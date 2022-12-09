Chase Claypool not fully up to speed with Bears offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears aren’t going to make the playoffs this year. Justin Fields has already proven that he’s got the goods at quarterback, and the organization should not only be comfortable with Fields leading the way forward, but thrilled that he’ll be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. Matt Eberflus seems to have made great progress laying his H.I.T.S. foundation with the team, and the players have steadily improved playing the style of football that he wants. So at first glance it doesn’t seem like the Bears have many major things to accomplish over the last month of the season. In reality, there is plenty for the team to work on as they wrap up the 2022 season and begin working towards 2023. One of the most important things will be finding a dominant No. 1 wide receiver for Fields and the rest of the offense to flourish, and determining whether Chase Claypool can be that guy.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO