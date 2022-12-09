Orlando, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Orlando.
The Lake Nona High School soccer team will have a game with University High School - Orlando on December 09, 2022, 16:30:00.
Lake Nona High School
University High School - Orlando
December 09, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Eustis High School soccer team will have a game with Bishop Moore High School on December 09, 2022, 16:30:00.
Eustis High School
Bishop Moore High School
December 09, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0