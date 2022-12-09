ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Big Sky Bonus’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Montana Lottery’s “Big Sky Bonus” game were:

05-08-14-31, Bonus: 13

(five, eight, fourteen, thirty-one; Bonus: thirteen)

Estimated jackpot: $4,891

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Danielson sparks North Dakota past North Central (MN), 99-48

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Brady Danielson had 14 points in North Dakota’s 99-48 victory against North Central (MN) on Monday night. Danielson shot 5 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Fightin’ Hawks (6-7). Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Caleb Nero recorded 12 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance). The Rams (0-2) were led by Kayden Sund, who recorded 10 points. Micah Filer added nine points, six rebounds and two steals for North Central (MN). In addition, Tanner Holtman had nine points and four steals. ___
GRAND FORKS, ND
The Associated Press

23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region

TREMONTON, Utah (AP) — A tour bus crashed in northern Utah on Monday morning, injuring 23 passengers as snowstorms slickened the roads throughout the region. The Salt Lake Express bus en route from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah had 33 passengers aboard. At about 4:30 a.m., its driver lost control while switching lanes, causing the bus to slide and flip onto its side, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement. The highway patrol said that of the nearly two dozen injured, only one passenger was being treated for life-threatening injuries as of Monday afternoon. Intermountain Bear River Valley Hospital said they had processed 19 of the injured passengers and sent 7 in serious or critical condition elsewhere. The majority of passengers sent to the community hospital were being treated for minor injuries, Intermountain spokesperson Jess Gomez said. The community hospital located in Tremonton, about 67 miles (108 kilometers) north of Salt Lake City, has no trauma unit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Boldy has goal, assist to lift Wild to 2-1 win over Oilers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Freddy Gaudreau also scored, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Monday night. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots for his 10th win of the season for the Wild, who have won eight of 11. It is the 18th time in his career that Fleury has reached double-digit wins, tying Patrick Roy and Terry Sawchuk for second all-time behind Martin Brodeur (20).
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Youngkin sets special election to fill Rep. McEachin's seat

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin set a special election for Feb. 21 to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late Democratic Rep. A. Donald McEachin, as the field of candidates seeking the post grew on Monday. An experienced state lawmaker was among those launching a bid to succeed McEachin in representing the solidly Democratic district, which has its population base in Richmond and stretches south to the North Carolina border. Del. Lamont Bagby, who has represented part of suburban Richmond’s Henrico County in the state House of Delegates for nearly a decade and chairs the powerful legislative Black caucus, announced his candidacy at a community center named in his honor in the neighborhood where he grew up. “I hope that this run not only shows individuals that a young boy from Essex Village can make it, but also a young boy from Essex Village can lead — and lead with a heart, a heart like Donald McEachin had,” said Bagby, a former educator and school board member.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
592K+
Post
634M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy