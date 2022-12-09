Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBOY
Tre Mitchell named Big 12 MBB Player of the Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Forward Tre Mitchell has been named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. The conference announced its weekly accolades on Monday, with Mitchell earning the top honor. This marks the second time Mitchell has earned a Big 12 honor. The Pittsburgh native averaged...
WBOY
Hard-nosed guard duo anchors WVU hoops
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — From Joe Mazzulla to Jevon Carter, tough guards have headlined the Bob Huggins era of West Virginia basketball. In 2022, Huggins has the perfect guard duo to fit this bill: Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint. The veteran duo tag teams the defensive backcourt and could shape the Mountaineers up to be one of the toughest teams in the Big 12 to score on.
WBOY
Analytics rate WVU hoops favorably through 10 games
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is ten games into its 2022-23 campaign. The Mountaineers enter their week of final exams off an 81-70 win over UAB on Saturday. Bob Huggins’ group has won eight of its first ten contests by an average of 15.2 points and has been well-tested with multiple games against power conference opponents.
WVU 'Still in Play' for 2023 RB Jordan Louie
Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
WBOY
West Virginia has winning streak snapped by Penn State
Women’s basketball programs from West Virginia University and Penn State met on the hardwood for the first time since 1991 Sunday afternoon in Happy Valley. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly got off to a hot start, finished with a game-high 16 points, and had her team in front after the first quarter of play. But freshman guard Shay Ciezki and the Nittany Lions (8-3) were in control from that point on.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Commit Noah Braham ‘Can’t Wait’ to Officially Sign
West Virginia commit Noah Braham has made it clear his future will be in Morgantown. The three-star athlete made an official visit to West Virginia’s campus this past weekend, and announced via his Twitter account Sunday afternoon that he plans to sign with the Mountaineers on Dec. 21. A...
Top WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Gives Huge Update on Recruitment
Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
WBOY
Gallagher: “I’m staying a Mountaineer”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Rodney Gallagher, the top-rated recruit in West Virginia’s 2023 recruiting class, put an end to any speculation that his commitment could be flipped Sunday morning. “I’m staying a Mountaineer and locked in with the program,” Gallagher said in a tweet that showed him in a...
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Latest Team to Offer Kent State Transfer OT Marcellus Marshall
West Virginia is always on the hunt for offensive line help and that’s been evident recently. On Saturday night, Kent State transfer Marcellus Marshall announced that the Mountaineers have joined the teams interested in his services. The 6’6″, 330-pound offensive tackle was named first-team All-MAC for the 2022 season...
Texas Aiming to Flip 2023 West Virginia Commit
Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
WBOY
WVU President Gee outlines process that led West Virginia to hiring Wren Baker
West Virginia University president E. Gordon Gee, interim director of athletics Rob Alsop, and other decision-makers within the WVU hierarchy set out to find WVU’s next director of athletics immediately after parting ways with Shane Lyons last month. Alsop noted in his introductory press conference in November that an...
Metro News
East Fairmont starts strong in 77-60 win over Scott
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — East Fairmont used a stellar offensive showing to defeat Scott 77-60 as part of the Big 10/Cardinal Conference Challenge on Saturday. East Fairmont saw four players post double-figure performances, including senior Evan Parr, who led the Bees with 20 points. “It is big, but this challenge...
WDTV
Warriors in the Field take veterans out for dinner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Veterans got to enjoy dinner at the Parkette restaurant in Clarksburg after a trip with Warriors in the Field. Warriors in the Field was started to being veterans together. Dave Whittaker is the founder and president of Warriors in the Field. He said he started this...
Metro News
Clay-Battelle High School Band wins 2022-23 WVSSAC Academic Achievement Award
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Clay-Battelle High School Band is being recognized for their achievements in and out of the classroom with their first WVSSAC academic award ever. The band is being recognized with the 2022-23 Academic Achievement Award. “The member school awards are based on the computed overall grade...
West Virginia University School of Law graduate murdered in Georgia
(WOWK) — A Nitro High School graduate was shot and killed by a client’s ex-husband last week in Georgia. The Nitro High School Alumni Facebook page says Doug Lewis graduated from there in 1985 and from West Virginia University School of Law in 1992. He was a lawyer in the Atlanta, Georgia, area since graduating […]
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
WDTV
Sinkhole causes issues in Star City
STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City. Currently, the West Virginia Department of Highways and Star City are in conflict as to which party is going to take care of the growing problem. It is located at the former Texas Roadhouse in Star...
wvpublic.org
Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday
Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
Comments / 0