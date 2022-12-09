ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

Land O Lakes, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Zephyrhills High School soccer team will have a game with Land O' Lakes High School on December 09, 2022, 16:30:00.

Zephyrhills High School
Land O' Lakes High School
December 09, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Port Richey, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Anclote High School soccer team will have a game with Gulf High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
St. Petersburg, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Gibbs High School soccer team will have a game with St. Petersburg High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Winter Garden, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Windermere High School soccer team will have a game with Horizon High School on December 13, 2022, 15:00:00.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Upscale seafood restaurant eyed for Crystal River waterfront

Barring any permit problems, construction could begin in about four months on a new upscale seafood restaurant on the long-vacant Hampton property in Crystal River. The 350-seat stilt restaurant will feature a surf shack, outdoor seating area and deck where people can enjoy a drink from the full-liquor bar overlooking King’s Bay.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Spring Hill, FL

Neither a town nor a city, Spring Hill is a census-designated place within Florida’s Nature Coast region. It’s a cozy destination with many outdoor attractions, whether natural or man-made. Established in 1967, the area was developed as a planned community in Hernando County. The Mackle Brothers and Deltona...
SPRING HILL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mobile Food Courts could be in Crystal River's future

Mobile Food Courts with multiple vendors, parking, outdoor pavilions, and restrooms may soon become part of the Crystal River downtown and recreation landscape. The Crystal River council will consider Monday during its regularly scheduled public meeting an addition to the city’s rules for waterfront commercial and general commercial zoning for the city’s community redevelopment area. The change would include a supplemental use for mobile food courts.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
westorlandonews.com

Florida Southern College Opens Newly Redesigned Office of Career Services

Florida Southern College officially opened the brand-new space for the Peter C. Golotko ’90 MBA ’96, Office of Career Services in Lakeland with a ceremony and reception on the first floor of the Carlisle Rodgers Building. Career Services recently took residence again in its newly renovated location, which...
LAKELAND, FL
Fox Weather

What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?

Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
FinanceBuzz

9 Warning Signs You Shouldn't Move to Florida for Retirement

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
