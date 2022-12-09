Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Recommended Reading: The 'Diablo IV' crunch
The week's best writing on technology and more. ‘Diablo IV’ developers work long hours, bracing for impending release. Crunch has become a common issue at game development studios, especially as high-profile titles near launch. The release date for Diablo IV isn't until June, but people working on the Activision Blizzard game are already saying it will be difficult to meet the deadline even with employees working 12-hour days, late into evening and on the weekend.
Engadget
'Armored Core VI' won't be a Souls game with mechs
If anything, FromSoftware is returning to the robot battler's roots. With the success of Souls games like Dark Souls III and Elden Ring, you'd think FromSoftware would incorporate some of the gameplay into other titles... right? Not so. From president Hidetaka Miyazaki told IGN in an interview that there's no "conscious effort" to add Souls-style elements to Armored Core VI. Instead, the studio is eager to to stick what makes the Armored Core series "special" — that is, creating a custom mech and taking it into battle. There will still be a mission-driven structure, even if there are elements of exploration.
Android Headlines
Diablo IV will launch in June 2023
Last night’s The Game Awards 2022 had plenty to show excited gamers but while some of it was expected, there were a few surprises, and the release date announcement for Diablo IV was one of them. Following a Diablo IV themed performance by Halsey and a very exciting cinematic, Blizzard revealed the release date to be June 6. The studio had already confirmed the game would be dropping in 2023 but there was never a concrete date.
Diablo 4: Everything we know about Blizzard's 2023 sequel
Details on the Diablo 4 release date, beta, and everything else
Horizon Forbidden West DLC skipping PS4 due to developer's "grand vision"
The technical ambitions of Burning Shores mean it's a PS5 exclusive
18 years after 'it ruined my life', David Harbour is streaming World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
The Stranger Things star is joining other streamers to play the new WoW expansion on Twitch later today.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
wegotthiscovered.com
Microsoft enters 10-year deal to bring ‘Call of Duty’ to Nintendo, so take that Sony
In an odd turn of events, considering that Microsoft is yet to pass its acquisition of Activision Blizzard through consumer regulators and Nintendo’s hardware has recently struggled to run a Pokémon game, the tech giant has inked a deal with Nintendo to start bringing Call of Duty games to its consoles, starting with the Nintendo Switch.
The Verge
Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023
Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
PS5 will have at least seven-year shelf life as PS6 won't appear before 2027, says report
According to a document, Sony doesn't expect to launch a PS5 successor until 2027 at the earliest.
DLC-sized Skyrim mod adds fully voiced 'Bioware-style' companions, over 9,000 lines of dialogue
They all have their own loyalty quests, and some romance quests too.
game-news24.com
Diablo 4 promises four days pre-orders in June with an earlier version of that package
Diablo 4 hell hat no fury like an expensive ultimate edition for a game (pic: Blizzard Entertainment). The cinematic trailer for Diablo 4 officially confirmed the release date. To have access to the beta, there is also one pre-order. Activision Blizzard couldn’t be thrilled to see the launch date of...
geekwire.com
Microsoft reaches ‘Call of Duty’ deal with Nintendo amid standoff with Sony over Activision acquisition
Microsoft says it has reached a 10-year deal with Nintendo to bring “Call of Duty” games to Nintendo systems if Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through. In addition, Microsoft pledged to continue releasing “Call of Duty” on Valve’s Steam PC game platform at...
All the New Overwatch Patch Notes: Season 2
The second season of Overwatch 2 is upon us, with plenty of balance changes, a new hero and map, and some familiar maps returning with new visual effects on them. The Overwatch patch notes for season 2 went live on December 6 and can be downloaded through Battle.net launcher or the Xbox, Playstation, or Nintendo stores.
Final Fantasy Dimensions is what mobile gaming should have been
Our gaming editor has been playing Final Fantasy Dimensions for weeks, and when he's done, he's not sure if he'll ever find a mobile game that's as good.
dexerto.com
How to get WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops (December 2022)
WoW Dragonflight Twitch drops are now live and we’ve got you covered with a quick guide on how you can claim these free items for yourself. World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, is now live and players from around the world are busy adventuring through the Dragon Isles. In order to celebrate the game’s launch, Blizzard has teamed up with Twitch to give away some free WoW Twitch drops to reward adventurers.
Surprise new Halo Infinite December Update adds Custom Games Browser, several cross-core coatings
343 Industries has surprised Halo Infinite players with a new December Update that adds the Custom Games Browser, makes several armor coatings cross-core, gives away all armor cores for free, and more. Here's what you need to know.
Polygon
Among Us is getting a murderous hide-and-seek mode Friday
Developer Innersloth announced its popular Mafia-style game, Among Us, will be getting a new game mode called Hide n Seek at The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. The new mode is scheduled to be released Friday. A trailer teasing the new mode shows it in action, and it’s safe to...
ComicBook
Dragon Age: Absolution Review: A Welcome Return to Thedas
It has been eight years since BioWare and EA released Dragon Age: Inquisition and fans of the series have been eager for the next chapter. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is on the horizon, but fans can return to Thedas, in a fashion, with the new animated series Dragon Age: Absolution as it hits Netflix. The six-episode series proves to be a serviceable stopgap for those fans simply eager for more stories set within Dragon Age's world and may even catch the interest of uninitiated viewers who are fans of similar properties.
Bungie finally fixes Destiny 2 Artifice armor in time for the Season of the Seraph
Rejoice, Destiny 2 players, for your Artifice armor should work again
Comments / 0