Amherst, NY

Amherst PD: Multiple robberies in Eggertsville

By Aidan Joly
 4 days ago
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police says there has been multiple robberies in the area of Eggertsville in the past two days.

They say on a few occasions, victims had their sneakers taken.

Amherst Police is reminding residents to be vigilant throughout their neighborhoods for anyone suspicious. They say if anyone has camera footage or information regarding these incidents, call them at 716-689-1322.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

