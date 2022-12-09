ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milaca, MN

Milaca uses big defensive play to hold on for victory

By Michael Pappas
Union-Times
 4 days ago

Down to the wire, the Milaca girls basketball team needed a stop.

Leading by a single point in the second game featuring a boys and girls double header between the Wolves and St. Francis Saints, Milaca led by the slimmest of margins at 57-56 with 4.7 seconds separating victory and a possible defeat.

That’s when the Wolves’ Ashley Droogsma stepped up. As the Saints dribbled the length of the court, nearly finding an open St. Francis player in the paint with a good look for the buzzer beater, the sophomore knocked away the ball to seal the one-point victory on Dec. 1, on the road.

“I was just kind of reading the girl,” said Droogsma on the stop. “I looking and watching her eyes and I saw it coming off her hand so I just had it going through my head that I had to be there.”

Early on in the contest, however, it appeared like the Wolves may be well on the way to a stress-free victory, jumping out to a strong start versus the Saints.

After a 3-3 start to the game, Milaca surged to a 7-0 run for the 10-3 lead. Powered by forward Maggie Westling, the Wolves kept that pressure on by holding the Saints at bay to build the lead up to double digits at 21-10 with 9:32 remaining in the opening half.

“Maggie was working really hard inside, which was helping for us,” said Droogsma on the opportunities their junior and reigning Granite Ridge player of year forward gives to the entire team.

Needing the chance to cut into the lead prior to the half, a second foul that forced Westling to the bench was just that for the Saints.

The supporting Wolves kept St. Francis at bay to keep the lead at a comfortable 34-24 margin into the break.

Returning for the second half, the Wolves, with Westling back on the court, seemed poised to build upon their 10-point lead even further.

The Saints had other ideas.

A resurgent defensive effort gave Milaca troubles all night, said coach Lance Dalbey.

“They do some things very well defensively. They are a problem.”

St. Francis soared all the way back to even things up for the Saints at 42 apiece with under 10 minutes to go as both teams geared up for a grind the rest of the way. Trading baskets back and forth for the duration, as every time Westling would tie or put Wolves ahead, St. Francis answered.

Down 55-53, a big three-point by Droogsma pushed the Wolves ahead while offensive rebound and put back on the following offensive possession by Westling gave Milaca the 57-53 lead with time running down.

The Saints would not go away, however.

“We had opportunities to put them away but they battled like crazy. I give them a ton of credit for that,” said Dalbey.

St. Francis crept closer to make it a one-possession game to set up the dramatic finish. Down 57-55, a timeout by the Saints led to a strong take to the basket to earn the opponent a trip to the line to possibly force overtime. St. Francis faltered at the line, only converting on one of two chances with Milaca securing the rebound leaving 10.2 seconds left in the game.

Missing the front end of the ensuring one and one opportunity for the Wolves, St. Francis was set to inbound the ball when Dalbey called a timeout to set up the defense for Milaca.

Dalbey second guessed the decision.

“The problem with calling a timeout was that they could set something up,” he said.

As the Saints dribbled the length of the court, Droogsma’s defense sealed the win for Milaca.

“We just kept fighting until the clock ran out,” she said.

Westling finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds in the season opening victory while Madison Gothmann and Abby Anderson had nine and eight points, respectively.

Moving on from the victory, the Wolves intend to use the game as a much needed seasoning.

“We need to learn; we are pretty inexperienced,” said Dalbey.

Braham 46, Milaca 41

A slow first half doomed the Wolves in a road game versus Braham on Dec. 3.

Trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half, a rally fell short versus the Bombers in a 46-41 loss for Milaca.

Cutting the lead to five points at halftime, the Wolves were able to take a short-lived lead but Braham recovered to hand Milaca the five-point defeat.

Westling again had a double-double for the Wolves with 15 points and 13 rebound while Gothmann added nine in the scoring column.

At 1-1, the Wolves hosted Spectrum on Dec. 6 for their home opener before hitting the road for a trip to Hinckley-Finlayson on Dec. 8 with tip scheduled for 7 p.m. against the Jaguars.

The contest against the Sting was not completed at the Union-Times’ deadline.

Union-Times

Union-Times

Princeton, MN
