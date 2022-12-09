If anything, FromSoftware is returning to the robot battler's roots. With the success of Souls games like Dark Souls III and Elden Ring, you'd think FromSoftware would incorporate some of the gameplay into other titles... right? Not so. From president Hidetaka Miyazaki told IGN in an interview that there's no "conscious effort" to add Souls-style elements to Armored Core VI. Instead, the studio is eager to to stick what makes the Armored Core series "special" — that is, creating a custom mech and taking it into battle. There will still be a mission-driven structure, even if there are elements of exploration.

8 HOURS AGO