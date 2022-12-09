Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Man facing burglary charges makes first court appearance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a story we reported over the weekend. A 26-year-old man, accused of burglary and leading authorities on a chase over the weekend, made his first court appearances in both Lincoln and Minnehaha County today. Police say it started as a traffic...
101.9 KELO-FM
Wanted man is on the loose
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — There’s a wanted man on the loose, and the Minnehaha County sheriff needs your help finding him. Authorities are looking for James Fremont Farmer III. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault Domestic and False Imprisonment. Farmer is 24 years old, stands six foot...
KELOLAND TV
Burglary suspect arrested in Lincoln County field
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old is facing numerous charges after being arrested in a snowy field near Harrisburg Saturday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies assisted the Sioux Falls Police Department with locating a burglary suspect that was involved in a pursuit with the department.
Former South Dakota Police Chief Murdered Pregnant Fiancée And Blamed It On An Accident
On October 24, 2009, Russell Bertram, a former Sioux Falls, South Dakota police chief, called 911. He reported that while pheasant hunting his had shotgun accidentally went off as he loaded it back into his truck. The blast had hit his 26-year-old fiancée, Leonila “Nila” Stickney, in her chest. Bertram...
nwestiowa.com
Search leads to arrest for meth and pipe
SIOUX CENTER—A 31-year-old rural Sioux Center woman was arrested about 9:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Alexandria Renee Davis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at her residence...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Sioux Falls man in critical condition after shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a 23-year-old man has life-threatening injuries from a shooting in western Sioux Falls early Monday morning. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, police were called to the 5200 block of W. 12th St. at about 2 a.m. Officers were the first to arrive and found the victim had been shot in the face. The victim was not able to talk, but a friend with him gave officers some information.
YAHOO!
Neighborhood Market receives threatening note following vandalism incident last week
Last week, Neighborhood Market owners reported an act of vandalism that saw the eastside store in disarray on Wednesday. Now owners say they've received a threatening note that warns them not to reopen their store. Owners Reem Alsulaimawi and Hayder Hayyawi, both Iraqi Muslims, were going through a "routine night"...
dakotanewsnow.com
Names released in fatal train crash
Harrisburg, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two females from Harrisburg, S.D., have been identified as those who died Wednesday when a pickup collided with a train near Harrisburg. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on 274th Street, west of the intersection with 476th Avenue when the driver did not yield at a railroad crossing. The pickup collided with a southbound BNSF train.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Convenience store clerk robbed at gunpoint in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a convenience store clerk was robbed at gunpoint in western Sioux Falls. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say the suspect pulled a gun on the clerk and took cash from the register. Officers were able to use security footage to identify the suspect, who was found nearby.
3 South Dakota teens charged with first-degree murder
Three teenagers are in the Minnehaha County jail tonight facing several charges, including first-degree murder.
740thefan.com
Brookings man charged with counterfeiting money
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KFGO) – A Brookings, South Dakota man has been indicted on counterfeiting charges. Julian Huffman, 27, is accused of creating five counterfeit $20 bills and attempting to use them between September and November. He is charged with two counts each of Making and Passing Counterfeit U.S....
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls shooting; Major winter storm on the way; Crash victims identified
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, December 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting in the western part of the city. A Sioux Falls man...
gowatertown.net
Semi rollover north of Arlington injures truck driver
ARLINGTON, S.D.–A truck driver from Howard was injured Friday when the semi he was driving rolled north of Arlington. The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office says 37 year-old Tom Jeffers was attempting a turn to go northbound when the semi began to slide on snow and rolled into a ditch.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Police investigating Robbery Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls police department received reports of a robbery just after 6:00 pm Sunday, at the One Stop Liquor and Smoke Shop. That store is located on the corner of 12th St. and Jefferson Ave. Details have not been confirmed at this...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFFR: House fire in Sioux Falls remains under investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in northwest Sioux Falls late Friday morning. Responders arrived at the home in the 800 block of N Mallard Place at around 11:30 a.m. On arrival, they reported light smoke coming from the roof. No one was inside the home, according to Battalion Chief Pat Donelan.
KELOLAND TV
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
mitchellnow.com
Two dead following pickup-train accident near Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. – Two people died and another person was seriously injured Wednesday when a pickup collided with a train near Harrisburg. Names of the four people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup...
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
Lincoln County seeks help to solve South Dakota crime
Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.
kynt1450.com
Hit and Run Causes Significant Damage to St. John’s Lutheran Church
A hit and run in Yankton Sunday morning caused significant damage to a Sunday school classroom at the St. John’s Lutheran Church. Yankton Police Chief Jason Foote said Monday that a vehicle struck the North side of the Church. Foote says that the suspect’s vehicle was identified from debris...
