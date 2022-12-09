Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR encourages public to report mudpuppy sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to report observations of mudpuppies this winter season. Mudpuppies are the only fully aquatic salamander in Wisconsin and are found in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes year-round. Their elusive behavior makes them difficult to survey, but the DNR says that mudpuppies are a common by-catch for ice-fishers.
nbc15.com
Wis. DHS: Open enrollment ends Thursday to get coverage on Jan. 1
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the deadline approaches, The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) reminded Wisconsinites they have less than a week to apply for federal health care coverage. Wisconsinites have until Thursday to enroll in a health care plan available...
voiceofalexandria.com
'The time for action is now,' Assembly Republican says of replacing Green Bay prison
Wisconsin’s second-oldest prison, the Green Bay Correctional Institution, has a laundry list of problems. A significant portion of the facility’s cells hold two prisoners despite being built for one person, according to a 2020 facility review. Many cells in the prison, built in the village of Allouez beginning in the 1890s, don’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, nor do they meet industry standards, the review found. It’s often 20% or more over capacity. And the infrastructure is failing.
wisconsinexaminer.com
VA reaches out to veterans about new health benefits for toxic exposure
Veterans Affairs officials will hold town hall meetings in Janesville and Milwaukee to answer questions about health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances during their time in service. The sessions are part of outreach by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to explain the PACT Act, enacted in August....
45 Degrees North: Stray Dogs
Stray dogs are a sad fact of rural life. When I was a kid in Indiana, the gravel road we lived on was a prime spot for city folks to drop unwanted animals. Sometimes dumped dogs adopted farm families and lived happily ever after. But others formed packs that didn’t look or act like pets. Think Mad Max with wilder hairstyles.
CBS 58
Shortages in the dental industry remain at critical levels, could lead to longer wait times
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- In the Milwaukee area and across Wisconsin, dental providers are challenged with serving patients with less staff than they're used to. "We are at an all-time shortage for dental professionals and it's an amazing field. We need hygienists, we need dental assistants, we need individuals to get excited about this life-changing profession," said Dr. Lisa Teel, perodonist at Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Meridian provides specialty level care and is also seeing the impact of worker shortages.
Fox11online.com
One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
captimes.com
Opinion | Why not give WE Energies the boot?
Milwaukee state Sen. Chris Larson, outraged by the state Public Service Commission's sanctioning of a huge rate increase by WE Energies earlier this week, brought up an argument that I hadn't heard for the past several years. Why, he wondered, do we continue to allow massive privately owned and monopolistic...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Utilities Say They're Prepared to Respond to Possible Physical Attacks
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Some of the state’s largest utilities say they’re prepared to respond to physical attacks on their facilities after a recent incident in North Carolina where substations were hit by gunfire, leaving thousands without power. According to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
wtmj.com
Vos wants ‘significantly’ more than $3 billion in tax cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he wants to cut taxes by “significantly” more than $3.4 billion in the next state budget, while remaining coy about how he wants to address major issues like funding for schools and local governments. Vos discussed how he would like to see the Legislature handle the state’s projected $6.6 billion budget surplus during a virtual event Friday hosted by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. Vos and Republicans for months have said they want to cut taxes, with an emphases on further flattening the state’s income tax rates. Gov. Tony Evers will release his budget on Feb. 15 and the Legislature will rewrite it in the months after that.
Minnesotans Flock Across the Border To Check Out Wisconsin Attraction With 10-Million Lights!
I love taking my wife and kids to visit all of the amazing Christmas attractions that pop up in Minnesota and Wisconsin this time of year. Watching my kids' eyes light up when they see millions of lights or when they get to talk to Santa is my favorite thing about the holidays.
wpr.org
Wisconsin health secretary Karen Timberlake leaving Evers administration
Wisconsin Department of Health Services secretary-designee Karen Timberlake is leaving the Evers administration. Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Friday, saying Timberlake's last day would be Jan. 2, the end of the governors' current term. Timberlake joined DHS in January 2021 as the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available to Wisconsinites....
cwbradio.com
Effective January 1st, Wisconsin Will Have a New LLC Law
Wisconsin has a New LLC law that will completely replace the existing LLC law. The new law will be effective January 1, 2023. The new law affects both existing LLCs and future LLCs. This new law made changes to the statute governing limited liability companies (LLCs) organized in Wisconsin. The...
wpr.org
What an Amtrak station in Madison would mean for passenger rail in Wisconsin
Amtrak is considering expanding passenger rail in Wisconsin with a new station in Madison. We explore what the project could mean for transportation in the state.
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America
I first heard about the new “Wisconsin Death Trip” story from a friend in North Carolina. “After reading this Vanity Fair piece, not so sure I wanna come visit y’all,” she wrote. Wisconsin winters often scare away visitors from the South. But a Nov. 30 glossy magazine feature by journalist, best-selling author and Dartmouth professor […] The post Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
nbc15.com
Major storm to impact southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today’s weather will be similar to what we had during the weekend: overcast skies, temperatures starting around freezing in the morning and warming to the mid-30s by the afternoon. No precipitation is anticipated though. We’re closely watching our next system, and some of the pieces...
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
nbc15.com
MGE approved to buy share of southern Wis. solar energy center
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) was approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to purchase more solar energy and battery storage. MGE can now purchase solar energy and battery storage from the Darien Solar Energy Center and will own 25 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 7.5 MW of battery storage from a solar battery storage facility in Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin.
WISN
Troubled 'P320' linked to 6 unintended shootings in Wisconsin
There are new questions surrounding the scope of the potential danger for police officers in Wisconsin because of the service weapons they carry on their hips every day: the Sig Sauer P320. The questions are fueled by an internal investigation in Brown County, Wisconsin, launched after a shooting Wednesday along...
