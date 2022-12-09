SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a 23-year-old man has life-threatening injuries from a shooting in western Sioux Falls early Monday morning. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, police were called to the 5200 block of W. 12th St. at about 2 a.m. Officers were the first to arrive and found the victim had been shot in the face. The victim was not able to talk, but a friend with him gave officers some information.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO