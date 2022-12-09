CAA Raises Eight to Agent

CAA has upped eight to agent and executive.

Kate Arenson, who joined CAA as an intern in 2017, has been elevated to agent in the Music Touring department.

Jessica Brown, Emmett Gordon and Peter Morton have been promoted to executives in CAA Sports Property Sales and will advise clients that include Major League Baseball, Formula 1, the Atlanta Braves and the L.A. Clippers.

Sydney Chance has been promoted to executive in Baseball, where she will advise the agency’s MLB clients on their digital media strategies and off-the-field brand architecture.

Ron Jordan has been promoted to agent in the Music Touring department and will continue working with ARDN, Jean Deaux and tobi lou, among others.

Sydney Lipsitz, who joined CAA in 2018 as a mailroom clerk, has been upped to executive and chief of staff for the Sports Broadcasting department, led by Matt Kramer and Tom Young.

Andi Wong has been promoted to agent in the Media Finance department, led by Benjamin Kramer and Roeg Sutherland, having started as an intern in that department.