World of Warcraft players will soon have an additional way to earn mounts, toys, pets, and cosmetics thanks to the addition of a new Trading Post feature. As detailed by Blizzard in a new blog, two Trading Posts (one in Stormwind for the Alliance and one in Orgrimmar for the Horde) will be added to the game in the near future that will feature a rotating collection of items for players to acquire using a new currency called Trader's Tender. This currency can be earned in two ways. The first is to simply log in once per month and claim 500 Trader's Tender for free from the Collector's Cache located near each Trading Post.

9 HOURS AGO