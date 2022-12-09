Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Rockford woman making the West side shine
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford woman is bringing joy to the west side of town just in time for Christmas. She wants to change the neighborhood’s narrative into something positive. Lavonne Williams has been a resident for over 50 years, and she said that she just wants to give back to the place she […]
Police search for suspect who robbed Belvidere Mobil gas station
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Belvidere are looking for the man who robbed the Mobil Gas Station at 1741 Pearl Street early Monday morning. Police said the robbery occurred around 5:03 a.m. when a black male in his mid-30s, approximately 6’01” and 210 pounds, clean-shaven, and wearing a black stocking cap, black sweatshirts, and […]
10 injured in I-88 crash involving school bus: Illinois State Police
Two adults and one child on the bus were injured, police said.
100 Rockford kids ‘Shop with Cops’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Rockford Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 6” was scattered all over the aisles of Target on Saturday, but it was not to fight crime. It was the 28th Annual “Shop with a Cop.” One hundred kids got a $100 shopping spree with a Rockford Police Department officer, and they said […]
16-year-old wanted in double Freeport shooting
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police said Friday they are on the hunt for a 16-year-old who shot two men Thursday in the 600 block of W. Avon Street. According to police, the shooting happened at 4:50 p.m. An 18-year-old and 20-year-old victim were injured. Both were taken to Freeport Memorial Hospital, and the 18-year-old […]
