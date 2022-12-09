Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Harper's Bazaar
Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison
Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner in 'good spirits' and getting an evaluation at a US military hospital, officials say
For the first time in almost 300 days, Brittney Griner, the American basketball star detained by Russian authorities in February, will spend the night in a bed in her home country.
travelnoire.com
Finally Free: Brittney Griner Released From Russia In Prisoner Swap
It’s a moment so many have been waiting for. WNBA Star Brittney Griner is finally free from Russia after spending more than 294 days behind bars. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home after months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable conditions,” President Joe Biden announced from the White House Roosevelt Room on Dec. 8.
Griner swap wasn't all US hoped for, but what it could get
The one-for-one swap involving Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout was not the one that U.S. officials had hoped to negotiate or were initially willing to accept
Biden had a ‘painful’ decision to make to secure Griner’s release. He made it.
The U.S. pushed for a two-for-one deal, but Russia replied only Griner was headed home — or no one would be.
Blinken: U.S. Working 'Almost Every Day' To Bring Brittney Griner Home
The Biden administration is said to still be 'actively' working to secure the release of Griner and Paul Whelan.
Griner release is cause for relief but Viktor Bout transfer tough to stomach
Critics label Biden’s decision to release Russian arms dealer ‘deeply disturbing’ – even if Brittney Griner’s freedom is excellent news
'Devastated' family of American prisoner backs Griner deal
The family of an American detained in Russia for nearly four years said Thursday that the Biden administration “made the right decision” in agreeing to a prisoner exchange that freed WNBA star Brittney Griner but they are “devastated” that Paul Whelan remains behind. “As the family member of a Russian hostage, I can literally only imagine the joy she will have, being reunited with her loved ones, and in time for the holidays,” David Whelan, Paul's brother, said in a statement. “There is no greater success than for a wrongful detainee to be freed and for them to go home....
