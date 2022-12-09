Read full article on original website
Hawaii Island police seek suspects in store robberies
HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two separate store robberies are under investigation on Hawaii Island. On Monday, county police turned to the public for help in identifying and locating the suspects. Around 9:30 a.m. the morning of Dec. 6, Hilo patrol officers were sent to a business along Kilauea Avenue. There,...
Police Seek Runaway 17-year-old girl missing since October
Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported as a runaway and has been missing since the middle of October. Police are searching for Tanaiyah Hao-Kallio, who was last seen Oct. 18 near the intersection of Makala Boulevard and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in Kailua-Kona. She is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
NH hiker falls to death off mountain cliff while taking photos with his wife, authorities say
Rescuers in New Hampshire recovered the body of a hiker who died after he fell 300 hundred feet off a cliff on Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch on Saturday morning.
Search ends for missing snorkeler following reported shark attack off Maui beach | UPDATE
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Rescuers have called off the search for a snorkeler who was reported missing following an alleged shark sighting off Keawakapu Beach on Maui on Thursday. The 60-year-old woman and her husband were snorkeling about 75-yards off Keawakapu Beach around noon on Thursday when the husband said...
Woman missing after shark attack in Maui
The search continues for a woman who was allegedly attacked by a shark while snorkeling off the coast of Maui. The woman’s husband told authorities they were initially able to fight off the shark, but his wife did not make it back to shore.Dec. 9, 2022.
Washington Woman Goes Missing While Snorkeling In Hawaii
The victim's husband and witnesses reported seeing a huge shark in the water when she disappeared.
HPD: 19-year-old arrested following deadly crash on Oahu’s North Shore
Search continues into second day for missing woman who apparently suffered shark bite off Maui. The U.S. Coast Guard said it would continue its search until the end of the day. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. Officials said they did not observe any smoke detectors in the the home. Team...
Man Fights Off Shark but His Wife Is Missing After They Were Attacked While Snorkeling in Maui
A man reportedly told police that he and his wife fought off a shark before he swam to shore and she vanished Rescuers are searching for a person who disappeared after reports of a shark in Hawaii. On Thursday, police in Maui received a call from a man who "saw a shark swim by repeatedly" while he was snorkeling 50 yards from Keawakapu Point, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources senior communications manager Dan Dennison said in a news briefing on Thursday. After spotting the shark, the man — whose identity...
The newest tool in the fight against rapid ohia death: A chainsaw mounted on a drone
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. Data shows toxic 'forever chemicals'...
Officials respond to shark incident off Keawakapu Beach
KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials responded to a possible shark incident in waters off Maui on Thursday afternoon, according to DLNR. Reports came in just before Noon that a possible encounter took place 50 yards offshore of Keawakapu Point. The Maui Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard are searching the area to account for all […]
USGS: Kilauea volcano eruption ceases; lava lake completely crusted over
Kilauea volcano’s summit eruption has paused, the USGS says. Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96. Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, known as the “last alii” and a revered philanthropist, has died at 96. Monday's Midday...
Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa dies at 96
As fentanyl overdoses rise, DOE works to place Narcan at all school campuses. As the number of fentanyl overdoses in Hawaii climbs, Honolulu’s director of Emergency Services is joining a growing list of officials calling for Narcan to be placed inside every Hawaii school. The newest tool in the...
Avalanche Reported Just Outside of Mt. Shasta Ski Park
With the snow dumping on the Northern California mountains on Saturday, the Mt. Shasta Ski Park opened to the public for a transformative season on the mountain. Just outside the boundaries of the ski park on opening day, a dangerous avalanche was occurring. The Mount Shasta Avalanche Center reported a...
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a missing Saint George woman was found by a Maine Game Warden and search team Friday morning. Authorities say 71-year-old Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove, off States Point Road. Laporte’s body...
Thousands of cars are stolen each year, what you should do if it happens to you
Car theft--it's an unfortunate crime happening to thousands of people every year here in Hawaii. But what do you do if it happens to you? And how likely is it you'll actually get your car back? KHON contacted HPD to get some tips and information to answer those questions and more regarding car theft.
Abigail Kawananakoa, ‘the last alii’ and a lifelong champion of Native Hawaiian causes, dies at 96
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, known as the “last alii” and a revered philanthropist who used her vast wealth to support Native Hawaiian culture and causes, died Sunday at 96. Her death was announced in the Hawaiian language at Iolani Palace on Monday morning. This...
28 billion gallons of lava later, Kilauea eruption at summit crater is on pause
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kilauea volcano’s summit eruption has paused, the USGS says. Officials said since the eruption started on Sept. 29, 2021, more than 29 billion gallons of lava has spewed out into the summit’s Halemaumau Crater ― raising the floor by about 469 feet. “Over the...
Gas prices drop on mainland, but not in Hawaii
Still haven't finished your Christmas shopping? Check out this craft fair!. The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair starts this Friday at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. Honolulu Marathon is the only race that gives out t-shirts to finishers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. "It's an interesting time capsule and it'll...
Princess Abigail Kawananakoa has died, family announces
HONOLULU (AP) — Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, the so-called last Hawaiian princess whose lineage included the royal family that once ruled the islands and an Irish businessman who became one of Hawaii’s largest landowners, died on Sunday. She was 96. Her death was announced Monday morning outside...
Forecast: Breezy winds expected to back off by Wednesday
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trades will ease a bit Monday into Tuesday, but locally breezy conditions are expected to continue. Light to moderate showers will continue to primarily impact windward and mauka areas during the next few days. Some brief downpours will be possible especially over windward Maui and the Big Island on Monday. Winds will diminish and rain chances will briefly decrease around mid week as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The cold front could bring an increase in wet weather Thursday night and Friday, which could linger into the weekend.
