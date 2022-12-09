Top sauce: Chefs stir pot to raise money for largest food pantry in Rockland County
Five chefs are stirring the pot to raise money for the largest food pantry in Rockland County.
They're cooking up a spicy sauce for the "Get Saucy" fundraising event at the Nyack Seaport.
The annual competition pits amateur Italian red-sauce makers against each other for the top sauce.
Proceeds are going to People to People, which helps single parents, veterans, b and thousands of Rockland residents facing food insecurity.
A total of $35,000 was raised at this year's event - and congrats
to Tom Brizzolara who won best sauce.
