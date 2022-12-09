ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

Princeton hockey undergoes changing of guard

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
Union-Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dM21r_0jcYxR9q00

There’s a new face manning the Princeton Tigers boys hockey program.

Stepping in for longtime coach Todd Frederick, promoted from his role as an assistant from last year’s squad, Andy Fondrick will be leading the Tigers into the future. Fondrick accepted the position in June for Princeton, as the last couple months have been a blur as he prepared for his inaugural season as a varsity head coach.

“It’s been a whirlwind but luckily for me, there’s a lot of guys that are still care about this program in this area that I can lean on,” said Fondrick on the preparation for the season.

Namely, Frederick, who has been big in the swapping of guards, said Fondrick.

“Todd has been phenomenal. He’s been great as somebody who is still super invested in the program but also is fully ready to let us take it our way.”

Frederick believes the program found a great option to replace himself.

“He was a great assistant coach for my staff and he’s going to be a great head coach,” said Frederick. “I knew leaving it would be in good hands. He has put together a great staff.” Frederick’s career for the Tigers currently sits at 212-211-16 with two state appearances under his belt.

Fondrick’s coaching carousel

Coaching has been part of Fondrick’s life since he was near the age of many of his players, he recalled.

“I got out of playing early and into coaching,” he said, as at the age of 14 was when the new head coach got his first gig as a coach of a squirts team in his hometown of Detroit Lakes.

Getting that initial start, Fondrick continued to call the shots for teams before embarking a break during his later years in high school and early into college at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

“I was just bored out of my mind during that time,” said Fondrick on the break.

Back coaching, Fondrick coached for Duluth East Bantams before becoming an assistant on the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton staff for a pair of years, also earning a minor in coaching from Duluth. After the stint for the Lumberjacks, he continued on to coach Orono peewees and next at Armstrong/Cooper Bantams for five years.

Affected by Covid-19, Fondrick and his family moved from the metro to Princeton as he was still hungry to coach.

“I was on the ice before all our boxes were unpacked at our house,” he said as he just couldn’t stay away.

Connecting with Frederick last summer, Fondrick was brought on board as an assistant coach on the Tigers’ staff.

As Fondrick blended into mix of coaches for Princeton, Frederick was contemplating stepping away from the Tigers.

The reason for Frederick’s eventual end after his 17th year at the head of Princeton boys hockey was not difficult to pry out of the coach.

“The only reason was my girls,” he said. “I have one that’s playing on the high school team and one playing in the 12U. I didn’t want to miss them growing up and playing; they only play high school hockey once.”

And just like that, the door opened to Fondrick’s first varsity head coaching opportunity into his 15th year running a team.

Transition process

Already having a year in the Princeton program, the transition has been an easy one, said senior forward Jake Patnode.

“I think the transition has gone very smoothly. With him being on the staff last year and guys getting to know him, I think has really made it an easy transition for all,” he said.

As for what Fondrick brings to the table, a great hockey mind is at the top of the list.

“He brings a lot of knowledge to our team,” said Patnode.

Fondrick’s goal

The new head coach made no mistakes on where he would like the see the Tigers go underneath his watch.

“We want to continue to elevate this program and the rich tradition that is here and do our part in making that next step.”

In order to do that, Fondrick is going to draw from his time on the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton staff.

“They weren’t always the most talented team but they were always ready to go come playoffs. They always made the steps forward.”

While growing as the season wears on is the overall mission, the product on the ice isn’t going to be a fun one for opponents, hopes Fondrick.

“We want it to be the expectation that we are a tough team to play against,” he said. “We want people when they come into Princeton Ice Arena or when our bus pulls in that they know they are in for a hard game no matter what.”

Season debut

Though falling in the season opener on Nov. 29 to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, the Tigers didn’t have to wait long to get Fondrick his first coaching victory at the varsity level.

Powered by four goals by Patnode, a 10-1 win over Mora/Milaca on Dec. 3 at the Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena gave Fondrick that first number in the win column.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction for our team,” said Patnode. “We lost a tough game to L.D.C. the week prior and needed a bounce back game. I think a couple guys have got their feet underneath them and it will have a big impact going forward.”

At 1-1, the season continued for Fondrick and the Tigers, via a match up versus power in St. Cloud Cathedral on Dec. 6 in what was just the next step in the coaching journey for Princeton and its new leader.

