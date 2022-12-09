ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns, and Chris Paul in particular, took issue with Zion Williamson throwing down a windmill dunk in the closing seconds of their loss to the Pelicans on Friday while the game had already been decided. On Sunday, the Suns had the opportunity for a little revenge in a rematch with the Pelicans, but […] The post Kendrick Perkins savagely calls out Suns after 2nd straight loss to Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pacers HC Rick Carlisle’s strong Tyrese Haliburton message after dreadful 0-9, 1-point showing vs. Heat

Shooters shoot. However, for whichever reason, sometimes shots don’t fall as often as players would like. Such is the case for Tyrese Haliburton, who, after going 12-15 from the field and 7-8 from beyond the arc in a three-point loss to the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets, struggled mightily in the following game against the Miami Heat. In 33 minutes, Haliburton went 0-9 for a grand total of one point in a 87-82 defeat to the Heat.
LeBron James’ 1-word message to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s World Cup exit

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James gave Cristiano Ronaldo the respect and acknowledgement he deserves despite Portugal’s heartbreaking World Cup exit in Qatar. On Sunday, Ronaldo broke his silence on the tragic end of Portugal’s 2022 World Cup run, taking to Instagram to share his pain and regrets that they weren’t able to go the distance after losing to Morocco in the quarterfinals. The 37-year-old striker said that winning the competition has always been his “biggest and most ambitious dream,” unfortunately, he wasn’t able to fulfill it.
Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are rolling behind the strong performances of their stars. Durant, for one, has been a consistent performer for the Nets, who are hoping that the forward will remain healthy for the rest of the season. It’s just hard to imagine the Nets winning it all this season without Durant. […] The post Kevin Durant flexes incredible form at age 34 with surprising feat in win vs Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Griffin enters Trae Young territory with latest rookie feat

Atlanta Hawks rookie AJ Griffin continues to impress on the floor. Just a day after hitting a game-winning basket that gave the Hawks the win over the Chicago Bulls at home, Griffin tied Trae Young for the third-longest 3-pointer makes streak by an Atlanta rookie early in Monday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, according to the team’s PR department.
‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat, despite a gritty 87-82 win over the Indiana Pacers, remain below .500 on the season. With a 13-15 record, the Heat are lumped with around six other teams in the quest for an automatic playoff berth instead of a trip to the play-in. Thus, the Heat will be plenty […] The post ‘They’re in the NBA’: Bam Adebayo gets real on Heat’s approach to trap games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns star Devin Booker’s hamstring injury more serious than initially anticipated?

Devin Booker was out of action on Sunday as the Phoenix Suns suffered another loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans, 129-124. The Suns All-Star is currently dealing with a hamstring injury, which at this point, might be a cause for concern for Phoenix. According to the NBA’s official injury report, Booker has […] The post Suns star Devin Booker’s hamstring injury more serious than initially anticipated? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andrew Wiggins’ status for Warriors vs. Bucks, Pacers amid adductor injury, revealed

Andrew Wiggins has missed the Golden State Warriors’ last three games due to an adductor strain, and by the looks of it, his absence is going to be extended. While Wiggins is said to be making “good progress” in his recovery from adductor injury, he’s still not at the point where he could suit up and play for the Warriors. He will be re-evaluated again on Thursday, but that means he’ll be missing their games against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.
Pistons star Cade Cunningham to undergo season-ending shin surgery

Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham is set to miss out the rest of the campaign as he plans to undergo a season-ending surgery on his shin. Cunningham has been dealing with a left shin injury that has kept him out since early November. There were fears that there’s a stress fracture in his shin, forcing […] The post Pistons star Cade Cunningham to undergo season-ending shin surgery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win

The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum reveals driving force behind MVP start to 2022-23 campaign

Jayson Tatum proved last year that he can lead the Boston Celtics deep into the playoffs, and this year he’s trying to prove that he can help the Green Team win the whole thing. While the start of the playoffs are months away, the 24-year-old has played at an elite level during the 2022-23 campaign, even earning the top spot on the league’s most recent MVP Ladder.
Kristaps Porzingis ruled out for rest of game vs. Kevin Durant, Nets after concerning injury

The Washington Wizards will not have Kristaps Porzingis for the rest of their game against Kevin Durand and the Brooklyn Nets on the road Monday. The Latvian star has been ruled out of the contest due to an upper-body injury, according to Chase Hughes of NBCS Washington. Kristaps Porzingis is out for the rest of […] The post Kristaps Porzingis ruled out for rest of game vs. Kevin Durant, Nets after concerning injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Shams reveals major roadblock in Lakers’ trade chase for Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic

Bojan Bogdanovic just showed the Los Angeles Lakers what they can expect from him if they were able to bring him to Hollywood. The 33-year-old veteran exploded for 38 points on six 3-pointers against LA on Sunday night, and it’s a good thing that LeBron James and Co. were still able to hold off the […] The post RUMOR: Shams reveals major roadblock in Lakers’ trade chase for Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
