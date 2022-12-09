Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KAKE TV
Kansas snaps Wichita State's seven-game win streak
Wichita State lost for the first time since Nov. 12, falling 72-52 to the Jayhawks Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas. The Shockers (8-2) fell to 7-33 all-time versus the Jayhawks. Kansas (9-0) led for all but 38 seconds of playing time and remained unbeaten this season with the win.
🏈 Kedzior powering Blue Dragon backfield in second go-around at National Title
Dylan Kedzior did not see much of the field during his freshman year two seasons ago. The third-year sophomore, who was a freshman in Drew Dallas' first season as the head coach of the Hutchinson Community College football team in 2020, was a special teams player who made the most of the his time when he jogged with the unit onto the field. He did rotate through on offense - the Claremore, Oklahoma native rushed for 221 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.
Wichita State basketball finds a spark in Shocker walk-on for blowout win over Longwood
Little-used walk-on Melvion Flanagan was the hero of the game on Saturday.
Wichita’s Nico Hernandez remains undefeated as pro boxer with win on Manny Pacquaio card
Wearing red trunks with Wichita prominently featured in white lettering, Hernandez won on a high-profile stage.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Circle boys finish runner-up in T-Bird Classic
TOWANDA, Kansas – As he enters his senior season, Circle forward Trevor Cowman realizes this is the time to bring his best every night. So, even though he had a scintillating block in the first quarter Saturday night, he also picked up two fouls in a span of 1:14, relegating him to the bench before he could score a point.
Delta offers non-stop flight from Wichita to Sugar Bowl
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Delta Airlines is offering a non-stop flight from Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport to New Orleans for fans hoping to see the Kansas State Wildcats play in the Sugar Bowl. This is the only non-stop flight being offered by Delta between Wichita and New Orleans. The rest of their flights have layovers […]
Kansas man was one step away from a heart attack
Kevin Will is a 56-year-old disabled Army veteran. In July, he noticed something was off.
KWCH.com
Good chances for rain/thunder into the night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A potent system moving through the Plains brings a good chance of rain and thunderstorms to the area with a low risk of severe weather and a chance for snow to northwest Kansas. The main risk will be some strong winds and small hail up to 11pm Monday night, but the thunder and rain will linger well into Tuesday morning.
lawrencekstimes.com
Who needs college algebra? Kansas universities may rethink math requirements
WICHITA — At most Kansas colleges and universities, students face required classes — or the proficiency tests to get out of them — to earn a bachelor’s degree. Including college algebra. It’s a long-held requirement and often daunting. About one in three Kansas students fails...
KWCH.com
Snow chances return to Kansas Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we will see a busy evening into Tuesday morning as rain, storms, and even snow chances return to the state tonight. A few storms may be strong to severe with gusty winds to 60 mph and hail to quarter size being the main concerns from storms. However, a tornado or two as storms are first firing up in western Kansas will be possible.
wichitabyeb.com
Torchy’s Tacos has left the Wichita market
We have some breaking news to report. As of today, Torchy’s Tacos has permanently closed both locations in Wichita. There were two stores in town at 2901 N. Maize Road that opened in 2021 and the original location at 2191 N. Rock Road which debuted in 2020. It’s unfortunate...
KWCH.com
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
KWCH.com
Foggy again
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Another foggy start for south central Kansas as a dense fog advisory remains in place until 11 am. Expect reduced visibility and even some glaze possible. Take your time this morning and if you have plans to head out on the road give yourself some extra time. Temperatures look to stay a little cooler today thanks to this persistent morning cloud cover/fog. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40′s through central Kansas. Out west the south wind will be in their favor, bringing temps into the 50′s and even a few low 60′s. Expect the south wind to continue to ramp up into Monday statewide.
familydestinationsguide.com
20 Best Day Trips From Wichita — Places Nearby!
Plan some time in your schedule to visit Wichita. The largest city in Kansas is a great place to stop for any Midwest road trip because of its family-friendly attractions. It bursts with fun family outings, intriguing historical sites, entertainment parks, and delectable restaurants. There is no mystery why the...
Restaurant inspections: Old lamb & soup, roaches, expired meds, bugs in booze in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
West Wichita intersection to temporarily close Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An intersection in west Wichita is scheduled to close temporarily on Monday, Dec. 12. The intersection is Hoover and 21st Street North. It is expected to be closed for approximately two weeks, according to a Facebook post from the City of Wichita. “The intersection of 21st Street & Hoover Road will […]
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
Winfield building fire intentionally set
On Sunday, Winfield Fire/EMS responded to the fire at 420 E. 6th Ave. around 3:30 a.m.
KWCH.com
Drizzle and showers Monday, heavier rain Monday night
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain Monday with some snow possible over northwest Kansas on Tuesday. Skies will turn cloudy for most of the state tonight ahead of the approaching storm system. Areas of fog will develop over much of central and eastern Kansas overnight and into Monday morning with visibility below one-half mile at times.
kfdi.com
New Exhibit to Open Wednesday at Sedgwick County Zoo
Sedgwick County Zoo has announced the opening of the Rogers Family Ferret Habitat, which will bring Black-footed ferrets to SCZ for the very first time. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Zoo will celebrate all day long with “BFF Day at SCZ” and $2 admission, discounted from the regular $3 Winter Wednesday rate.
