Celtics' Williams fined $20K for punching ball into stands

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been fined $20,000 for punching the ball into the stands during a game against the Golden State Warriors, the NBA announced Monday. Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected for the act, which happened with 1:52 remaining in...
