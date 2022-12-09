ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbrook, CT

Nyberg – The importance of supporting local cinemas

By Ann Nyberg
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08aSGY_0jcYsVwD00

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – The American movie theater continues to disappear as owners try to throw everything at them to keep them alive and vibrant. Along the Connecticut Shoreline, eight have been lost in the last four or five years and the pandemic did not help with that.

As of this week, we learned the long-time Niantic Cinema has called it quits but there is some light in all of this.

Niantic Cinemas closes for good

The guy who knows all about theaters is Bill Dougherty, owner and operator of Shoreline Entertainment Group Bill Dougherty sat down with News 8 for an interview Thursday night.

Dougherty’s father spent his professional life in the theater industry and inspired his son to join the business.

Doughtery and his partner are also excited to announce they signed an agreement to re-open the Westbrook Cinemas next week, on either Dec. 16 or Dec. 23.

Dougherty said it was essential to see the theater back up and running again as it’s been about two months. The theater is going to reopen as is for now but there is a master plan to turn the theater into a luxury cinema.

For folks that do not feel like heading to a movie theater Doughtery says this:

“Give us a shot. Come on down, see a movie. It’s a great experience and if you come to one of our theaters, I guarantee you a great experience. And that’s what it’s all about. It’s a great experience,” said Dougherty.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Olde Mistick Village brings holiday cheer to shoppers

MYSTIC, Conn. — It’s the most wonderful time of year and Olde Mistick Village has been transformed into a winter wonderland to celebrate. "It’s very quaint. I love all the lights it really brings the holiday spirit in," said Brittany Buchanan of East Haven. "I love it...
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Middletown WWII veteran turns 104

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Middletown World War II veteran had a lot to celebrate this weekend. On Sunday, friends, family, and some political faces celebrated John Cyrulik’s 104th birthday at the Middletown Fire Department. “It means a lot to see everybody like this,” he said. “My sister told me, told us, ‘We’re going to […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Long Wharf Theatre announces partnership with Southern Connecticut State University

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A big collaboration will give some students more opportunities to get involved in the arts. The Long Wharf Theatre is partnering with Southern Connecticut State University. The partnership will offer SCSU students opportunities like new internships, hands-on learning experiences and student discounts for productions. The company is already working on […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford bakeries gear up for holiday season, including one that will bake 30K cookies in a day

MILFORD — From cookies to cupcakes, two local bakeries are gearing up to make thousands of treats this holiday season. "We have gotten hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of orders," said Kathy Klein, owner of Kathy's Famous Cookies. "We get insanely busy during this time of the year. We do so many trays of cookies, and the question becomes where do we fit them."
MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News 95 Connector Crash

2022-12-12@2:33pm–#Milford CT–#cttraffic– A crash on the connector/feeder to I-95 near exit 2 has traffic backed up. The crash at 38 still hasn’t been cleared so expect a slow go in Milford. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
MILFORD, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Incanto! Andrea Bocelli In Bridgeport On Sunday

Arguably the peerless voice in classical music is coming to Total Mortgage Arena on Sunday. Andrea Bocelli In Concert will feature performances from Bocelli’s uplifting album Believe, a poignant and personal collection of songs, celebrating the power of music to soothe the soul, as well as a selection of arias, his beloved crossover hits, famed love songs, and music in honor of the Holiday Season.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Wish Museum School students receive new bicycles

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All first and second-grade students at Wish Museum School in Hartford received new bicycles Friday morning. The donation comes from Can’d Aid, a national nonprofit that provides access and opportunities for kids to experience music, arts, and the outdoors. Professional mountain biker Jeff Lenosky was at the school Friday to teach […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford, New Haven rank as 4th worst cities for stolen packages

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It happens time and time again. You see the delivery notification. You come home and check the front door. The package is nowhere to be found. But how often do “porch pirates” really strike? In Hartford and New Haven, it’s more frequent than elsewhere in the country, according to a ranking […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut to receive $127 million in deals with CVS, Walgreens to fight opioid epidemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — CVS and Walgreens agreed to deliver $10.7 billion to fight the opioid epidemic across the country, with Connecticut set to receive about $127 million, Attorney General William Tong announced Monday. CVS will pay $5 billion, and Walgreens will pay $5.7 billion nationwide, Tong said. Adding the recently announced settlement with Walmart, […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy