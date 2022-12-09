ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville County, SC

Abbeville Co. building monument in honor of slain law enforcement officers

By Chloe Salsameda
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Photos of Constable Donnie Ouzts and Sgt. Danny Wilson were pinned to wreaths that were laid in front of the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Ouzts and Wilson’s families gathered with law enforcement to commemorate 19 years since their murders.

“The story of these two great men’s lives will be told from generation to generation,” said Pastor Joshua Chiles. “Why? They gave their lives.”

Wilson and Ouzts were killed on December 8, 2003. Wilson was shot when he went to the home of the Bixby family in response to a property dispute. Ouzts was later shot when he went to check on Wilson.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 19 years since this happened,” said Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson.

The Abbeville community has honored their lives each year since their deaths, remembering that day vividly.

County Director David Garners said this will be the last year the memorial service will be held outside the sheriff’s office. He told 7NEWS that county council has decided to spend more than $10,000 to build a monument at the site of the former Bixby house, which was demolished in 2018

“At the 20th anniversary and every year after, we’ll be able to use this monument and actually visit the site where this occurred, where the sacrifice was actually given that day,” said Garner.

“This is a great thing that’s about to happen that we can go and see the memorial of what they did for us,” added Eunice Turman, Wilson’s cousin.

Garner said the county hopes the monument will be completed in the next three to four months.

WSPA 7News

