Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Won't Play Like Elden Ring With Giant Mechs
After a decade spent developing the Dark Souls trilogy, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, From Software is returning to its mechanized roots with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. Don't expect this new entry in the mech series to adopt a Soulsborne approach to gameplay though, as From Software president Hidetaka Miyazaki explained in a recent interview that Armored Core VI's gameplay will emphasize what makes the series so special.
Supergiant announces Hades 2 at The Game Awards
The sequel will be developed in early access, just like the original.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Won't Be Open-World, Will Use A Classic Mission-Based Design
The first new entry in the series in over a decade, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is headed to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox sometime in 2023. While you can expect From Software's next title to have giant robot fights that you'll have to prepare your mech for, Armored Core VI won't be an open-world experience in the same vein as Elden Ring and will instead be sticking to the mission-based design that its predecessors used.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
4 new PS5 demos launch ahead of The Game Awards
PlayStation is getting in on the indie demo fest action
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
The Verge
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
Gamespot
FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS Winter 2022 Trailer
Spanning the entire FINAL FANTASY VII timeline, here's another look at FFVII EVER CRISIS. Closed Beta Test coming Summer 2023 for iOS and Android.
HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards
There were plenty of huge game announcements during The Game Awards. The post HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 PC Release Date Set for March
Announced tonight during The Game Awards, The Last of Us Part 1 officially has a PC release date: March 3, 2023. This remake of The Last of Us was originally slated to arrive on PC "very soon" after its September launch on PlayStation 5, but we hadn't heard a firm date since then. A trailer shown during the award show gives a fresh look at familiar gameplay now captured on PC.
IGN
Horizon: Forbidden West DLC Announced, Arrives in April
Horizon: Forbidden West is officially getting DLC, announced by developer Guerrilla Games in a trailer The Game Awards. Arriving on April 19, 2023, the Burning Shores DLC will take Aloy to Los Angeles, complete with Hollywood sign on display. Forbidden West is the long awaited sequel to 2017's Horizon: Zero...
Polygon
Judas, the next game from BioShock’s director, hits all the creepy notes
It might look like the next BioShock, and it might be the next game from its creator, but it’s not. Judas, by Ken Levine and Ghost Story Games, made its debut Thursday night with a trailer at The Game Awards 2022. Judas’ trailer deploys familiar, if discordant, themes of...
Gamespot
Streamer Plays Two Copies Of Elden Ring At Once, One With Dance Pad
Streamer and cosplayer MissMikkaa is known for her Elden Ring challenge runs, including beating Malenia with a dance pad, but her latest challenge has escalated things significantly. Recently, she's been playing two copies of Elden Ring at once, one with a dance pad, and one with a PS5 controller. Needless...
It's official: Company of Heroes 3 is coming to Xbox
During The Game Awards, SEGA and Relic Entertainment announced that in 2023, the ambitious World War 2 RTS Company of Heroes 3 will launch on Xbox
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Leaked
It appears that the release date for Street Fighter 6 has leaked ahead of an official reveal at The Game Awards. Users on ResetEra noticed that the game's PlayStation Store listing has been updated with a release date of June 2nd, 2023. The game's Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions have all been listed alongside this date. Obviously fans will still want to wait for confirmation from Capcom, but this is about as official as it gets! Capcom had been teasing an announcement for Thursday's show, and it sure looks like this is what the publisher has in store.
Gamespot
Elden Ring: Where To Get Magic Glintblade
Are you tracking down every spell in Elden Ring? If so, you'll need to give a visit to a lovable turtle NPC in one of the game's earlier areas so that you can pick up Magic Glintblade. This sorcery has a unique use, so it's worth grabbing if you plan to make the most of your kit in sticky situations. Read on to find out where you can obtain it.
Gamespot
Diablo Immortal Terror's Tide Update Continues The Game's Main Story
Diablo Immortal's story is set to continue in the game's new Terror's Tide update, which will introduce the new zone of Stormpoint into Blizzard's mobile ARPG. Stormpoint is a "salt-scrubbed prison island" that houses Sanctuary's "worst of the worst." Diablo's minions have learned a large shard of the Worldstone is being kept there, and have put the island under siege. It will be up to players to battle against Diablo's Cult of Terror in order to prevent their plan from coming to fruition.
Gamespot
Returnal Is Going To Require A Lot Of RAM To Run Smoothly On PC
A PC port of Returnal was confirmed at The Game Awards last week, and like most PlayStation 4 and 5 games appearing on that alternative platform, you'll need some modern hardware to get the best possible performance. Curiously, Returnal's RAM requirements are much higher than previous PlayStation ports, as you'll need 32GB of RAM to keep the roguelite action flowing smoothly.
Comments / 0