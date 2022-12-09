Notre Dame Fighting Irish sports had a brutal weekend as the football team lost some players, and the basketball team got blown out at home. The Notre Dame men’s basketball team hosted Marquette this weekend and certainly didn’t get the result they were hoping for. The team was blown out at home 79-64, and not much was going right for the Irish against the Golden Eagles. The big difference in this one was the turnover margin, as Notre Dame committed 7 more than Marquette. Nate Laszewski led the team in scoring with 20 points and was 7 of 15 from the field. The Irish will have a long break until they face the Georgia Bulldogs at home on December 18th.

