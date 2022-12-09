ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears Projected 2023 Draft Selection, Pick Scenarios

Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL tied with the Denver Broncos, they currently own the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NFL Week 14 Winners, Losers: Brock Purdy Beats Tom Brady for Memorable Win

NFL Week 14 winners, losers: Purdy beats Brady in memorable win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another exciting weekend of football is behind us. In Week 14, we witnessed a wild comeback from Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams, the Buffalo Bills take down the rival New York Jets in the snow and "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy outduel the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.
NBC Chicago

Bears' Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon Return From NFL Concussion Protocol

Brisker, Gordon cleared from concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got some good injury news over the bye week. Both Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have cleared the concussion protocol and are expected to return to practice this week. Both rookie defensive backs missed the past two weeks due to their brain injuries.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Jack Sanborn Has Big Opportunity During Homestretch of Bears' Season

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Eight months ago, it might have been hard to envision Jack Sanborn in this position. He had just gone undrafted out of Wisconsin and now faced an uphill battle to make the rebuilding Bears roster. A few weeks into training camp, Sanborn’s roster spot was all but secure. He had recorded two takeaways in the Bears’ preseason opener and cruised through cut-down day without breaking a sweat.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chase Claypool Not Fully Up to Speed With Bears Offense

Chase Claypool not fully up to speed with Bears offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears aren’t going to make the playoffs this year. Justin Fields has already proven that he’s got the goods at quarterback, and the organization should not only be comfortable with Fields leading the way forward, but thrilled that he’ll be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. Matt Eberflus seems to have made great progress laying his H.I.T.S. foundation with the team, and the players have steadily improved playing the style of football that he wants. So at first glance it doesn’t seem like the Bears have many major things to accomplish over the last month of the season. In reality, there is plenty for the team to work on as they wrap up the 2022 season and begin working towards 2023. One of the most important things will be finding a dominant No. 1 wide receiver for Fields and the rest of the offense to flourish, and determining whether Chase Claypool can be that guy.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Not Ready to Name Alex Leatherwood Starting RT After Bye Week

Bears not ready to name starting RT after bye week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After the Bears’ mini bye between the Commanders game and the Patriots game, the team made some significant changes. That’s when we really saw Justin Fields take on a bigger role as a runner, and saw a big uptick in offensive production overall. We also saw some personnel shuffling on the offensive line, as Lucas Patrick moved to center and Michael Schofield moved to left guardー although those changes were short lived, since Patrick hurt himself in the first quarter of his first game back and center, and Cody Whitehair’s return from IR two weeks later moved Schofield back to the bench. Regardless, many wondered whether similar changes may come following the team’s real bye week, specifically at right tackle.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Report: Pistons’ Cade Cunningham to undergo season-ending surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cade Cunningham’s sophomore season is seemingly over. The Detroit Pistons guard and 2021 No. 1 overall pick reportedly will be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season after opting to undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

When Do the Chicago Bears Play Next?

When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears are 14 weeks through the 18-week season. Through those 14 weeks, they sit 3-10, amid a six-game losing streak and fresh off their bye week. The Bears have four games left to play. Next...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy