scrolling for more pictures and details, do you know the highest elevation point in Idaho? Do you have any guesses? I’ll be honest, there’s no way I’d know this stuff if I wasn’t looking it up right now haha!
You Probably Drive By Idaho’s Most Interesting Cemetery All The Time [pics]
How many times have you driven through the intersection of Chinden and Cloverdale? Has Joplin Cemetery ever caught your eye at a red light, or maybe as you were passing by?. After years of admiring this cemetery from afar, our team decided to pay their respects to the pioneer families who established the Treasure Valley we all know and love today.
Big game can handle Idaho winters, but Fish and Game steps in if emergencies arise
Fish and Game has plans in place if emergency feeding is needed. The post Big game can handle Idaho winters, but Fish and Game steps in if emergencies arise appeared first on Local News 8.
Did You Know You Can Dine Inside Adorable Rooftop Igloos In Idaho?
Sometimes it isn’t enough to just go out and eat dinner with friends and family. Sometimes you need a special or unique location for the gathering. Well, the perfect location for a magical winter dinner does exist and you don’t need to travel far to experience it. Idaho...
Watch: Idaho Biologists Free Deer from Abandoned Water Tank
Below is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. In mid-November, conservation officers from the Magic Valley Region received a report of a mule deer buck that had become trapped after falling into an abandoned water storage tank outside of Hailey. It is unknown how long the deer had been trapped after falling into the deep concrete storage tank. The tank is thought to have been the water storage tank for the old Hiawatha Hotel in Hailey that was built in the late 1800s.
10 of Idaho’s Most Intriguing and Mysterious Places Hiding in Plain Sight
Thanks to Urban Dictionary, there is a conspiracy theory that Idaho doesn't actually exist. Those of us who call the Gem State home know for a fact that this particular accusation couldn't be further than the truth. Between nuclear testing and the state's rich mining history, Idaho is actually home...
SURPRISE: An Idaho Neighbor has America’s Worst Drivers
Quick, what state has America’s worst drivers? You get three guesses and the first two won’t count. They have special plates on their vehicles that warn they are Unable to Administer Highway. This is abbreviated as the warning Utah. They roam Interstate highways at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. They weave in and out of heavy traffic on Route 15. They appear to have no peripheral vision. It’s like everyone from Utah drives like an old woman!
Fact or Fiction? You Can’t Drink Alcohol in Idaho on Christmas Day
For many Idahoans, the Christmas season means catching up with old friends and extended family. Once all the presents are wrapped and the leftovers are put away, you may want to get together with those folks over a drink. If you can find a bar that’s open, will you be able to order that drink?
Idaho Fish & Game to Soon Begin Winter Aerial Surveys and Capture Work in Clearwater Region
KAMIAH - Starting next week, the Idaho Fish & Game will begin winter capture work and aerial surveys in the Clearwater Region. According to the IDFG, elk and moose captures will begin the week of December 12th in units 8, 8A, 10A. The capture efforts are part of a larger elk and moose calf survivability study. Additional capture efforts will also take place in unit 14.
Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020
Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals from across Idaho, identified 11 maternal deaths in 2020. That’s up […] The post Report: Deaths among pregnant women in Idaho more than doubled in 2020 appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
Storm could dump several inches of snow on East Idaho's highlands
The winter storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday morning is forecast to continue dumping snow on the region's highlands until late Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho alerting the public about the difficult driving conditions caused by the storm, especially in the region's higher elevations. Most of East Idaho's lowlands including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls,...
What Christmas Dish Does Idaho Love Most? (Most Searched Online)
Christmas is quickly approaching, and I’ve been getting more and more excited for some of my favorite delicious Christmas dishes. We each individually have our own favorites, but what is the most popular (or most searched online) Christmas dish in all of Idaho?. There’s a recent article from Delish...
How a Rexburg man became the first Latter-day Saint to serve as Idaho’s governor
REXBURG – When Arnold Williams became Idaho’s 20th governor, there was quite a political outcry. It was November 1945 and the end of World War II had put the Gem State in the midst of a post-war economic boom. The 47-year-old Rexburg man’s predecessor, Charles Gossett, had taken office 10 months earlier and had resigned to fill a U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of John Thomas.
If You Hit a Deer in Idaho is it Legal to Take the Antlers?
People have entire Pinterest boards of things you can make out of antlers. A vehicle crash with a deer is a dangerous way to get close to a pair of antlers, but should it happen to you…can you legally keep them in Idaho?. There’s a running joke in our...
WATCH: Night Critter Snags Xmas Package; Heed Idaho Postal Alerts
Normally, December is a month when people get victimized by other human beings from holiday Internet scams and porch piracy. Having Christmas package deliveries snagged by critters in the middle of the night is a rarity, but it happened to me Tuesday and I captured it all on video. Christmas...
Idaho Employers Love It, Idaho Workers Hate It…
When it comes to working, I think my family would agree that I am a borderline (they'll say "full-fledged") workaholic. Maybe it's because I love what I do for a living or perhaps it's because I just get so into what I'm doing, whatever the case is, one thing is clear: I forget to eat.
'Into the 21st century': Idaho's historical markers are getting an update
T hroughout Idaho’s highways and byways, brown wooden signs call out to passersby, looking to tell stories of the past to those who will listen. The Idaho Highway Historical Marker Program is a distinctly recognizable joint project by the Idaho Historical Society and the Idaho Transportation Department. A few years ago a series of events occurred that changed the program forever.
Idaho State Police teams up with Broulim’s to help feed those in need this Christmas
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – For the sixth straight year, Idaho State Police is working with Broulim’s to provide meals to those in need across eastern Idaho. It’s a project that started back in early November. State troopers went out to different Broulim’s locations across eastern Idaho to seek donations for the meals. So far, ISP has enough money to supply more than 400 families with a tasty Christmas dinner.
Snow showers possible on Monday morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Snow showers could impact the Treasure Valley on Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. Heavy snow continues in the mountain regions this weekend. The highest peaks could see up to 2 feet of...
