Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Carted Off Field With Non-Contact Injury Vs. Patriots
Kyler Murray carted off field with non-contact injury vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was forced to leave Monday night's game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium after just three plays. Murray scrambled on a first-down play and suffered a...
Chicago Bears Projected 2023 Draft Selection, Pick Scenarios
Chicago Bears projected 2023 draft selection, scenarios originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Since the Bears have the second-worst win percentage in the NFL tied with the Denver Broncos, they currently own the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. But, the Bears, along with the rest of...
NFL Week 14 Winners, Losers: Brock Purdy Beats Tom Brady for Memorable Win
NFL Week 14 winners, losers: Purdy beats Brady in memorable win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Another exciting weekend of football is behind us. In Week 14, we witnessed a wild comeback from Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams, the Buffalo Bills take down the rival New York Jets in the snow and "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy outduel the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.
2022 NFL MVP Odds: Jalen Hurts Now MVP Favorite After Giants Blowout
Jalen Hurts now odds-on MVP favorite after Giants blowout originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The chants rained down on Jalen Hurts as he left the field at MetLife Stadium Sunday afternoon from Eagles fans who made the trip up the New Jersey Turnpike. MVP… MVP… MVP…. Yet...
49ers' Deebo Samuel Has MCL, Ankle Sprain; Regular-Season Return Expected
Deebo has MCL, ankle sprain; regular-season return expected originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The MRI examination came back with news about as good as could have been expected for 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel sustained sprains to his left knee and ankle, but he's expected to return...
Watch 49ers Players Gush Over Tom Brady, Call Him the ‘GOAT' After Sunday's Game
Watch 49ers players gush over Brady, call him the 'GOAT' after Sunday's game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There are many reasons why Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback and player in NFL history. For example, he's won a record seven Super Bowl titles and owns many, many league...
Cowboys Sign Ex-Colts Star T.Y. Hilton Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit
Cowboys sign ex-Colts star T.Y. Hilton amid OBJ pursuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Dallas Cowboys have added a multi-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. No, not Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas has signed four-time Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton, the team announced Monday afternoon. Hilton, 32, spent each of...
Bears' Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon Return From NFL Concussion Protocol
Brisker, Gordon cleared from concussion protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got some good injury news over the bye week. Both Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have cleared the concussion protocol and are expected to return to practice this week. Both rookie defensive backs missed the past two weeks due to their brain injuries.
Jack Sanborn Has Big Opportunity During Homestretch of Bears' Season
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Eight months ago, it might have been hard to envision Jack Sanborn in this position. He had just gone undrafted out of Wisconsin and now faced an uphill battle to make the rebuilding Bears roster. A few weeks into training camp, Sanborn’s roster spot was all but secure. He had recorded two takeaways in the Bears’ preseason opener and cruised through cut-down day without breaking a sweat.
Chase Claypool Not Fully Up to Speed With Bears Offense
Chase Claypool not fully up to speed with Bears offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears aren’t going to make the playoffs this year. Justin Fields has already proven that he’s got the goods at quarterback, and the organization should not only be comfortable with Fields leading the way forward, but thrilled that he’ll be the face of the franchise for the foreseeable future. Matt Eberflus seems to have made great progress laying his H.I.T.S. foundation with the team, and the players have steadily improved playing the style of football that he wants. So at first glance it doesn’t seem like the Bears have many major things to accomplish over the last month of the season. In reality, there is plenty for the team to work on as they wrap up the 2022 season and begin working towards 2023. One of the most important things will be finding a dominant No. 1 wide receiver for Fields and the rest of the offense to flourish, and determining whether Chase Claypool can be that guy.
Dolphins Could Face Buffalo Snowstorm After Using Heaters in LA
Frozen Fins: Miami could face Buffalo snow after cold trip to LA originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The winter can be tough for people who aren’t used to it. Count the Miami Dolphins as part of that group. In their loss on Sunday Night Football to the Los...
Hawks Use Same Inbounds Play From Bulls 2015 Playoffs, Win in OT
Hawks use inbounds play from Bulls 2015 playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Hawks assistant coach Joe Prunty has seen this movie already. The longtime NBA assistant coach was once the assistant to Jason Kidd during his four-season run as the Bucks' head coach from 2014-18. Back in the...
Bears Not Ready to Name Alex Leatherwood Starting RT After Bye Week
Bears not ready to name starting RT after bye week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After the Bears’ mini bye between the Commanders game and the Patriots game, the team made some significant changes. That’s when we really saw Justin Fields take on a bigger role as a runner, and saw a big uptick in offensive production overall. We also saw some personnel shuffling on the offensive line, as Lucas Patrick moved to center and Michael Schofield moved to left guardー although those changes were short lived, since Patrick hurt himself in the first quarter of his first game back and center, and Cody Whitehair’s return from IR two weeks later moved Schofield back to the bench. Regardless, many wondered whether similar changes may come following the team’s real bye week, specifically at right tackle.
Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
Report: Pistons’ Cade Cunningham to undergo season-ending surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cade Cunningham’s sophomore season is seemingly over. The Detroit Pistons guard and 2021 No. 1 overall pick reportedly will be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season after opting to undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
When Do the Chicago Bears Play Next?
When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears are 14 weeks through the 18-week season. Through those 14 weeks, they sit 3-10, amid a six-game losing streak and fresh off their bye week. The Bears have four games left to play. Next...
