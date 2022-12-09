Lancaster, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Sunday night Tunnel Vision is back with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino in studio joined by Shotgun Spratling remotely talking about USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams winning the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, a record eighth Stiff Arm Trophy for the Trojans. Shotgun was in New York for the ceremony and gives his perspective on what went down from talking to Williams, his family, the USC offensive line and head coach Lincoln Riley. He also breaks down how the voting went down, with Williams winning all six regions while earning 544 first place votes out of the total 929.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO