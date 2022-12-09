Read full article on original website
"Y'all think y'all did something? I'm a six time champion! Take my shoes off" - When Michael Jordan scolded and dominated the whole Charlotte Hornets team in practice after a loss
Since he entered the league, Michael Jordan has always been known for his competitive spirit and hunger to win, which is why it isn't a shocker to know that he acts the same as an owner
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
Draymond Green fires spicy message that will piss off Devin Booker, Ja Morant
Draymond Green isn’t one to sit on a hot take. The Golden State Warriors forward had one loaded up right before his squad took on the Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday. Asked by Stephen A. Smith during the pregame show on whether he purposely...
Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans
The Phoenix Suns, and Chris Paul in particular, took issue with Zion Williamson throwing down a windmill dunk in the closing seconds of their loss to the Pelicans on Friday while the game had already been decided. On Sunday, the Suns had the opportunity for a little revenge in a rematch with the Pelicans, but […] The post Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors recall player from G League — but it’s not who you think
The Golden State Warriors scored a much-needed win on Saturday in a highly-anticipated NBA Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics. The Dubs had lost their previous two games and were in dire need of a win against the league-best Celtics. After Saturday’s victory, Stephen Curry and Co. embark on an...
Pacers HC Rick Carlisle’s strong Tyrese Haliburton message after dreadful 0-9, 1-point showing vs. Heat
Shooters shoot. However, for whichever reason, sometimes shots don’t fall as often as players would like. Such is the case for Tyrese Haliburton, who, after going 12-15 from the field and 7-8 from beyond the arc in a three-point loss to the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets, struggled mightily in the following game against the Miami Heat. In 33 minutes, Haliburton went 0-9 for a grand total of one point in a 87-82 defeat to the Heat.
LeBron James’ 1-word message to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s World Cup exit
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave Cristiano Ronaldo the respect and acknowledgement he deserves despite Portugal’s heartbreaking World Cup exit in Qatar. On Sunday, Ronaldo broke his silence on the tragic end of Portugal’s 2022 World Cup run, taking to Instagram to share his pain and regrets that they weren’t able to go the distance after losing to Morocco in the quarterfinals. The 37-year-old striker said that winning the competition has always been his “biggest and most ambitious dream,” unfortunately, he wasn’t able to fulfill it.
Doncic scores 38, Dinwiddie 20 as Mavs beat Thunder 121-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 38 points and 11 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence, and Spencer Dinwiddie added 20 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-114 on Monday night. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 20 for the Mavericks, who...
Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are rolling behind the strong performances of their stars. Durant, for one, has been a consistent performer for the Nets, who are hoping that the forward will remain healthy for the rest of the season. It’s just hard to imagine the Nets winning it all this season without Durant. […] The post Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Griffin enters Trae Young territory with latest rookie feat
Atlanta Hawks rookie AJ Griffin continues to impress on the floor. Just a day after hitting a game-winning basket that gave the Hawks the win over the Chicago Bulls at home, Griffin tied Trae Young for the third-longest 3-pointer makes streak by an Atlanta rookie early in Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, according to the team’s PR department.
The real reason why Mavs star Luka Doncic was pissed after missing game-winner vs. Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks have been mediocre in the clutch this season. That might surprise a lot of people, considering Luka Doncic’s reputation as a clutch player prior to this season. Despite Doncic’s presence, though, Dallas has struggled to put away teams in the final moments of the game (their game against the Toronto Raptors comes to mind).
‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games
Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat, despite a gritty 87-82 win over the Indiana Pacers, remain below .500 on the season. With a 13-15 record, the Heat are lumped with around six other teams in the quest for an automatic playoff berth instead of a trip to the play-in. Thus, the Heat will be plenty […] The post ‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns star Devin Booker’s hamstring injury more serious than initially anticipated?
Devin Booker was out of action on Sunday as the Phoenix Suns suffered another loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans, 129-124. The Suns All-Star is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which at this point, might be a cause for concern for Phoenix. According to the NBA’s official injury report, Booker has […] The post Suns star Devin Booker’s hamstring injury more serious than initially anticipated? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andrew Wiggins’ status for Warriors vs. Bucks, Pacers amid adductor injury, revealed
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Golden State Warriors’ last three games due to an adductor strain, and by the looks of it, his absence is going to be extended. While Wiggins is said to be making “good progress” in his recovery from adductor injury, he’s still not at the point where he could suit up and play for the Warriors. He will be re-evaluated again on Thursday, but that means he’ll be missing their games against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.
Pistons star Cade Cunningham to undergo season-ending shin surgery
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is set to miss out the rest of the campaign as he plans to undergo a season-ending surgery on his shin. Cunningham has been dealing with a left shin injury that has kept him out since early November. There were fears that there’s a stress fracture in his shin, forcing […] The post Pistons star Cade Cunningham to undergo season-ending shin surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Reed breaks silence on Twitter hoodie business that Sixers fans are loving
PHILADELPHIA — Paul Reed stays busy. The Philadelphia 76ers’ big man is a bundle of energy ready to burst at any given moment when he steps onto the court. His defensive versatility and developing offensive skillset make him a solid backup for the Sixers. He keeps himself occupied off the court as well.
Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win
The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals driving force behind MVP start to 2022-23 campaign
Jayson Tatum proved last year that he can lead the Boston Celtics deep into the playoffs, and this year he’s trying to prove that he can help the Green Team win the whole thing. While the start of the playoffs are months away, the 24-year-old has played at an elite level during the 2022-23 campaign, even earning the top spot on the league’s most recent MVP Ladder.
Kristaps Porzingis ruled out for rest of game vs. Kevin Durant, Nets after concerning injury
The Washington Wizards will not have Kristaps Porzingis for the rest of their game against Kevin Durand and the Brooklyn Nets on the road Monday. The Latvian star has been ruled out of the contest due to an upper-body injury, according to Chase Hughes of NBCS Washington. Kristaps Porzingis is out for the rest of […] The post Kristaps Porzingis ruled out for rest of game vs. Kevin Durant, Nets after concerning injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Shams reveals major roadblock in Lakers’ trade chase for Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic
Bojan Bogdanovic just showed the Los Angeles Lakers what they can expect from him if they were able to bring him to Hollywood. The 33-year-old veteran exploded for 38 points on six 3-pointers against LA on Sunday night, and it’s a good thing that LeBron James and Co. were still able to hold off the […] The post RUMOR: Shams reveals major roadblock in Lakers’ trade chase for Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
