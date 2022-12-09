Read full article on original website
WLUC
First ever Geeky Gumee brings people to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pop culture swap brought people to Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday afternoon. From Funko Pops to comic books a variety of collectibles were on display for “Geeky Gumee”. This is the first Geeky Gumee and the founder, Mike Forester, said he is already looking to expand the event next year.
WLUC
Marquette salon giving away free nano brow service
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wake up every morning with a just-got-home-from-the-salon look. The Lash Lounge in Marquette offers a permanent eyebrow makeup service. The nano brow service, aka eyebrow tattooing, creates hairlike strokes with a natural finish lasting up to three years. The Lash Loung owner Stacy Burress explains this...
UPMATTERS
Toys for Tots receives donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Lake Superior Marine Corps unloaded a 16 foot trailer of toys to Donate to Toys for Tots. Toys for Tots of Marquette County partners with St. Vincent De Paul and the Salvation Army to distribute the toys to families in time for Christmas. This year is the 75th anniversary for Toys for Tots.
North Michigan Student Is Jumping In Lake Superior Every Day To ‘Help Her Depression’
Depression can be hard to deal with. On the surface, people will look perfectly happy, but we never truly know the battles people fight behind the scenes, and just under the surface. Lots of outlets are available for help, and many workplaces and schools now have departments you can get...
UPMATTERS
Sign vandalized on Lakeshore development site
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A member of the Local 3 News team observed a sign on Monday that was vandalized at the future site of The Residences at North Harbor. The word, “NO” was spray painted in red over the sign. Local 3 News contacted Marquette City...
Remember When This U.P. Man Used a Snow Blower to Battle a House Fire?
Back in 2011, a man from Diorite, Michigan (30 minutes west of Marquette) did something only a true Yooper would think to do and that's put out a house fire with a snow blower. One cold winter day in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Yooper Legend, Steve Liubakka noticed flames shooting out...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Boil Water Advisory In Effect For Portions Of Escanaba
Escanaba Residents living in the areas of the following areas are now under a boil water advisory. All affected residents have received a door hanger regarding said boil advisory for Monday, December 12th, until further notified. You will experience interruption of service/loss of water service today for a period of time.
WLUC
Proposal 3 recount held in Marquette Township
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Marquette Township Hall Friday, election officials recounted November ballots from precincts out of Houghton, Dickinson, and Marquette counties. This was after the Election Integrity Fund and Force filed for a partial recount of votes on Proposal 3 in those counties. In a statement to...
UPMATTERS
NMU Hockey Falls 5-2 in Loss to Bulldogs
Big Rapids, Mich. – The NMU hockey team got down early and couldn’t bounce back in time, falling to Ferris State by a score of 5-2 in the first game of the weekend series in Big Rapids. Beni Halasz was pulled six minutes into the game after conceding...
