Placer County, CA

Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says

By Megan Camponovo
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.”

Officials said that de la Torre went to the Gold Run rest stop, about 12 miles east of Colfax, around 12:30 p.m. for a school project on Wednesday and did not return.

According to the sheriff’s office, they do not believe there was any foul play with Delatorre’s death. The Coroner’s Unit will provide an examination.

On Friday, the Placer Union High School District and Colfax High School, where de la Torre attended school, released a statement.

“Colfax High School, along with the entire Placer Union High School District, is heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dante de la Torre as reported by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office,” the district wrote. “Such tragedies, especially when they involve young people, are very difficult to process.”

FOX40

FOX40

