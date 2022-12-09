ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Top sauce: Chefs stir pot to raise money for largest food pantry in Rockland County

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Five chefs are stirring the pot to raise money for the largest food pantry in Rockland County.

They're cooking up a spicy sauce for the "Get Saucy" fundraising event at the Nyack Seaport.

The annual competition pits amateur Italian red-sauce makers against each other for the top sauce.

Proceeds are going to People to People, which helps single parents, veterans, b and thousands of Rockland residents facing food insecurity.

A total of $35,000  was raised at this year's event - and congrats

to Tom Brizzolara who won best sauce.

