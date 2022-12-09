Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Carted Off Field With Non-Contact Injury Vs. Patriots
Kyler Murray carted off field with non-contact injury vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was forced to leave Monday night's game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium after just three plays. Murray scrambled on a first-down play and suffered a...
NBC Los Angeles
Ravens' Tyler Huntley Exits Vs. Steelers Due to Concussion
Ravens’ Tyler Huntley exits vs. Steelers due to concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Baltimore Ravens were already without Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and now they are onto their QB3. Tyler Huntley got the starting nod in place of Jackson...
NBC Los Angeles
NFL Week 14 Winners, Losers: Brock Purdy Beats Tom Brady for Memorable Win
NFL Week 14 winners, losers: Purdy beats Brady in memorable win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Another exciting weekend of football is behind us. In Week 14, we witnessed a wild comeback from Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams, the Buffalo Bills take down the rival New York Jets in the snow and "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy outduel the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.
NBC Los Angeles
49ers' Deebo Samuel Has MCL, Ankle Sprain; Regular-Season Return Expected
Deebo has MCL, ankle sprain; regular-season return expected originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The MRI examination came back with news about as good as could have been expected for 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel sustained sprains to his left knee and ankle, but he's expected to return...
NBC Los Angeles
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Makes No-Look, Underhand Toss for TD Vs. Broncos
Chiefs’ Mahomes makes no-look, underhand toss for TD vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes took the Denver Broncos’ defense on a ride. The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback added another ridiculous play to his already-stacked resume against the AFC West rival in Week 14.
NBC Los Angeles
Brock Purdy's Dad Gets Emotional After QB's TD Pass in 49ers-Buccaneers
Purdy's dad gets emotional after rookie's TD pass vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. As 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy made his first NFL start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, his family watched eagerly from the Levi's Stadium stands. And during the first half, the rookie put...
NBC Los Angeles
Deebo Samuel Carted Off With Ankle Injury During 49ers-Buccaneers Game
Emotional Deebo sustains left ankle injury, carted off field originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury during the 49ers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and was taken on a cart to the locker room. The 49ers initially said Samuel...
NBC Los Angeles
Cowboys Sign Ex-Colts Star T.Y. Hilton Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit
Cowboys sign ex-Colts star T.Y. Hilton amid OBJ pursuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Dallas Cowboys have added a multi-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. No, not Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas has signed four-time Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton, the team announced Monday afternoon. Hilton, 32, spent each of...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch A.J. Griffin Make Insane Buzzer-Beater to Lift Hawks Over Bulls
Watch A.J. Griffin make insane buzzer-beater to lift Hawks over Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Down by one, 0.5 seconds remaining, an in-bounds pass caught in mid-air by a player with his back to the basket... No problem!. The Atlanta Hawks' A.J. Griffin was in that very predicament...
NBC Los Angeles
Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
Report: Pistons’ Cade Cunningham to undergo season-ending surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cade Cunningham’s sophomore season is seemingly over. The Detroit Pistons guard and 2021 No. 1 overall pick reportedly will be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season after opting to undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
