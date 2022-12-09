Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Spring Grove Avenue in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
2 endangered adults found after going missing for nearly a week
If you have any information that could lead to the discovery of Jones and Washington, you are asked to call Cincinnati Police at 513-765-1212.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Timberman Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a reported stabbing on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police on scene of a reported stabbing on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Poplar Street in the West End
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Poplar Street in the West End. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Questions still surround case of Nyteshia Lattimore, son Nylo as suspect returns to court
CINCINNATI — On Dec. 12, 2020, a deadly mystery began unraveling along the banks of the Ohio River. That's when a security guard found a bag with the body of Nyteisha Lattimore inside. Police said Lattimore had been stabbed to death several days before by Desean Brown, who also...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill, injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Buttermilk Pike at Anderson in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Report of a multi-vehicle crash on Buttermilk Pike at Anderson in Crescent Springs, with injuries, emergency crews are responding. Traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Seven Ohio Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway in Fairfield, police are responding
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash at 5181 Dixie Highway in Fairfield, police are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WLWT 5
Report of car into a porch on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Report of a car into a porch and electric box on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills. Unknown injuries, crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Fields Ertel Road in Mason, police responding
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8955 Fields Ertel Road in Mason, with injuries, emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Police searching for 2 who allegedly took fraudulent donations at Bengals games
"That is not a good thing," said Bengals season ticket holder Lisa Frisco. "I am a cancer survivor, and it makes me sad that people are taking advantage of charitable groups."
Fox 19
Group works to restore headstones of Black veterans at Cincinnati cemetery
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of veterans and parents are bringing attention to some of our fallen heroes at an historic Cincinnati cemetery. Hillcrest Cemetery is home to more than 1,400 veterans. The wreaths are $15 to sponsor. All proceeds go toward restoration efforts, including headstone cleaning and upkeep, performed...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man accused of punching baby while attacking woman
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man is facing charges after being accused of punching a 6-month-old while attacking a woman. According to court documents, 27-year-old William Stiver was fighting a woman who was holding the baby. Police say he punched the child in the head and bit the woman's face.
Fox 19
5-year-old in serious condition after hit-and-run accident in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 5-year-old boy is in serious condition after a hit-and-run accident occurred in East Price Hill Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the accident happened in the 2800 block of Glenway Avenue around 8 p.m. The boy got out of a parked car with an adult...
Fox 19
18-year-old indicted after Middletown police chase, crash into apartment building
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -A 18-year-old suspect was indicted Monday in connection with a Middletown police chase that ended with a crash into an apartment building in July, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. Fornshell says that on July 22, Ja’Daquan Daniels led police on a chase in a stolen...
WLWT 5
Police are on scene of a crash on Hopkins at Carter in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Police are on the scene of a crash with injuries on Hopkins Avenue at Carter Avenue in Norwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WKRC
Father accused of punching baby while assaulting the mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Sedamsville man is accused of punching his six-month-old baby while assaulting the mother. Police say William Stiver punched a woman, bit her face and hurt her hand on Saturday. She was holding that baby when Stiver allegedly punched the baby in the head. Then when police...
