und.com
Five-star signee Cassandre Prosper to enroll early
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame’s high-powered offense just got even stronger. On Monday, five-star signee Cassandre Prosper announced that she will enroll early at Notre Dame, making her eligible to compete upon the start of the spring semester. Prosper committed to the Irish on Nov. 12. “I...
wfft.com
Boys High School Basketball: Fuller's miracle shot leads Columbia City to 62-60 OT win
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In a 4A non-conference battle, the Columbia City Eagles took down the Carroll Chargers 62-60 in overtime thanks to a last-minute heave from Stratton Fuller. The Eagles move to 4-1 on the season, while the Chargers fall to 2-2. Area Scoreboard:. Norwell 78, Franklin Central...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame celebrates John Shumate, Irish defense lacks as Marquette controls Irish, 79-64
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — John Shumate joins an elite club. The former Irish player and coach became the tenth member inducted into the Notre Dame Basketball Ring of Honor. A two-time, All-American player, Shumate averaged 22.6 points and 11.5 rebounds in his career. Shumate is also known for grabbing the winning rebound that snapped UCLA's, three-year, 88-game win streak in 1974.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Football de-commitments, crystal balls, basketball blowout
Notre Dame Fighting Irish sports had a brutal weekend as the football team lost some players, and the basketball team got blown out at home. The Notre Dame men’s basketball team hosted Marquette this weekend and certainly didn’t get the result they were hoping for. The team was blown out at home 79-64, and not much was going right for the Irish against the Golden Eagles. The big difference in this one was the turnover margin, as Notre Dame committed 7 more than Marquette. Nate Laszewski led the team in scoring with 20 points and was 7 of 15 from the field. The Irish will have a long break until they face the Georgia Bulldogs at home on December 18th.
WNDU
Blowout win takes Irish into brief break
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Seven different players scored in double figures Saturday as the Notre Dame women’s basketball team took down Merrimack 108-44 in front of a supportive home crowd. Olivia Miles racked up her third career triple-double (the most in program history), posting 13 points, 13 rebounds...
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame
West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
hometownnewsnow.com
Gumm and Four Players Lead Cougars with All-State Honors
(New Carlisle, IN) - Four New Prairie football players have received All-State honors from the Indiana Football Coaches Association. Lineman and sometimes-fullback Jacob Mrozinski, running back Noah Mungia, and linebacker Tayvion Ortman were named to the Senior All-State team. Junior quarterback Marshall Kmiecik was named Junior All-State. They led the...
Notre Dame Coaches Build On Strong Bond With Braylon James During In-Home Visit
Notre Dame's coaches and standout wide receiver commit Braylon James continued their connection during a recent in-home visit
22 WSBT
New Buffalo educator named Michigan principal of the year
It was an emotional day for a New Buffalo principal. Adam Bowen of New Buffalo Elementary, was surprised by his students and staff this afternoon in honor of quite a prestigious award. There are more than 5-thousand elementary and middle school principals in the Great Lakes state. But only one...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Football Challenging Everything When It Comes to NCAA Transfer Portal
Monday was a significant day for college football as the Transfer Portal opened for underclassmen. Some call it free agency, while others see it as roster management or a fresh start. Regardless of how programs feel about it, every program in the country is monitoring the portal as they add...
WNDU
East Race Muscle shines light on competitive powerlifting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - East Race Muscle in South Bend is holding an event this weekend that’s the first of its kind in the Hoosier state. Michael Baxter is the owner and founder of East Race Muscle. He says that the open is a part of his efforts to bring powerlifting to the forefront of the athletic community.
WNDU
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
abc57.com
Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo to host annual community Christmas dinner
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo announced on Sunday that they will be hosting their eighth annual Feed Our Friends Christmas Dinner and food giveaway event. A free holiday-style dinner will be provided to the homeless and anyone else looking to enjoy a meal on...
WNDU
The Gingerbread Village is back in downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Gingerbread Village competition is back at the Courtyard-Marriott in downtown South Bend. Gingerbread houses were created by residents of St. Joseph, Marshall, LaPorte, and Elkhart counties in Indiana, and Berrien, Cass, and St. Joseph counties in Michigan. The community has been invited to come...
22 WSBT
Holiday Lights Parade returns to South Bend for 5th year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Downtown South Bend was all lit up for the annual Holiday Lights Parade!. The parade kicked off around 6:30 p.m. Friday, covering parts of Notre Dame Avenue, Jefferson and Niles Avenue. Organizers say the route was purposefully close to Howard Park, which is open...
abc57.com
Celebration of Life held for Garvin Roberson
ELKHART, Ind. --- Family, friends, and the Elkhart community came together to celebrate the life of Garvin Roberson, brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson. Roberson was found in his car submerged in a body of water on December 2nd after days of being missing. “There’s so many reasons why everyone...
22 WSBT
Michiana hospitals not overwhelmed by "tripledemic" cases
Hospitals nationwide are the fullest they've been throughout the pandemic. The flu, Covid and RSV to blame. That leaves hospitals with fewer ER beds to treat people. Indiana officials are urging people to get vaccinated...The same goes for our local officials. While Michiana may not be seeing the same hospital...
Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom
The Larson Group Peterbilt opened its fourth location in Indiana. The new 12,000-square-foot warehouse and showroom opened Dec. 1 in South Bend. The post Larson Group Peterbilt opens South Bend warehouse, showroom appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
abc57.com
Elkhart Parks & Recreation to offer free senior advocacy workshops
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Parks & Recreation will be offering free senior advocacy workshops in 2023. These workshops are designed to help seniors put together a basic last will and testament. The program will explain what seniors need to know and how to fill out crucial documentation. Once the free...
abc57.com
Mishawaka woman spreads Christmas cheer through festive decorations
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- With less than just two weeks away from Christmas, one of the best ways to get into the Christmas spirit is to check out the lights and decorations around town!. One local woman has put her home on the map in Mishawaka for spreading the most holiday...
