Fuyao Glass plans $300M expansion to make products for electric vehicle industry

 4 days ago
MORAINE — The Montgomery County commissioners this week approved a request from an entity called the “Project Sky Team” that is tied to a multimillion-dollar plan that involves a $300 million Fuyao Glass America expansion in Moraine to make products for the electric vehicle industry.

The planned Fuyao expansion is promising to provide at least 500 jobs. The facility is scheduled to be fully operational in January 2025.

Montgomery County officials confirmed to News Center 7 on Thursday night that the Project Sky Team request for $750,000 in funding from the Montgomery County Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) Program is tied to the Fuyao plan.

The commissioners approved the Project Sky team request on Dec. 6.

>> Fuyao Glass president talks with News Center 7 about expansion and more jobs

Project Sky’s application, obtained through a records request by News Center 7 I-Team Reporter John Bedell, provided details about Fuyao’s plans.

“Project Sky presents an opportunity to continue with manufacturing redevelopment within the city of Moraine.”

The effort includes a proposed investment of $300 million and a pledged job growth of 500 over a three-year term. The project proposal includes a $46 million, 600,000-square-foot facility on formerly used industrial property.

“Project Sky presents a unique opportunity to continue the reutilization of existing industrial property within the city while presenting a major regional impact on employment and supplier opportunities.”

ED/GE funds are essential to the project as part of an overall collective incentive effort with JobsOhio, the Dayton Development Coalition, the school district and city, according to the project summary included in the application.

>> Dayton City Commission fails to pass 2023 budget, placing police and fire services in question

Earlier Thursday, News Center 7′s Bedell received this comment from Amy Lei, vice president, Fuyao Glass America: “Fuyao Glass America appreciates the support from government, economic development organizations, and community partners. We are grateful for our customers’ trust and employees’ dedication.

“Fuyao is the largest auto glass supplier in the world. The planned expansion is fully in line with our growth strategy to meet increasing customer demand.”

The Project Sky Team, in a letter to Moraine City Manager Michael Davis dated Oct. 30, said Fuyao “will retain 1,589 existing jobs with an estimated payroll of $87 million, exclusive of benefits. Competitive healthcare plan and retirement plan will be provided.”

The city of Moraine, according to the ED/GE application, is committing to a $750,000 forgiveness loan, to be released at $150,000 a year for five years. City officials are also considering a Community Reinvestment Area abatement on the $46 million in new construction.

Construction is scheduled to begin Jan. 1 and end April 1, 2024, according to the application.

Trial production is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024, with full capacity production to occur on or about Jan. 1, 2025.

Fuyao operates out of the former GM Assembly plant off Stroop Road and Springboro Pike. The GM plant closed in 2008. The China-based Fuyao plant in Moraine employs more than 2,000 people. It opened in October 2016.

Moraine’s funding request for Project Sky was one of five (ED/GE) applications seeking $1,594,400 in funding. Moraine city officials, as well as officials from the other jurisdictions that applied for funding, presented more information about their projects in mid-November. The 15-member ED/GE committee discussed funding recommendations in late November.

