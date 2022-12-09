ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Idaho State Journal

Recreational marijuana use will be legal in 21 states after ballot measures pass

Advocates for marijuana liberalization saw mixed results as legalization ballot measures were counted Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri voters approving recreational use for adults but Arkansas, South Dakota and North Dakota rejecting the proposal. Maryland and Missouri will bring the list of states where recreational marijuana use is legal to 21. Maryland’s referendum passed easily, with nearly two-thirds of voters in favor. In more conservative Missouri, the measure received 53 percent. ...
MISSOURI STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Critics fear voucher expansion could hit multiple counties

Two key House members confirmed they will bring legislation in 2023 to spread the state’s Education Savings Account program to Hamilton County, a move that could launch expansion into two other counties as well. House Education Administration Committee Chairman Mark White told the Tennessee Lookout this week he plans to sponsor the House version of […] The post Critics fear voucher expansion could hit multiple counties appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Senator Considers Defunding Police Who Don’t Enforce Gun Laws

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) said the Senate should consider defunding police departments in states that don’t implement gun laws in the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting.Murphy condemned the actions of some Colorado counties that have declared their status as “Second Amendment sanctuaries” to CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday, arguing they were circumventing state and federal laws. More than half of the state’s counties passed some form of the resolution after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a “red flag” law in 2019, which allowed police to temporarily take away the guns of those who may pose a risk to society. The...
COLORADO STATE
Argus Leader

South Dakota Democrats recommend Duffy as federal judge

The South Dakota Democratic Party has recommended a judge for a lifetime appointment to the federal bench in Rapid City. Veronica Duffy, 58, has served as a U.S. magistrate judge since 2007, initially in the Western Division of the U.S. District Court of South Dakota. Duffy currently works in the Southern Division, which is headquartered in Sioux Falls.
RAPID CITY, SD
The Associated Press

Illinois crime bill negotiator Sen. Scott Bennett dies at 45

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett, a key legislative negotiator in clarifying the landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul which takes effect Jan. 1, died on Friday. He was 45. A state senator since 2015, Bennett died from complications of a large brain tumor, according to his wife Stacy Bennett. She said the family is shocked by the unexpected suddenness of her husband’s death. “Scott will forever be known for being an extraordinary father, husband, and friend. His quick humor and wit could light up any room he entered,” Stacy Bennett said in a statement. “He worked tirelessly to find solutions to society’s most pressing issues by finding common ground and compromise.” First responders rushed Bennett from his home to the hospital at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said he was notified by the Carle Foundation Hospital that Bennett had died at about 1:15 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Iowa legislators weigh in on vaccine requirement, NDAA proposals

Iowa’s congressional delegation weighed in on issues from foreign government involvement to religious vaccine exemptions as the annual defense policy bill mad its way through Congress this week. The annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, was released late Tuesday following months of deliberation as to what it would include. One of the more controversial […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Iowa legislators weigh in on vaccine requirement, NDAA proposals appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