Comments / 0

Related
gophersports.com

Keegan Cook Named Head Volleyball Coach at Minnesota

University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle announced today that Keegan Cook has been named head volleyball coach. The University and Cook have agreed to a five-year term, which is pending Board of Regents approval and the completion of a background check. Cook will be the eighth full-time head...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnetonka junior hockey community supports teenage goalie from Ukraine

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka’s junior hockey community is coming together to support a 15-year-old goalie who fled war-torn Ukraine earlier this year. When the war broke out in Ukraine, Max Cherevatenko’s family wanted him to get to a safe place. He already had a connection with the Hess family here in Minnesota. The Hesses and their hockey family have rolled out the welcome mat ever since.
MINNETONKA, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Northern Minnesota native wins global photography award

EDINA, Minn. - As a photographer, Cynthia Dickinson knows full well how sunlight at certain times of day, the golden hours at sunrise and sunset, can make magic. But Dickinson has also found magic in darkness, or at least very low light. Dickinson's rainy-evening photo of a stream near Ely,...
ELY, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota to gain two Caribou Cabins this month

Courtesy of Newsworthy Communications / Caribou Coffee. Zimmerman gained a new Caribou Coffee this month and a second opening is planned for Elk River this week. Both new coffeehouses are Caribou Cabin locations, which feature a drive-thru and walk-up window but do not accommodate indoor seating. The Zimmerman location opened...
ZIMMERMAN, MN
740thefan.com

11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

‘The Price Is Right Live’ Game Show Returns To Minnesota This Spring

We have all heard the saying "Come on down the price is right" but now you actually have a chance to be part of the action as the Price Is Right Live Tour is coming back to Minnesota. Like many people I started watching the Price Is Right when I was a kid and was home sick from school and occasionally in the summertime. As much as things change it is nice to see some things stay the same.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Research shines a light on EP’s indigenous past

Research into the history of the Minnesota River on Eden Prairie’s southern boundary has uncovered more knowledge about the indigenous people who were our earlier residents. But, it’s also a reminder about how little is known and shared about this portion of EP’s past. Paul Thorp, a member of the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC), [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Area Lawyer Candidate for Judgeship

(KNSI) – A lawyer for several cities in Stearns County is a candidate to fill a soon-to-be vacant judgeship. Kristi Stanislawski is an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege & Athmann, PA. in St. Cloud, and is acting lead prosecutor for Cold Spring, Richmond, Kimball, and St. Stephen. Stanislawski serves on the Central Minnesota Legal Service’s board of directors, volunteers with the Children’s Law Center, and serves as a volunteer attorney with the Stearns-Benton County Pro Bono Legal Clinic.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
740thefan.com

Teenager dies in crash near St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO) – A 17-year-old driver died of injuries in a rollover in Stearns County on Saturday night. Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene south of St. Cloud. Boike was driving an SUV about five miles south of St. Cloud. The vehicle left the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MinnPost

Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature

For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnetonka firefighter suffers severe brain injury during training

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A Minnetonka firefighter went from fighting flames to fighting for his life after a freak accident during a training session last weekend.Last Saturday, Tim Tripp suffered a severe head injury when he slipped and fell on the ice, hitting his head on the ground. The routine training session was being held at Spring Hill Park. "Tim's the kind of guy you are immediately friends with. When he walks in the room he makes everyone comfortable, he makes people laugh, his smile is ear to ear," Captain Kevin Hruby said.Hruby said he first met Tripp was when Tripp joined the...
MINNETONKA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say

Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
WATERTOWN, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Light rail: A year in review

The platform of the Golden Triangle light rail station last Friday was flocked with snow. Work shoe impressions passed under signs that read: “to SouthWest Station” and “to Union Depot.” No passengers will board LRT cars here until, maybe, 2027. Two sets of rails cross adjacent West 70th Street to the south. To the north, [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
knsiradio.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Mother Nature is getting ready to dump snow and rain across central Minnesota this week. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Benton, Morrison and Stearns County from 6:00 a.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the cities such as St. Cloud,...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
Union-Times

Union-Times

Princeton, MN
803
Followers
668
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Union-Times is the official weekly newspaper of Princeton and Milaca, incorporating the Princeton Union, est. 1876; Princeton Eagle, est. 1974; and the Mille Lacs County Times, est. 1892. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.unionandtimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/union_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy