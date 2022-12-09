Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
McDonald’s is responsible for revealing another new ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ character
We’re only four months away from the premiere of The Super Mario Bros Movie and leaks of McDonald‘s Happy Meal toys based on the upcoming Nintendo movie. Twitter user @kikaim shared a Japanese McDonald’s flyer which featured the upcoming toys to be sold in the fast food joint. The toys include iconic Mario characters such as Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Bowser. But the flyer also included another character who has not yet been revealed in any of the trailers.
techeblog.com
Complete History of Super Mario Kart Reveals Why Nintendo Actually Made the Game for the SNES
There was one specific reason why Nintendo developed Super Mario Kart for the Super Famicom / NES in the early 90s, and it was because they wanted a 2-player racing game for their new flagship console. Hideki Konno realized that there were already too many Formula 1 games, so they turned to go-kart racing, and the rest is history.
BBC
Game Awards: Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok are big winners
Elden Ring, the epic dark fantasy title created by Hidetaka Miyazaki in collaboration with George RR Martin, has won the prestigious game of the year prize at the Game Awards. The title beat off stiff competition from God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West and Stray to win the event's biggest prize.
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
IGN
Hades II Announced at The Game Awards
It's official: Supergiant Games' Hades is getting a sequel, with Hades II getting a first look at tonight's Game Awards. Further details, like release window and platform availability, were not immediately announced. It will release in early access in 2023. The news was a delightful surprise for the Game Awards...
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
game-news24.com
Super Mario Bros. Movie Happy Meal toys leak reveals that Luma is next to Rosalina?
Two leaked McDonalds flyers have released a series of Happy Meal toys featuring characters from the Super Mario Bros. There are already two trailers for Super Mario Bros., but there will be many secrets that we do not know or hear. The footage we saw has been full of Easter...
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Will Not Have Soulsborne Gameplay | GameSpot News
It’s only been a few days since Armored Core 6’s reveal at the Game Awards, but we already have a ton of new information about the game thanks to an interview with From Software’s Hidetaka Miyazaki at IGN. The core of the game (see what I did...
Gamespot
My Hero Academia Live-Action Movie Coming To Netflix
Netflix has become the home for the upcoming live-action film adaptation of My Hero Academia. Variety was first to report. Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) will write the movie's screenplay, which will be directed and executive produced by Shinsuke Sato. Sato has directed several live-action film adaptations of manga and anime, including The Princess Blade, Gantz, I Am a Hero, Bleach, Inuyashiki, and Kingdom.
Gamespot
GOG's Latest Free PC Game Is An Adorable Action-RPG
One of the biggest games of the year has been cat simulator Stray, but it's time to forget about felines and focus on rodents. Over at GOG, you can grab Ghost of a Tale for the low price of absolutely nothing, simply by signing into your account and claiming the game.
Gamespot
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Preorders - Bonuses, Editions, Release Date, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay was officially unveiled during The Game Awards 2022, and EA wasted no time in opening preorders for the highly anticipated title. Three versions of the game are up for grabs--including a pricey collector’s edition that all Star Wars fanatics will want to get their hands on. As for the game itself, it aims to improve on just about everything that made the original so special. This includes reworked graphics, a darker story, enhanced combat--and gorgeous new facial hair for Cal Kestis.
Gamespot
Elden Ring: Where To Get Magic Glintblade
Are you tracking down every spell in Elden Ring? If so, you'll need to give a visit to a lovable turtle NPC in one of the game's earlier areas so that you can pick up Magic Glintblade. This sorcery has a unique use, so it's worth grabbing if you plan to make the most of your kit in sticky situations. Read on to find out where you can obtain it.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2 Returns Call Of Duty's Classic Shipment Map With Season 1 Reloaded
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Season 1 Reloaded update arrives on December 14, and the big update will bring Call Of Duty's iconic Shipment map to the game. Shipment has a new look for Modern Warfare 2, and a new Activision blog post highlights all the changes players can expect. Here is everything you need to know about this updated version of Shipment.
Capcom confirms Street Fighter 6 June release date at The Game Awards
We only have to wait half a year to play Street Fighter 6!
Gamespot
FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS Winter 2022 Trailer
Spanning the entire FINAL FANTASY VII timeline, here's another look at FFVII EVER CRISIS. Closed Beta Test coming Summer 2023 for iOS and Android.
Gamespot
Joker 2 Gets First Image, Shooting Has Started
Production is underway on Joker: Folie à Deux, as director Todd Phillips revealed the first photo of the sequel on Instagram. The picture shows Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) receiving a shave from an unknown man with a razor blade. It's possible this barber session is set within Arkham Asylum.
Gamespot
Armored Core 6 Won't Be Open-World, Will Use A Classic Mission-Based Design
The first new entry in the series in over a decade, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is headed to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox sometime in 2023. While you can expect From Software's next title to have giant robot fights that you'll have to prepare your mech for, Armored Core VI won't be an open-world experience in the same vein as Elden Ring and will instead be sticking to the mission-based design that its predecessors used.
CNET
First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards
Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect. You can watch the game's first trailer below. Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with...
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
