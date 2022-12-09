ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Seek Runaway 17-year-old girl missing since October

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway and has been missing since the middle of October. Police are searching for Tanaiyah Hao-Kallio, who was last seen Oct. 18 near the intersection of Makala Boulevard and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in Kailua-Kona. She is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
TODAY.com

Woman missing after shark attack in Maui

The search continues for a woman who was allegedly attacked by a shark while snorkeling off the coast of Maui. The woman’s husband told authorities they were initially able to fight off the shark, but his wife did not make it back to shore.Dec. 9, 2022.
People

Man Fights Off Shark but His Wife Is Missing After They Were Attacked While Snorkeling in Maui

A man reportedly told police that he and his wife fought off a shark before he swam to shore and she vanished Rescuers are searching for a person who disappeared after reports of a shark in Hawaii. On Thursday, police in Maui received a call from a man who "saw a shark swim by repeatedly" while he was snorkeling 50 yards from Keawakapu Point, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources senior communications manager Dan Dennison said in a news briefing on Thursday. After spotting the shark, the man — whose identity...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Officials respond to shark incident off Keawakapu Beach

KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials responded to a possible shark incident in waters off Maui on Thursday afternoon, according to DLNR. Reports came in just before Noon that a possible encounter took place 50 yards offshore of Keawakapu Point. The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area to account for all […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

USGS: Kilauea volcano eruption ceases; lava lake completely crusted over

Kilauea volcano's summit eruption has paused, the USGS says.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96

As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu's director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school.
HAWAII STATE
activenorcal.com

Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park

With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
wabi.tv

Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water

ST. GEORGE, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a missing Saint George woman was found by a Maine Game Warden and search team Friday morning. Authorities say 71-year-old Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove, off States Point Road. Laporte’s body...
SAINT GEORGE, ME
hawaiinewsnow.com

Gas prices drop on mainland, but not in Hawaii

Still haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Check out this craft fair!. The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair starts this Friday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Princess Abigail Kawananakoa has died, family announces

HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Breezy winds expected to back off by Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trades will ease a bit Monday into Tuesday, but locally breezy conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate showers will continue to primarily impact windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Some brief downpours will be possible especially over windward Maui and the Big Island on Monday. Winds will diminish and rain chances will briefly decrease around mid week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The cold front could bring an increase in wet weather Thursday night and Friday, which could linger into the weekend.

