ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Team Purdy sticks together

49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy credits his tightknit family for always being behind him, and making him believe he can do anything. Purdy talked about his family’s belief after Brock led the 49ers to a 35-7 win over Brady’s Bucs. Purdy became the first QB to top the legend when making his first NFL start.
WCNC

Panthers knock off Seahawks on the road 30-24

SEATTLE — The Carolina Panthers pulled off a win over the playoff-hopeful Seattle Seahawks, earning their first road victory of the season. Carolina never trailed in the game and shut down the Seahawks offense. Sam Darnold now sits undefeated as a starter after returning to the role a week ago.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

East Lincoln defeats Northern Nash 30-15 to claim 2022 NCHSAA 3A Football Championship

DENVER, N.C. — East Lincoln captured the school’s third 3A state championship and first since 2014 after, rolling past Northern Nash in a 30-15 win. Northern Nash opened the scoring with a quick strike on their opening possession. The Knights got a 66-yard run to the Mustang 2-yard line from Keno Jones on the second play from scrimmage and Jones cashed in on the big play slamming into the endzone from two yards out on the next play to put Northern up 6-0 after a missed PAT just 54 seconds into the game.
DENVER, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy