Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Bruins vs. Islanders prediction: Target this highly profitable NHL underdog

The New York Islanders seem to fit a profile this season. The Isles are a team that you want to back as a big underdog but avoid when they’re a favorite.  According to the Action Network’s database, the Islanders are 7-6 as an underdog this season and 10-6 as a favorite. And even though the Isles have a better win rate as a favorite, they’re not profitable when they’re the chalk in 2022-23. If you bet $100 in the 16 games the Isles closed as the favorite, you’d be down $47 (-2.9% ROI). But if you bet $100 on the Islanders when...
