Andrew Wiggins has missed the Golden State Warriors’ last three games due to an adductor strain, and by the looks of it, his absence is going to be extended. While Wiggins is said to be making “good progress” in his recovery from adductor injury, he’s still not at the point where he could suit up and play for the Warriors. He will be re-evaluated again on Thursday, but that means he’ll be missing their games against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO