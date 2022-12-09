ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade Braves must make this offseason

The Atlanta Braves overcame a lot of obstacles to win the National League East in the 2022 season, but that didn’t prevent them from crashing out of the playoffs in the NL Divisional Round at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. After losing their divisional foe in the playoffs, the Braves are going to have some work to do to reemerge as the team to beat in their division.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reveals Yadier Molina’s response to comical Willson Contreras question

Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made MLB history last season when they took the mound together for their 325th career start, setting the majors record for most together as a battery. The chances of Wainwright accomplishing the feat with newly signed catcher Willson Contreras? Not likely, says Molina. “I asked Yadi what the chances are […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reveals Yadier Molina’s response to comical Willson Contreras question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Carlos Rodon to Orioles and 4-post MLB Winter Meetings free agency predictions

The MLB Winter Meetings wrapped up earlier this week, and it was quite a hectic time for the league. Several big name free agents came off the board, and the landscape of the league changed as a whole. The fireworks came early and often, and when the dust had settled, the MLB looked to be completely different than it was just a few days earlier.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Why Yankees prefer Andrew Benintendi over Bryan Reynolds

The New York Yankees got the biggest prize of the offseason after they retained star slugger Aaron Judge. Many fans and members of the front office were holding their breath regarding Judge’s decision. Now that that’s out of the way, the team can now focus on their other roster needs. A potential target for the […] The post RUMOR: Why Yankees prefer Andrew Benintendi over Bryan Reynolds appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

William Contreras’ reaction to Brewers trade will make Braves fans sad to see him go

William Contreras was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a three-team deal involving Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, who headed to Atlanta in the deal. Contreras evidently wasn’t too thrilled by the news that he would be leaving the Braves, judging by the tweet he sent out on Monday […] The post William Contreras’ reaction to Brewers trade will make Braves fans sad to see him go appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Mets’ stance on pursuing power hitter in MLB free agency, revealed

The New York Mets have had quite the spending spree in MLB free agency, brushing aside any qualms about the luxury tax as they aim to build a true World Series contender in Queens. After securing a five-year deal for Japanese sensation Kodai Senga, some have wondered whether the Mets would be in the market for a slugger to add to the lineup. According to GM Billy Eppler, via Newsday’s Tim Healey, the Mets are not planning to make “a deep dive” into the power market this offseason.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water

The San Diego Padres’ Xander Bogaerts signing has led some to believe that Fernando Tatis Jr could be available on the trade market. The New York Yankees were rumored to be interested in the star shortstop. However, those rumors were recently shutdown by Dan Federico. “I’ve heard from well placed source that there’s “zero, absolutely […] The post Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Athletics asking price from Guardians in Sean Murphy trade, revealed

While the Cleveland Guardians had shown interest in Sean Murphy, the Oakland Athletics decided to deal their star catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves. Now, there appears to be some clarity on what Cleveland would’ve had to give up to acquire Murphy themselves. Bally Sports in-game reporter Andre Knott spoke about the Guardians efforts […] The post Athletics asking price from Guardians in Sean Murphy trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Braves reveal Sean Murphy-Travis d’Arnaud plan after trade

The Atlanta Braves’ immense catching depth has been a subject of discussion amid their Sean Murphy deal with the Oakland Athletics. Although they sent William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the trade, Atlanta still has a talented catcher in Travis d’Arnaud on the roster. Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos revealed the plan for Murphy and d’Arnaud in 2023, per David O’Brien.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Yankees ‘like’ Carlos Correa, but there’s a catch

The New York Yankees are still in the conversation of the top landing spots for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. But while the Yankees are indeed looking in the direction of Correa, they have some issues to overcome if they are to successfully acquire him this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. […] The post RUMOR: Yankees ‘like’ Carlos Correa, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Top free agent target Dansby Swanson weds Chicago Red Stars’ Mallory Pugh

MLB star shortstop Dansby Swanson married Chicago Red Stars’ Mallory Pugh over the weekend. The wedding has led some to believe that Swanson, a free agent, may opt to sign in Chicago with the Cubs with Pugh playing for the Red Stars. Although that is only speculation, it is something worth keeping tabs on. Pugh’s […] The post Top free agent target Dansby Swanson weds Chicago Red Stars’ Mallory Pugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Chris Bassitt agrees to $63 million deal with Blue Jays

Chris Bassitt is headed to the Toronto Blue Jays. The free agent starting pitcher is in agreement with the Blue Jays on a three-year, $63 million contract, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Bassitt’s deal will pay him the third-highest average annual salary among starting pitchers signed during this year’s MLB free agency period. The […] The post Chris Bassitt agrees to $63 million deal with Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

Minnesota agrees to terms with Christian Vasquez as free agency rolls on

The Minnesota Twins have signed catcher Christian Vasquez on a three-year deal. The two-time World Series champion Vasquez will look to build on his impressive career resume at backstop for the Twins. Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report that Vasquez had signed with the Twins. Ken Rosenthal of The […] The post Minnesota agrees to terms with Christian Vasquez as free agency rolls on appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

