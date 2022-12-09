Read full article on original website
1 perfect MLB trade Braves must make this offseason
The Atlanta Braves overcame a lot of obstacles to win the National League East in the 2022 season, but that didn’t prevent them from crashing out of the playoffs in the NL Divisional Round at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. After losing their divisional foe in the playoffs, the Braves are going to have some work to do to reemerge as the team to beat in their division.
The Cardinals reason why Braves-Athletics Sean Murphy trade materialized
The Atlanta Braves acquired C Sean Murphy as part of a 3-team trade on Monday. The move brought mixed reaction given Atlanta’s prior impressive catching depth. Nevertheless, the deal may have never come to fruition if it wasn’t for Willson Contreras. According to Mark Feinsand, the Oakland Athletics...
Free-agent catcher Christian Vazquez moving on with Minnesota after playing 41 games in Houston
All of a sudden, Houston's depth behind the plate is just Martin Maldonado. Here's where the world champion is heading to in free agency.
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reveals Yadier Molina’s response to comical Willson Contreras question
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made MLB history last season when they took the mound together for their 325th career start, setting the majors record for most together as a battery. The chances of Wainwright accomplishing the feat with newly signed catcher Willson Contreras? Not likely, says Molina. “I asked Yadi what the chances are […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reveals Yadier Molina’s response to comical Willson Contreras question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Rodon to Orioles and 4-post MLB Winter Meetings free agency predictions
The MLB Winter Meetings wrapped up earlier this week, and it was quite a hectic time for the league. Several big name free agents came off the board, and the landscape of the league changed as a whole. The fireworks came early and often, and when the dust had settled, the MLB looked to be completely different than it was just a few days earlier.
Carlos Rodon seeking this 9-figure salary as Yankees prepare formal offer
The New York Yankees have been known to be interested in free agent Carlos Rodon throughout the offseason. As the Yankees reportedly prepare to make a formal offer, more details about exactly what Rodon is looking for have been reported. According to John Heyman of the New York Post, the...
RUMOR: Why Yankees prefer Andrew Benintendi over Bryan Reynolds
The New York Yankees got the biggest prize of the offseason after they retained star slugger Aaron Judge. Many fans and members of the front office were holding their breath regarding Judge’s decision. Now that that’s out of the way, the team can now focus on their other roster needs. A potential target for the […] The post RUMOR: Why Yankees prefer Andrew Benintendi over Bryan Reynolds appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chaim Blooms reveals Red Sox’ offseason plans after Xander Bogaerts’ Padres deal
The Boston Red Sox have holes on their roster that need addressing. Xander Bogaerts’ departure to San Diego to join the Padres set the Red Sox back. But Chaim Bloom is not willing to roll over and simply let the pieces fall where they may. A recent report suggests that the Red Sox could turn to the trade market, per Chad Jennings of The Athletic.
William Contreras’ reaction to Brewers trade will make Braves fans sad to see him go
William Contreras was traded from the Atlanta Braves to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of a three-team deal involving Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, who headed to Atlanta in the deal. Contreras evidently wasn’t too thrilled by the news that he would be leaving the Braves, judging by the tweet he sent out on Monday […] The post William Contreras’ reaction to Brewers trade will make Braves fans sad to see him go appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets’ stance on pursuing power hitter in MLB free agency, revealed
The New York Mets have had quite the spending spree in MLB free agency, brushing aside any qualms about the luxury tax as they aim to build a true World Series contender in Queens. After securing a five-year deal for Japanese sensation Kodai Senga, some have wondered whether the Mets would be in the market for a slugger to add to the lineup. According to GM Billy Eppler, via Newsday’s Tim Healey, the Mets are not planning to make “a deep dive” into the power market this offseason.
Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water
The San Diego Padres’ Xander Bogaerts signing has led some to believe that Fernando Tatis Jr could be available on the trade market. The New York Yankees were rumored to be interested in the star shortstop. However, those rumors were recently shutdown by Dan Federico. “I’ve heard from well placed source that there’s “zero, absolutely […] The post Yankees, Padres Fernando Tatis Jr trade talks doused in cold water appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must offer Pirates for Bryan Reynolds
The New York Yankees accomplished their primary goal this offseason when they were able re-sign Aaron Judge during the 2022 Winter Meetings. But now that they have Judge back on board, it’s time for them to make some serious upgrades to the rest of the roster around in him in an attempt to get themselves back to the World Series.
Athletics asking price from Guardians in Sean Murphy trade, revealed
While the Cleveland Guardians had shown interest in Sean Murphy, the Oakland Athletics decided to deal their star catcher Sean Murphy to the Atlanta Braves. Now, there appears to be some clarity on what Cleveland would’ve had to give up to acquire Murphy themselves. Bally Sports in-game reporter Andre Knott spoke about the Guardians efforts […] The post Athletics asking price from Guardians in Sean Murphy trade, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves reveal Sean Murphy-Travis d’Arnaud plan after trade
The Atlanta Braves’ immense catching depth has been a subject of discussion amid their Sean Murphy deal with the Oakland Athletics. Although they sent William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers as part of the trade, Atlanta still has a talented catcher in Travis d’Arnaud on the roster. Braves’ GM Alex Anthopoulos revealed the plan for Murphy and d’Arnaud in 2023, per David O’Brien.
RUMOR: Yankees ‘like’ Carlos Correa, but there’s a catch
The New York Yankees are still in the conversation of the top landing spots for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. But while the Yankees are indeed looking in the direction of Correa, they have some issues to overcome if they are to successfully acquire him this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. […] The post RUMOR: Yankees ‘like’ Carlos Correa, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Top free agent target Dansby Swanson weds Chicago Red Stars’ Mallory Pugh
MLB star shortstop Dansby Swanson married Chicago Red Stars’ Mallory Pugh over the weekend. The wedding has led some to believe that Swanson, a free agent, may opt to sign in Chicago with the Cubs with Pugh playing for the Red Stars. Although that is only speculation, it is something worth keeping tabs on. Pugh’s […] The post Top free agent target Dansby Swanson weds Chicago Red Stars’ Mallory Pugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Bassitt agrees to $63 million deal with Blue Jays
Chris Bassitt is headed to the Toronto Blue Jays. The free agent starting pitcher is in agreement with the Blue Jays on a three-year, $63 million contract, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Bassitt’s deal will pay him the third-highest average annual salary among starting pitchers signed during this year’s MLB free agency period. The […] The post Chris Bassitt agrees to $63 million deal with Blue Jays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minnesota agrees to terms with Christian Vasquez as free agency rolls on
The Minnesota Twins have signed catcher Christian Vasquez on a three-year deal. The two-time World Series champion Vasquez will look to build on his impressive career resume at backstop for the Twins. Jon Heyman of the New York Post was the first to report that Vasquez had signed with the Twins. Ken Rosenthal of The […] The post Minnesota agrees to terms with Christian Vasquez as free agency rolls on appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ quiet free agency salvaged by massive Dustin May update
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been uncharacteristically quiet this offseason. But a recent update from Dodgers’ play-by-play broadcaster Tim Neverett on SP Dustin May will excite LA fans, per MLB Network. “With Dustin May, he’s full-speed ahead,” Neverett told Chris Russo on MLB Network’s High Heat. “He came back...
