alaskasnewssource.com
Trial for Wasilla representative postponed due to weather, logistical challenges
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The closure of courthouses in Anchorage, Kenai, and Palmer left parties in the Randall Kowalke vs. David Eastman case scrambling to find a decent internet connection Monday morning. The trial was supposed to get underway Monday morning at the Palmer courthouse, but deteriorated road conditions across...
KCJJ
Alaska man found in contempt of no contact order
A man invited to visit an individual involved in a no-contact order was arrested after the visit due to his alleged continued contact. Police say the incident occurred the afternoon of December 1st. 36-year-old Chase Stoudt, whose ID shows him from Anchorage Alaska but previously was categorized as a transient, went to the woman’s Iowa City residence after being invited over. After he was asked to leave, Stoudt reportedly called the victim over two dozen times.
alaskasnewssource.com
School Board Work Session
Assembly leftists jump on mayor over Snowmageddon plow-out
Anchorage Assembly members told an Anchorage Daily News reporter they were not informed about the shortage of snow plow operators, but the record shows otherwise. The mayor’s office told the Assembly in October it would need more funds for snow clearing this winter, due to higher fuel costs and other cost drivers. The Assembly was also told there is a serious shortage of workers. Later, the Assembly was told that even with more money for plowing, there are just not enough workers.
alaskapublic.org
‘Anomaly’ winter storm closes Anchorage and Mat-Su schools, slows traffic
A snowstorm left behind record-breaking Anchorage snowfall which closed schools across Southcentral Alaska, with at least two more storms set to hit Alaska’s largest city later this week. Anchorage NWS meteorologist Carson Jones said the storm was fueled by a meeting of cold air from the Bering Sea with...
alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast Dec. 12, 2022
The Anchorage School Board held a work session to look at all options for decreasing the budget deficit. An explosion in Wasilla was felt in nearby homes (video courtesy of Sierra Hamilton) Sat 12-10-22 Eve Update Heavy Snow SC. Updated: Dec. 10, 2022 at 8:26 PM AKST. Sat 12-10-22 Eve...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District budget deficit drops to $48M
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Time is running out for the Anchorage School Board as they are faced with making decisions that will impact the lives of students, parents and teachers across Anchorage. After looking over the Anchorage School District’s projections for revenue and expenditures for Fiscal Year 2024, the projected...
kinyradio.com
Building explosion in Wasilla injures one
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Authorities responded to a report of a building explosion Sunday afternoon in Wasilla, which critically injured a person. On Sunday at approximately 2:31 pm, State Troopers and Alaska State Fire Marshals Office were notified of a building explosion on Top of the World Circle in Wasilla.
alaskasnewssource.com
Monday morning snowfall update
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District says it knows four snow days in a row is tough for some families
With a central witness on the plaintiff's side set to take the virtual stand, David Eastman's attorney argued that it was crucial the defense team be able to see and interact with the witness.
kinyradio.com
Robert Smith pleads guilty to 2018 Anchorage murder
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Robert Smith pleaded guilty. 22-year-old Robert Smith pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree for the April 12, 2018, shooting death of Sosaia Finau in Anchorage. Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth accepted Smith's guilty plea. Smith is in the...
alaskapublic.org
Contractor receives prison time, $172K fine in bribery case at JBER, Eielson
A former contractor has been sentenced for conspiracy and bribery related to military contracts at Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. According to the U.S. attorney’s for Alaska’s office, Best Choice Construction LLC owner Ryan Dalbec of Mesa, Ariz., was ordered to serve 42 months in prison, and pay a $172,000 fine and $16,000 in restitution to Eielson.
alaskasnewssource.com
Matanuska-Susitna Borough Schools to hold remote learning day Monday
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Schools in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District will be closed on Monday, and students will be having a virtual learning day. The MSBSD announced on their website and on their social media channels that schools will be closed on Monday. “All schools will have remote learning...
alaskalandmine.com
Girdwood Board of Supervisors institutes caste system for residents and workers
After months of contentious public debate about the proposed Holtan Hills housing development, the Girdwood Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to create a caste system for those living and working in Girdwood. At a packed meeting of the Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday, Girdwood residents and Board staff showed up en masse in support of the new caste system.
alaskasnewssource.com
Special kids Shop With A Hero in Wasilla
Annual Auction held by Alaska Native Heritage Center. Krampus and St. Nicholas bring German traditions to Anchorage. Alaska's News Source meteorologist Joe Bartosik has the latest on the next storm to hit Southcentral Alaska, which is expected to impact Anchorage and surrounding areas on Sunday through Monday. Colony Christmas kicks...
kinyradio.com
Two people found safe in S&R Friday
Wasilla, Alaska (KINY) - On Friday, Alaska State Troopers received a search and rescue complaint on the Eagles Nest Trail. The report came into AST at about 4:44 p.m. Eagles Nest Trail is near mile 83 of Parks Hwy. The report was that two people hiking to their cabin suddenly...
alaskasnewssource.com
Intoxicating hemp edibles found in Anchorage stores
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some hemp products being sold at stores in Anchorage are most likely illegal and, if eaten, are intoxicating. “First let me state there’s a question about whether they can legally sell these products. And one thing that we are exploring with the Department of Law is whether, at this moment, my office has authority to issue cease and desist orders to end those sales,” said Joan Wilson, the executive director of the Alaska Alcohol & Marijuana Control Office (AMCO).
akbizmag.com
PND Engineers Names New Principals in Anchorage and Juneau
Alexandra West Jefferies joined PND in 2011 as a civil engineer after working for the firm as an intern. Jefferies earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UAA, where she became the first UAA student to earn a US patent for her hydrokinetic fish grinding system. Raised on the Kenai Peninsula, Jefferies has excelled at PND as one of the company’s preeminent hydraulic and hydrologic specialists.
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow and Road condition throughout Anchorage
Judgment in Alaska elder abuse case not likely to keep accused from taking political office in Texas - clipped version. When asked if there was anything to stop Carla Sigler from resuming the role of county treasurer, Vanlandingham responded: “Mrs. Sigler was elected by the voters of Bosque County. As far as I know, the only thing that would prevent her from taking office would be an inability to be bonded.
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard conducts first Arctic summit
Coast Guard personnel pose for a photo in Anchorage, Alaska, Dec. 6, 2022. Seventy representatives from across the Coast Guard convened to develop recommendations. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard Arctic Summit is part of a multi-phased approach that allows the nation to advance...
