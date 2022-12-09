Read full article on original website
The very last 747 jumbo jet just rolled off Boeing's assembly line
After 53 years and more than 1,570 planes, the last Boeing 747 rolled off the assembly line in Washington state Tuesday evening, on its way to serve as a cargo plane.
Boeing's last 747 rolls out of Washington state factory
After more than half a century, the last Boeing 747 rolled out of a Washington state factory on Tuesday. The 747 jumbo jet has taken on numerous roles — a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft — since it debuted in 1969. It was the largest commercial aircraft in the world and the first with two aisles, and it still towers over most other planes.
Boeing Bet Big on Defense -- and Lost
Do large losses in Boeing's defense and space businesses make Boeing stock uninvestable?
Flying Magazine
Boeing 777X Test Flights Suspended Over Engine Issue
The Boeing 777X will be the largest and most fuel efficient twin-engine jet in the world, according to the manufacturer. [Credit: Boeing]. Boeing [NYSE: BA] has temporarily suspended the flight testing of the 777X pending a potential issue with the General Electric GE9X engines that power the aircraft. “We are...
Planemakers like Airbus and Embraer are envisioning a future where the airliner looks radically different — take a look at the futuristic concepts
Airlines like United and Delta have invested millions into futuristic aircraft as the industry battles rising fuel prices and sustainability concerns
Netjets will be the first customer for Bombardier's new $78 million private jet, the world's fastest passenger plane since the Concorde — meet the Global 8000
The Global 8000, which comes complete with an entertainment room and a bedroom, will reach near supersonic speeds and fly up to 9,206 miles.
Exclusive-Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets -sources
PARIS/NEW DELHI, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners worth tens of billions of dollars from both Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group conglomerate, industry sources said on Sunday.
Both Pilots fell 'ASLEEP' during the flight at FL-7,000 feet
An airline's pilots fell asleep during the flight and overshot the runway. According to the Aviation Herald, The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 was en route from Khartoum to Addis Ababa when the pilots fell asleep, and the aircraft continued past the top of the descent.
CNET
US Air Force at 75: These Are the Aircraft It's Flown
The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
The Army’s Black Hawk helicopter replacement is a speedy tiltrotor aircraft
The V-280 Valor was chosen to be the Army's next Black-Hawk-type aircraft. Bell TextronThe military just made a once-in-a-generation decision. Here's what to know about the V-280 Valor.
Aviation International News
Erickson Delivers Eighth Air Crane to South Korea
Erickson has delivered its eighth S-64 Air Crane helicopter to the Korea Forest Service (KFS) since 2001. KFS was the first foreign government entity to purchase an S-64. The latest aircraft was delivered on December 3rd after beginning production at Erickson’s Oregon facilities in 2020. The helicopter will be...
China's vibe shift
The wave of dissatisfaction visible in the demonstrations across China in recent weeks is also showing up in polling data. Why it matters: Chinese confidence during the pandemic was one of the big economic forces continuing to drive the global economy forward. Now it's slumping, and it's hard to see what can replace it.
Flying Magazine
Boeing Delivers First P-8A Poseidon Maritime Aircraft to New Zealand
Boeing said the three remaining aircraft are all in the advanced stages of production and will be delivered in 2023. [Courtesy: Boeing]. Boeing [NYSE: BA] delivered the first of four P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft to New Zealand in a ceremony at the Museum of Flight on Wednesday. The New...
China Eastern takes delivery of the world's first made-in-China C919 jet
The world's first C919, a Chinese-made narrowbody jet, was delivered to launch customer China Eastern Airlines in Shanghai on Friday and took off for a 15-minute flight to mark the historic moment.
monitordaily.com
Vmo Aircraft Leasing Purchases Airbus A350-900 from ABC Financial Leasing
Vmo Aircraft Leasing purchased an Airbus A350-900 aircraft from ABC Financial Leasing, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Agricultural Bank of China Limited. The aircraft is on lease to South Korean carrier Asiana Airlines. “This transaction marks the commencement of a new airline relationship with one of the largest airlines in South...
Last Boeing 747 rolls off line after half a century of production
After more than half a century of production, the last Boeing 747 has rolled out of a US factory in Washington state. The final customer was the cargo carrier Atlas Air, which ordered four 747-8 freighters early this year. The final plane was rolled out of Boeing’s massive factory in Everett, Washington, on Tuesday night.
gcaptain.com
New Kite System for Ships Trialed on Transatlantic Voyage
France-based wind propulsion specialist Airseas is sharing the first footage of its automated kite system Seawing in use during transatlantic sea trials. The trial took place on board the roll-on/roll-off ship Ville de Bordeaux as it transported aircraft components between Europe and the United States. With the release of the new footage, Airseas is also announcing the successful completion of the crucial initial stages of sea trials.
Lexus Has Had A Miserable 2022
Matt Harrison, CEO of Toyota Europe, has admitted that 2022 has been a "very tough" year for Lexus. Exact sales numbers for the region have not been revealed, but the luxury automaker has said that its sales in 2022 to date have been "significantly lower" than last year. One of the main causes has been the ongoing war in Ukraine. Like many other automakers who pulled out of Russia, Lexus completely withdrew from Putin's country, and it had a much bigger impact on Lexus than it did on some rivals. Russia was the luxury manufacturer's largest market in the region, accounting for more than 25% of its sales in Europe.
generalaviationnews.com
Hartzell Voyager prop STC’d for Cessna Skywagons
Hartzell Propeller‘s three-blade aluminum Voyager propeller is now STC approved for Cessna 180s powered by Continental 470-A, -J, -R, and -S engines. This includes models 180 and models C to J with standard engines, according to company officials. The Voyager was previously approved for other Cessna 180/182/185/206 aircraft powered...
generalaviationnews.com
Rejected takeoff practice ends in the grass
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. On a training flight for my...
