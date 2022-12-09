ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

und.com

Five-star signee Cassandre Prosper to enroll early

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s high-powered offense just got even stronger. On Monday, five-star signee Cassandre Prosper announced that she will enroll early at Notre Dame, making her eligible to compete upon the start of the spring semester. Prosper committed to the Irish on Nov. 12. “I...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Notre Dame celebrates John Shumate, Irish defense lacks as Marquette controls Irish, 79-64

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — John Shumate joins an elite club. The former Irish player and coach became the tenth member inducted into the Notre Dame Basketball Ring of Honor. A two-time, All-American player, Shumate averaged 22.6 points and 11.5 rebounds in his career. Shumate is also known for grabbing the winning rebound that snapped UCLA's, three-year, 88-game win streak in 1974.
SOUTH BEND, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Football de-commitments, crystal balls, basketball blowout

Notre Dame Fighting Irish sports had a brutal weekend as the football team lost some players, and the basketball team got blown out at home. The Notre Dame men’s basketball team hosted Marquette this weekend and certainly didn’t get the result they were hoping for. The team was blown out at home 79-64, and not much was going right for the Irish against the Golden Eagles. The big difference in this one was the turnover margin, as Notre Dame committed 7 more than Marquette. Nate Laszewski led the team in scoring with 20 points and was 7 of 15 from the field. The Irish will have a long break until they face the Georgia Bulldogs at home on December 18th.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Blowout win takes Irish into brief break

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Seven different players scored in double figures Saturday as the Notre Dame women’s basketball team took down Merrimack 108-44 in front of a supportive home crowd. Olivia Miles racked up her third career triple-double (the most in program history), posting 13 points, 13 rebounds...
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame

West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Gumm and Four Players Lead Cougars with All-State Honors

(New Carlisle, IN) - Four New Prairie football players have received All-State honors from the Indiana Football Coaches Association. Lineman and sometimes-fullback Jacob Mrozinski, running back Noah Mungia, and linebacker Tayvion Ortman were named to the Senior All-State team. Junior quarterback Marshall Kmiecik was named Junior All-State. They led the...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
22 WSBT

New Buffalo educator named Michigan principal of the year

It was an emotional day for a New Buffalo principal. Adam Bowen of New Buffalo Elementary, was surprised by his students and staff this afternoon in honor of quite a prestigious award. There are more than 5-thousand elementary and middle school principals in the Great Lakes state. But only one...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
WNDU

East Race Muscle shines light on competitive powerlifting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - East Race Muscle in South Bend is holding an event this weekend that’s the first of its kind in the Hoosier state. Michael Baxter is the owner and founder of East Race Muscle. He says that the open is a part of his efforts to bring powerlifting to the forefront of the athletic community.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

The Gingerbread Village is back in downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in downtown South Bend. Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, LaPorte, and Elkhart counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties in Michigan. The community has been invited to come...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Holiday Lights Parade returns to South Bend for 5th year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Downtown South Bend was all lit up for the annual Holiday Lights Parade!. The parade kicked off around 6:30 p.m. Friday, covering parts of Notre Dame Avenue, Jefferson and Niles Avenue. Organizers say the route was purposefully close to Howard Park, which is open...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Celebration of Life held for Garvin Roberson

ELKHART, Ind. --- Family, friends, and the Elkhart community came together to celebrate the life of Garvin Roberson, brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. Roberson was found in his car submerged in a body of water on December 2nd after days of being missing. “There’s so many reasons why everyone...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Michiana hospitals not overwhelmed by "tripledemic" cases

Hospitals nationwide are the fullest they've been throughout the pandemic. The flu, Covid and RSV to blame. That leaves hospitals with fewer ER beds to treat people. Indiana officials are urging people to get vaccinated...The same goes for our local officials. While Michiana may not be seeing the same hospital...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Parks & Recreation to offer free senior advocacy workshops

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Parks & Recreation will be offering free senior advocacy workshops in 2023. These workshops are designed to help seniors put together a basic last will and testament. The program will explain what seniors need to know and how to fill out crucial documentation. Once the free...
ELKHART, IN

