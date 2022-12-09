Read full article on original website
Roadwork continues on Old Fort Bayou, may take longer than planned
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County road project that has been in the works for about a year could take longer than planned. Crews are working to widen Old Fort Bayou Road near Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs. Before new lanes can be laid, things like utilities must...
Biloxi water tests show no traces of E. coli; boil water notice still in effect
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Follow up water tests conducted in Biloxi show no traces of E. coli, according to a release from the city. However, the boil water notice put into effect Friday remains in effect while testing continues. Affected areas include Biloxi south of the bay from Point Cadet...
LIVE: Harbor Lights Winter Festival in Gulfport
Biloxi continues to test water after E. coli found
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Bradford Street Well in Biloxi is being flushed after the Mississippi State Department of Health found E. coli in a raw sample last week. The city now said they have since conducted samples and have not found any traces of E. coli. “The water well feeds...
Happening Now: Biloxi High holds 2nd Annual Winter Magic Celebration
Patrons of Mississippi casino come to rescue, help detain armed robbery suspect until officers arrive
Patrons of a Mississippi casino came to the rescue when a North Carolina man attempted to rob the casino at gunpoint Thursday. The patrons were able to help security officials detain the man until police officers could arrive at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi Thursday morning after the man revealed a weapon and demanded that a cashier at the casino give him money.
MGCCC receives RESTORE Act funds for health care training
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
Movers and Shakers Club leaves no child behind, sends more than 400 toys home with kids
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - More efforts are underway in Biloxi to make sure every child has a present under the Christmas Tree this year. More than 400 toys are ready to go home with boys and girls from Ward 2 in Biloxi. “Excitement, gratitude, joy, overwhelmed, all of those emotions...
Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s boil water notice is causing area businesses to change how they operate. Even though there is no definite timeline for when clean water will become available, residents are still optimistic. Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s...
Waveland’s “Shop with a Cop” brings holiday cheers to ten families
WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Christmas came early for a special group of kids. While Santa didn’t make an appearance, his elves did, and the eyes of children lit up as Waveland police took them on a “Shop with a Cop” adventure. Shop with a Cop...
Georgia burglary suspect killed in shooting involving Mississippi officer
A Georgia man has been identified as the victim in a shooting involving a Mississippi police officer on Saturday. Officials in Hancock County report that Isaiah Winkley, 21, was fatally shot during the incident in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock Sheriff”s Department were investigating a burglary call on...
Escatawpa enjoys its own Christmas parade for 60th year
ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WLOX) - In just about every parade, fire trucks are part of the show. In Escatawpa, the fire department is the star of the show. “I think it represents Escatawpa very well,” said long-time parade coordinator Harold Myers. “It’s the little things like this with the firefighters getting out meeting the community and the community interacting with the volunteers and all.”
Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
Biloxi casino customers help stop armed robbery suspect
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A North Carolina man was arrested for an armed robbery at a Biloxi casino on Thursday, December 8. Biloxi police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino after receiving a call about an armed robbery that happened just after 10:30 a.m. According to investigators, a man displayed a weapon and demanded currency […]
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
Officials believe they have ID’d body found in box along Mississippi highway
Officials in Pearl River County believe they have identified the dismembered body found in a large box along a Mississippi roadway. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage identified the victim as Seth Colter Odom, 24, from Poplarville. Odom was identified using tattoos found on the...
