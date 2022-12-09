Read full article on original website
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Announced at The Game Awards 2022
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon was announced at The Game Awards 2022.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
4 new PS5 demos launch ahead of The Game Awards
PlayStation is getting in on the indie demo fest action
Polygon
How to watch The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022, the ninth edition of Geoff Keighley’s annual showcase of big games both new and coming soon, airs live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST/4:30 p.m. PST. You can watch this year’s Game Awards right here, via YouTube. The show is also streaming live on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and lots of other platforms. Viewers who watch on Steam have a chance to win a Steam Deck from Valve during the event.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022 Winners: The Full List
The Game Awards 2022 are a wrap, and Elden Ring took home the biggest award of the night: Game of the Year. God of War Ragnarok also did pretty well for itself, taking home a handful of awards. If you want to see all of the new trailers and reveals,...
Digital Trends
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
IGN
Tekken 8 - Official Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Here's a fresh look at Tekken 8, as revealed during The Game Awards 2022. Check out the newest trailer for the upcoming fighting game to see characters like Jin Kazama, Kazuya, and more battle it out.
EA announces Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date at The Game Awards
The Star Wars Jedi Survivor release date was pretty much an open secret after it accidentally showed up on Steam ahead of The Game Awards 2022, but EA made it official now. The next stage of Cal Kestis’ journey will launch on March 17, 2023, for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
The Verge
The biggest announcements and trailers from the Game Awards 2022
It’s that time of the year when we all gather ‘round Twitch to watch three hours of video game announcements punctuated by some awards. Yes, it’s The Game Awards 2022. As always, this year’s edition of the annual event was full of big reveals and lots and lots of trailers (there were a few awards as well). If you didn’t manage to sit through the whole thing, don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are the biggest things you might’ve missed.
IGN
Surreal Platformer, After Us, Announced at The Game Awards
Private Division has announced a new game from Piccolo Studio at The Game Awards titled After Us. After Us is set on a post-human Earth where players take on the role of Gaia, the Spirit of Life. Gaia must give Earth a second chance in this environmental platformer. Salvage the souls of extinct animals and revive them after learning about their final fate.
Idyllic indie Season: A Letter to the Future gets January release date at The Game Awards 2022
Take photos, record audio, and make memories next month
CNET
First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards
Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect. You can watch the game's first trailer below. Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with...
ComicBook
BioShock Creator Reveals New Game, Judas
BioShock creator Ken Levine has revealed his next game, Judas. BioShock is one of the most well-regarded games of all-time, largely thanks to its big themes and twisty story. It was backed up even further by a really compelling world and satisfying gameplay which only continued to evolve with its sequels. Sadly, BioShock sort of went away after the critical success of BioShock Infinite in 2013. Developer Irrational Games shut down and the BioShock series disappeared. Levine went on to found another studio known as Ghost Story Games which has been quietly working on a new game for a really, really long time. There's been rumblings of what this game actually is, but now, we finally have our first look.
The Verge
Hideo Kojima’s next game is Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding is back. Hideo Kojima revealed his next game at the Game Awards this evening — and yes, it still has creepy babies. Death Stranding 2 will once again star Norman Reedus and Lea Seydoux and it looks just as strange as its predecessor, at least based on the debut trailer. It also appears that DS2 is a working title right now. The game doesn’t have a release date but it’s coming to the PS5.
IGN
Nightingale Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
In 1889, struggle to survive in a land teeming with monstrous beasts and magic. Crafting, adventuring, and building are your keys to survival as a Realmwalker as you rebuild what has been lost.
Xbox's no-show at The Game Awards caps off a disappointing 2022
Microsoft had a few bright spots in 2022, but the drudgery of the Activision-Blizzard deal and lack of AAA games is really starting to bite.
IGN
The Game Awards Stage Crasher Arrested After Invading Elden Ring's GOTY Speech
Elden Ring may have taken home the top honor of Game of the Year at The Game Awards tonight, but From Software's spotlight was interrupted by an unexpected Stage Crasher who was promptly arrested. While four members of the Elden Ring development team could be seen on the livestream passing...
Diablo 4 release date, new trailer, and music shown at The Game Awards
FANS have been eagerly awaiting more information about Diablo 4, but Blizzard has been fairly quiet on the details. A preview build of the game was sent to press recently, but we could only play three of the five classes, and were locked to the starting area. Without a look...
