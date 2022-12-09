ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engadget

Recommended Reading: The 'Diablo IV' crunch

The week's best writing on technology and more. ‘Diablo IV’ developers work long hours, bracing for impending release. Crunch has become a common issue at game development studios, especially as high-profile titles near launch. The release date for Diablo IV isn't until June, but people working on the Activision Blizzard game are already saying it will be difficult to meet the deadline even with employees working 12-hour days, late into evening and on the weekend.
Engadget

'Armored Core VI' won't be a Souls game with mechs

If anything, FromSoftware is returning to the robot battler's roots. With the success of Souls games like Dark Souls III and Elden Ring, you'd think FromSoftware would incorporate some of the gameplay into other titles... right? Not so. From president Hidetaka Miyazaki told IGN in an interview that there's no "conscious effort" to add Souls-style elements to Armored Core VI. Instead, the studio is eager to to stick what makes the Armored Core series "special" — that is, creating a custom mech and taking it into battle. There will still be a mission-driven structure, even if there are elements of exploration.
Android Headlines

Diablo IV will launch in June 2023

Last night’s The Game Awards 2022 had plenty to show excited gamers but while some of it was expected, there were a few surprises, and the release date announcement for Diablo IV was one of them. Following a Diablo IV themed performance by Halsey and a very exciting cinematic, Blizzard revealed the release date to be June 6. The studio had already confirmed the game would be dropping in 2023 but there was never a concrete date.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
wegotthiscovered.com

Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony

In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
The Verge

Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023

Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
game-news24.com

Diablo 4 promises four days pre-orders in June with an earlier version of that package

Diablo 4 hell hat no fury like an expensive ultimate edition for a game (pic: Blizzard Entertainment). The cinematic trailer for Diablo 4 officially confirmed the release date. To have access to the beta, there is also one pre-order. Activision Blizzard couldn’t be thrilled to see the launch date of...
The Game Haus

All the New Overwatch Patch Notes: Season 2

The second season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with plenty of balance changes, a new hero and map, and some familiar maps returning with new visual effects on them. The Overwatch patch notes for season 2 went live on December 6 and can be downloaded through Battle.net launcher or the Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo stores.
dexerto.com

How to get WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops (December 2022)

WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops are now live and we’ve got you covered with a quick guide on how you can claim these free items for yourself. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, is now live and players from around the world are busy adventuring through the Dragon Isles. In order to celebrate the game’s launch, Blizzard has teamed up with Twitch to give away some free WoW Twitch drops to reward adventurers.
Polygon

Among Us is getting a murderous hide-and-seek mode Friday

Developer Innersloth announced its popular Mafia-style game, Among Us, will be getting a new game mode called Hide n Seek at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The new mode is scheduled to be released Friday. A trailer teasing the new mode shows it in action, and it’s safe to...
ComicBook

Dragon Age: Absolution Review: A Welcome Return to Thedas

It has been eight years since BioWare and EA released Dragon Age: Inquisition and fans of the series have been eager for the next chapter. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is on the horizon, but fans can return to Thedas, in a fashion, with the new animated series Dragon Age: Absolution as it hits Netflix. The six-episode series proves to be a serviceable stopgap for those fans simply eager for more stories set within Dragon Age's world and may even catch the interest of uninitiated viewers who are fans of similar properties.

