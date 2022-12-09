Two Annapolis men were driving on a 1995 Mitsubishi 3000 when it crashed into a guardrail on Defense Highway on Sunday. Police say the car jumped over the guardrail and crashed into a tree. The 29-year-old passenger, Darwin Jose Centre Lopez, suffered fatal injuries, while the 22-year-old driver Suandin Gregarop Lopez suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there's a sharp turn on the roadway where the vehicle crashed, and it appears the vehicle could not navigate it. The state medical examiner is to determine the cause of death of the passenger.

DAVIDSONVILLE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO