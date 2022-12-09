Matt Harrison, CEO of Toyota Europe, has admitted that 2022 has been a "very tough" year for Lexus. Exact sales numbers for the region have not been revealed, but the luxury automaker has said that its sales in 2022 to date have been "significantly lower" than last year. One of the main causes has been the ongoing war in Ukraine. Like many other automakers who pulled out of Russia, Lexus completely withdrew from Putin's country, and it had a much bigger impact on Lexus than it did on some rivals. Russia was the luxury manufacturer's largest market in the region, accounting for more than 25% of its sales in Europe.

5 DAYS AGO