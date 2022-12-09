ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

WLOX

LIVE: Harbor Lights Winter Festival in Gulfport

Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. The company contracted for the job is Gulf Breeze. Businesses impacted by water boil notice.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Biloxi continues to test water after E. coli found

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Bradford Street Well in Biloxi is being flushed after the Mississippi State Department of Health found E. coli in a raw sample last week. The city now said they have since conducted samples and have not found any traces of E. coli. “The water well feeds...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Happening Now: Biloxi High holds 2nd Annual Winter Magic Celebration

There have been visitors from all over the region like Texas, Louisiana, Alabama. Biloxi continues to test water after E. Coli bacteria found.
BILOXI, MS
Magnolia State Live

Patrons of Mississippi casino come to rescue, help detain armed robbery suspect until officers arrive

Patrons of a Mississippi casino came to the rescue when a North Carolina man attempted to rob the casino at gunpoint Thursday. The patrons were able to help security officials detain the man until police officers could arrive at the Beau Rivage Casino in Biloxi Thursday morning after the man revealed a weapon and demanded that a cashier at the casino give him money.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

MGCCC receives RESTORE Act funds for health care training

Right now, a chunk of the city is still under a boil water advisory. There have been visitors from all over the region like Texas, Louisiana, Alabama. Work continues on Old...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Businesses impacted by Biloxi boil water notice

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s boil water notice is causing area businesses to change how they operate. Even though there is no definite timeline for when clean water will become available, residents are still optimistic. Restaurants and hotels, whether big business or small, have all been impacted by Biloxi’s...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Escatawpa enjoys its own Christmas parade for 60th year

ESCATAWPA, Miss. (WLOX) - In just about every parade, fire trucks are part of the show. In Escatawpa, the fire department is the star of the show. “I think it represents Escatawpa very well,” said long-time parade coordinator Harold Myers. “It’s the little things like this with the firefighters getting out meeting the community and the community interacting with the volunteers and all.”
ESCATAWPA, MS
WLOX

Georgia man identified as victim in Hancock County officer-involved shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - 21-year-old Isaiah Winkley of Georgia has been identified as the victim in an officer-involved shooting in Kiln Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department were responding to a burglary call near in the area of 28000 Highway 603 in Kiln around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
KILN, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Gulf Coast wraps up final day, winners named

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A rainy morning couldn’t stop people from running in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon. The event wrapped up Sunday with hundreds of people participating in both the full and half marathons. Half marathon runners made their way from Jones Park to MGM Park in Biloxi while full marathon runners started in Pass Christian 26.2 miles from their destination. People cheered them as they made their way down Highway 90.
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Biloxi casino customers help stop armed robbery suspect

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – A North Carolina man was arrested for an armed robbery at a Biloxi casino on Thursday, December 8. Biloxi police responded to the Beau Rivage Casino after receiving a call about an armed robbery that happened just after 10:30 a.m. According to investigators, a man displayed a weapon and demanded currency […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon. Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.
GULFPORT, MS

