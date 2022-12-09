ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Carted Off Field With Non-Contact Injury Vs. Patriots

Kyler Murray carted off field with non-contact injury vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was forced to leave Monday night's game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium after just three plays. Murray scrambled on a first-down play and suffered a...
Ravens' Tyler Huntley Exits Vs. Steelers Due to Concussion

Ravens’ Tyler Huntley exits vs. Steelers due to concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Baltimore Ravens were already without Lamar Jackson for Sunday’s game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, and now they are onto their QB3. Tyler Huntley got the starting nod in place of Jackson...
NFL Week 14 Winners, Losers: Brock Purdy Beats Tom Brady for Memorable Win

NFL Week 14 winners, losers: Purdy beats Brady in memorable win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Another exciting weekend of football is behind us. In Week 14, we witnessed a wild comeback from Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams, the Buffalo Bills take down the rival New York Jets in the snow and "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy outduel the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady.
49ers' Deebo Samuel Has MCL, Ankle Sprain; Regular-Season Return Expected

Deebo has MCL, ankle sprain; regular-season return expected originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The MRI examination came back with news about as good as could have been expected for 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel sustained sprains to his left knee and ankle, but he's expected to return...
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Makes No-Look, Underhand Toss for TD Vs. Broncos

Chiefs’ Mahomes makes no-look, underhand toss for TD vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Patrick Mahomes took the Denver Broncos’ defense on a ride. The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback added another ridiculous play to his already-stacked resume against the AFC West rival in Week 14.
Deebo Samuel Carted Off With Ankle Injury During 49ers-Buccaneers Game

Emotional Deebo sustains left ankle injury, carted off field originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Deebo Samuel sustained an ankle injury during the 49ers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and was taken on a cart to the locker room. The 49ers initially said Samuel...
Cowboys Sign Ex-Colts Star T.Y. Hilton Amid Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit

Cowboys sign ex-Colts star T.Y. Hilton amid OBJ pursuit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Dallas Cowboys have added a multi-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. No, not Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas has signed four-time Pro Bowl wideout T.Y. Hilton, the team announced Monday afternoon. Hilton, 32, spent each of...
Watch A.J. Griffin Make Insane Buzzer-Beater to Lift Hawks Over Bulls

Watch A.J. Griffin make insane buzzer-beater to lift Hawks over Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Down by one, 0.5 seconds remaining, an in-bounds pass caught in mid-air by a player with his back to the basket... No problem!. The Atlanta Hawks' A.J. Griffin was in that very predicament...
Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

Report: Pistons’ Cade Cunningham to undergo season-ending surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cade Cunningham’s sophomore season is seemingly over. The Detroit Pistons guard and 2021 No. 1 overall pick reportedly will be out for the remainder of the 2022-23 regular season after opting to undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
