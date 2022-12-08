Read full article on original website
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Scary New Violent Crime On The Rise In Arkansas? Did You Know?
The last thing anyone wants to hear is that a new violent crime is on the rise, but it's true. This one is called "Jugging". Have you heard of "Jugging" yet?. Reports have been coming in for months now about this method of robbing people, it's pretty scary, and you need to be on the lookout for it. You should also spread the word to your friends and family so they know what to look for as well.
Man killed becomes 2nd to die while confronting car burglar at South Loop apartment complex
The shooting on Thursday came more than five months after a similar incident left another man dead at the same apartment complex.
Dozens dead and several serial killer suspects: The haunting reality of the Texas Killing Fields
The girls kept vanishing, the bodies kept surfacing, and the families who knew better kept getting told their loved ones were runaways. Just wait, police said. They’ll come back.They didn’t.It’s been decades since young women began turning up dead off stretches of I-45 between Houston and Galveston, a marshy, desolate region near the Gulf of Mexico. At least 30 bodies have been discovered there since the 1970s, most of them female, with very few cases solved; more women have gone missing from the area on top of that.The 80s and 90s tragically saw new waves of bodies, and some...
Two women indicted for murder in bizarre attack on college students in Alabama woods
A federal grand jury this week indicted two women in separate but related indictments for murder, kidnapping, robbery, and unlawful use of a firearm in the shooting death of a Florida college student who was exploring a national forest in Alabama with his girlfriend. Authorities believe one of the two...
Officer Who Arrested Black Cop For Having 'Large Sum Of Money' Found Guilty
Detroit officer Thomas Michael Joseph Jones was convicted of assaulting Officer Christopher Williams, who Jones chased down, shoved into a fence, and forcefully handcuffed.
More information on Texas capital murder suspect; believed to be in Ouachita Parish
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (11/30/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Officials have released more information about Infant Johnson who is wanted for Capital Murder by the Dallas Police Department. According to the Dallas Morning News, on June 29, 2022, Dallas Police were dispatched to the Northridge Court Apartments after a wellness check […]
State Documents Reveal Potential Motive for Vanessa Guillen Murder
Just two years after Vanessa Guillen's murder, state documents have revealed a potential motive.
High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners
A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
Former Oklahoma officer allowed white supremacists to attack Black inmates
A former white Oklahoma correctional officer was sentenced to almost four years for promoting the attack on Black inmates by white supremacists.
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Former Oklahoma Police Officer Admits To Stealing $345 From Dead Woman’s Hotel Room
A former police officer in Oklahoma pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for lying to law enforcement about a theft he committed while on-duty. Dennis James Hall, 40, formerly a Sapulpa, police officer, pleaded guilty to making false statements, which is a felony. The plea agreement
Texas Attorney Tried to Shoot Bartender Ex-Girlfriend in Broad Daylight While She Was Working, Cops Say
A Texas attorney is accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend in broad daylight at her place of employment over the weekend. Gavin Edward Rush, 41, was identified as the man on surveillance footage pulling out a gun at an Austin bar. Two bystanders leapt on him, putting a stop to it all.
Two women face charges in August slaying in Talladega National Forest
Two women face federal charges including murder and kidnapping, according to the U.S. Attorney's office, in connection with the August death of a college student in the Talladega National Forest. Yasmine Amarie Adel Hider, 20, of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Krystal Diane Pinkins, 36, of Memphis, Tennessee, are charged with murder,...
Suspect sought in killing of 4 at Oklahoma marijuana farm after reported hostage situation: "There's a lot to unravel with this case"
Authorities have "a suspect in mind" after four people were found dead and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, but no arrests have been announced. The bodies were found after authorities responded to a reported hostage situation at the farm. Capt. Stan Florence of the Oklahoma State...
Bustle
The Texas Killing Fields
Many of the deaths and disappearances featured in Netflix’s The Texas Killing Fields remain unsolved, but at least one piece of the decades-long mystery was settled fairly recently. As is explored in the new docuseries, out Nov. 29, Clyde Hedrick was initially charged with “abuse of a corpse” in connection with Ellen Beason’s death — which first put him on Tim Miller’s radar as a possible suspect in the death of his daughter, Laura Miller.
New Delays In Trial Of Georgia Woman Who Shot Black Driver In Diabetic Shock
Hannah Payne has claimed self-defense in the shooting of Kenneth Herring, who was driving to the hospital when she confronted him at gunpoint, believing he was drunk. The trial of a Georgia woman accused of shooting a Black driver to death after he had an accident with no injuries on May 7, 2019 was postponed after her lawyer failed to show up in court.
Rape suspect went unidentified after Met forensic scientist ’caused undue delay’
A man suspected of raping a 17-year-old girl was not identified for five years after a Metropolitan Police forensic scientist “caused undue delay” to the investigation, a court has heard.The alleged victim was no longer willing to cooperate with police by the time of the DNA match following a review of reporting officer Ursula Collins’ casefile in March 2018, a jury was told.Collins, 43, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of “knowingly neglecting her duties” in eight criminal probes, including five separate allegations of rape, driving whilst unfit, robbery, and a shooting, between 2009 and 2018.The jury was...
Suspect in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting moved from hospital to jail
Nov 22 (Reuters) - The suspect in the mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 17 at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub has been transferred to jail from the hospital where he was in police custody, police said on Tuesday.
newsnationnow.com
Reports: Security lapses led to Texas inmate’s escape
(NewsNation) — Lapses in security led to the escape of a Texas prison inmate that resulted in the deaths of five people, according to multiple reports citing reviews of the incident. The reviews were conducted by The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) and an outside firm hired to...
