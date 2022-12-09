ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill, injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload.
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Report of car into a porch on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Report of a car into a porch and electric box on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills. Unknown injuries, crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Fields Ertel Road in Mason, police responding

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8955 Fields Ertel Road in Mason, with injuries, emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Group works to restore headstones of Black veterans at Cincinnati cemetery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of veterans and parents are bringing attention to some of our fallen heroes at an historic Cincinnati cemetery. Hillcrest Cemetery is home to more than 1,400 veterans. The wreaths are $15 to sponsor. All proceeds go toward restoration efforts, including headstone cleaning and upkeep, performed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man accused of punching baby while attacking woman

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is facing charges after being accused of punching a 6-month-old while attacking a woman. According to court documents, 27-year-old William Stiver was fighting a woman who was holding the baby. Police say he punched the child in the head and bit the woman's face.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police are on scene of a crash on Hopkins at Carter in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Police are on the scene of a crash with injuries on Hopkins Avenue at Carter Avenue in Norwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
NORWOOD, OH
WKRC

