Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
WHO 13
Team Purdy sticks together
49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy credits his tightknit family for always being behind him, and making him believe he can do anything. Purdy talked about his family’s belief after Brock led the 49ers to a 35-7 win over Brady’s Bucs. Purdy became the first QB to top the legend when making his first NFL start.
Cards' Kyler Murray set for MRI on knee after leaving MNF game on cart
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a noncontact knee injury less than 90 seconds into Monday night's game against the Patriots.
WCNC
'We ride behind Wilks': Support for Tepper to remove interim tag from Wilks get louder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks, support for Steve Wilks becoming the permanent head coach of the Carolina Panthers is growing louder from fans and media pundits. When Wilks was given the interim job in October, team owner David Tepper said it would take...
WCNC
Mia struggling when it comes to "wins" in our Football Fun Picks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Football Fun Picks, turning out not to be so fun for Mia - when it comes to getting a "win." This weekend the competition continued between Mia and Eugene...who went into Sunday with this record: Mia 3 Eugene 10 and 1 Tie. Here's a look at...
Panthers knock off Seahawks on the road 30-24
SEATTLE — The Carolina Panthers pulled off a win over the playoff-hopeful Seattle Seahawks, earning their first road victory of the season. Carolina never trailed in the game and shut down the Seahawks offense. Sam Darnold now sits undefeated as a starter after returning to the role a week ago.
"Y'all think y'all did something? I'm a six time champion! Take my shoes off" - When Michael Jordan scolded and dominated the whole Charlotte Hornets team in practice after a loss
Since he entered the league, Michael Jordan has always been known for his competitive spirit and hunger to win, which is why it isn't a shocker to know that he acts the same as an owner
WCNC
Hornets bench woes continue | Locked On Hornets
The Hornets want more out of their bench, but is it too late to salvage the season? That and more on Locked on Hornets.
No. 15 Gonzaga puts Northern Illinois away in second half
Drew Timme scored 26 points as No. 15 Gonzaga pulled away from Northern Illinois in the second half for an
East Lincoln defeats Northern Nash 30-15 to claim 2022 NCHSAA 3A Football Championship
DENVER, N.C. — East Lincoln captured the school’s third 3A state championship and first since 2014 after, rolling past Northern Nash in a 30-15 win. Northern Nash opened the scoring with a quick strike on their opening possession. The Knights got a 66-yard run to the Mustang 2-yard line from Keno Jones on the second play from scrimmage and Jones cashed in on the big play slamming into the endzone from two yards out on the next play to put Northern up 6-0 after a missed PAT just 54 seconds into the game.
