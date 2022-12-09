Princeton hockey undergoes changing of guard

There’s a new face manning the Princeton Tigers boys hockey program.

Stepping in for longtime coach Todd Frederick, promoted from his role as an assistant from last year’s squad, Andy Fondrick will be leading the Tigers into the future. Fondrick accepted the position in June for Princeton, as the last couple months have been a blur as he prepared for his inaugural season as a varsity head coach.

“It’s been a whirlwind but luckily for me, there’s a lot of guys that are still care about this program in this area that I can lean on,” said Fondrick on the preparation for the season.

Namely, Frederick, who has been big in the swapping of guards, said Fondrick.

“Todd has been phenomenal. He’s been great as somebody who is still super invested in the program but also is fully ready to let us take it our way.”

Frederick believes the program found a great option to replace himself.

“He was a great assistant coach for my staff and he’s going to be a great head coach,” said Frederick. “I knew leaving it would be in good hands. He has put together a great staff.” Frederick’s career for the Tigers currently sits at 212-211-16 with two state appearances under his belt.

Fondrick’s coaching carousel

Coaching has been part of Fondrick’s life since he was near the age of many of his players, he recalled.

“I got out of playing early and into coaching,” he said, as at the age of 14 was when the new head coach got his first gig as a coach of a squirts team in his hometown of Detroit Lakes.

Getting that initial start, Fondrick continued to call the shots for teams before embarking a break during his later years in high school and early into college at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

“I was just bored out of my mind during that time,” said Fondrick on the break.

Back coaching, Fondrick coached for Duluth East Bantams before becoming an assistant on the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton staff for a pair of years, also earning a minor in coaching from Duluth. After the stint for the Lumberjacks, he continued on to coach Orono peewees and next at Armstrong/Cooper Bantams for five years.

Affected by Covid-19, Fondrick and his family moved from the metro to Princeton as he was still hungry to coach.

“I was on the ice before all our boxes were unpacked at our house,” he said as he just couldn’t stay away.

Connecting with Frederick last summer, Fondrick was brought on board as an assistant coach on the Tigers’ staff.

As Fondrick blended into mix of coaches for Princeton, Frederick was contemplating stepping away from the Tigers.

The reason for Frederick’s eventual end after his 17th year at the head of Princeton boys hockey was not difficult to pry out of the coach.

“The only reason was my girls,” he said. “I have one that’s playing on the high school team and one playing in the 12U. I didn’t want to miss them growing up and playing; they only play high school hockey once.”

And just like that, the door opened to Fondrick’s first varsity head coaching opportunity into his 15th year running a team.

Transition process

Already having a year in the Princeton program, the transition has been an easy one, said senior forward Jake Patnode.

“I think the transition has gone very smoothly. With him being on the staff last year and guys getting to know him, I think has really made it an easy transition for all,” he said.

As for what Fondrick brings to the table, a great hockey mind is at the top of the list.

“He brings a lot of knowledge to our team,” said Patnode.

Fondrick’s goal

The new head coach made no mistakes on where he would like the see the Tigers go underneath his watch.

“We want to continue to elevate this program and the rich tradition that is here and do our part in making that next step.”

In order to do that, Fondrick is going to draw from his time on the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton staff.

“They weren’t always the most talented team but they were always ready to go come playoffs. They always made the steps forward.”

While growing as the season wears on is the overall mission, the product on the ice isn’t going to be a fun one for opponents, hopes Fondrick.

“We want it to be the expectation that we are a tough team to play against,” he said. “We want people when they come into Princeton Ice Arena or when our bus pulls in that they know they are in for a hard game no matter what.”

Season debut

Though falling in the season opener on Nov. 29 to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, the Tigers didn’t have to wait long to get Fondrick his first coaching victory at the varsity level.

Powered by four goals by Patnode, a 10-1 win over Mora/Milaca on Dec. 3 at the Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena gave Fondrick that first number in the win column.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction for our team,” said Patnode. “We lost a tough game to L.D.C. the week prior and needed a bounce back game. I think a couple guys have got their feet underneath them and it will have a big impact going forward.”

At 1-1, the season continued for Fondrick and the Tigers, via a match up versus power in St. Cloud Cathedral on Dec. 6 in what was just the next step in the coaching journey for Princeton and its new leader.