ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

CAA Raises Eight to Agent

By Mia Galuppo
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZGS1_0jcYqxWr00

CAA has upped eight to agent and executive.

Kate Arenson, who joined CAA as an intern in 2017, has been elevated to agent in the Music Touring department.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Jessica Brown, Emmett Gordon and Peter Morton have been promoted to executives in CAA Sports Property Sales and will advise clients that include Major League Baseball, Formula 1, the Atlanta Braves and the L.A. Clippers.

Sydney Chance has been promoted to executive in Baseball, where she will advise the agency’s MLB clients on their digital media strategies and off-the-field brand architecture.

Ron Jordan has been promoted to agent in the Music Touring department and will continue working with ARDN, Jean Deaux and tobi lou, among others.

Sydney Lipsitz, who joined CAA in 2018 as a mailroom clerk, has been upped to executive and chief of staff for the Sports Broadcasting department, led by Matt Kramer and Tom Young.

Andi Wong has been promoted to agent in the Media Finance department, led by Benjamin Kramer and Roeg Sutherland, having started as an intern in that department.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok’s The McFarland Family Signs With CAA

The McFarlands, a family of five known for posting comedic videos on TikTok, have signed with CAA for representation in all areas. Consisting of father Dan, mother Kathy, eldest brother Mitch, middle child Colin and youngest son Dylan, the McFarlands started posting skits to TikTok during the pandemic and soon found their comedic videos racking up millions of views. (Brothers Colin and Dylan had past experience creating content for the now-defunct platform Vine before eventually experimenting with TikTok.)More from The Hollywood Reporter'Terrifier 2' Filmmaker Damien Leone Signs With WME (Exclusive)Lily James Signs With CAA (Exclusive)TikTok's "Pasta Queen" Nadia Caterina Munno Signs...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Tom Cruise Snubbed After Returning Past Awards

Tom Cruise did not receive a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, which itself was nominated in the best drama category. The snub comes after the actor returned his three Golden Globes statues in 2021 amid the controversy surrounding the show’s governing body, Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The HFPA came under fire after an L.A. Times report detailed that the organization counted zero Black journalists among its then-87 members. At the time, many actors and companies called for changes from the organization, including Netflix, Amazon Studios and Mark Ruffalo. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Disney Empire Leads With 17...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ronnie Turner, Son of Tina Turner, Dies at 62

Ronnie Turner, the son of Tina Turner and the late Ike Turner, has died, his mother and wife have confirmed. He was 62. The Los Angeles Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that they responded to a 911 call and that an individual outside a residence in Encino was pronounced dead. The L.A. County coroner’s office told THR that the deceased was a male in his 60s but that his identity was pending.More from The Hollywood ReporterCarl Kleinschmitt, Writer on 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' and 'M*A*S*H,' Dies at 85Gary Friedkin, Actor in 'Young Doctors in Love,' Dies at 70Jon Wilkman, 'Moguls...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Buy Out Performance of Broadway Show ‘Ain’t No Mo‘

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have bought out a performance of new Broadway play Ain’t No Mo‘ this week, in an effort to help the show stave off its closing notice. The play, written by Jordan E. Cooper and produced by Lee Daniels, is made of a series of sketches that address the question, “What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?” While well-reviewed, the production announced late last week that it would end its run on Dec. 18, about two weeks after its official opening, due to low ticket...
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk Responds to Being Booed During Dave Chappelle’s Show in San Francisco: “A First for Me in Real Life”

Elon Musk did not get a hero’s welcome when he joined Dave Chappelle on a San Francisco arena stage on Sunday night. “Cheers and boos, I see,” Chappelle said in response to the crowd’s reception of the billionaire businessman and controversial Twitter owner after he asked the audience to “make some noise for the richest man in the world.” After the introduction, Musk walked across the Chase Center stage with his arms raised in the air, seemingly expecting a tidal wave of positive attention.More from The Hollywood ReporterElton John Leaves Twitter, Says Policy Change Will "Allow Misinformation to Flourish Unchecked"Kathy Griffin...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ain’t No Mo’ to Close on Broadway Less Than Three Weeks After Opening

Jordan E. Cooper’s history-making production, Ain’t No Mo’, is closing on Broadway just a few weeks after it officially opened on Dec. 1. Written by Cooper, directed by Stevie-Walker Webb and produced by Lee Daniels, the Dec. 18 closure of the critically acclaimed play follows 22 preview performances and 21 regular performances. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' to Close in December Two Weeks After Opening on Broadway'Stomp' to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-BroadwayQuentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34  In a statement about the play’s closure, Daniels recalled when he first saw Ain’t No Mo’. “It shook me to my...
The Hollywood Reporter

Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70

Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Hollywood Reporter

‘KPOP’ Team on Abrupt Closing of Broadway Musical: “We Never Got a Fair Chance”

Leading members of KPOP’s creative team are addressing the news of the history-making Broadway musical’s closing, which producers announced Tuesday. In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, book writer Jason Kim, composer Helen Park, and producers Tim Forbes and Joey Parnes shared their reactions to the closing and what they felt may have fueled the show’s struggle to lift off after 44 previews and 17 regular performances. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' to Close in December Two Weeks After Opening on Broadway'Stomp' to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-BroadwayBritney Spears-Inspired Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Sets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Jordan E. Cooper on Saving Broadway’s ‘Ain’t No Mo,’’ His “Love and Loathe” Letter to American Theater

Just one week after its opening, new Broadway play Ain’t No Mo’ announced it would soon be ending its run.  Written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper — the youngest Black American playwright in Broadway history — and produced by Lee Daniels, the play is set to close on Dec. 18, unless the production can rally audiences and boost ticket sales enough to reverse the decision. So far, the production has received support from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, who bought out a performance of the show this week, with Cooper telling The Hollywood Reporter there’s more still to come. More from The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Rebel Wilson’s First Dramatic Role Delivered First Kiss With a Woman Months Before Coming Out

So much of Rebel Wilson’s life is brand-new. The comedy superstar has ventured into new territory by toplining her first dramatic feature, The Almond and the Seahorse, opposite Charlotte Gainsbourg, Trine Dyrholm and Celyn Jones, the latter of whom co-wrote the script (with Kaite O’Reilly) and co-directed the film (with Tom Stern). Based on O’Reilly’s play of the same name, it casts Wilson as an archaeologist navigating life with her husband (Jones) as he recovers from a traumatic brain injury. She finds comfort and more in a surprise relationship with a woman (Gainsbourg) who is dealing with the same challenges with...
The Hollywood Reporter

How ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Breakout Dolly de Leon Prepared For the Role of Abigail

Dolly de Leon had to be convinced to audition for Triangle of Sadness, the Palme d’Or-winning comedy directed by Ruben Östlund, which has earned her rave reviews. She had been grinding away at auditions for commercials in her native Philippines, booking about 45 percent of the jobs and feeling hopeless about her career. “I just thought, ‘No one ever chooses me, so I’ll just go and have fun with it,’ ” she says of her approach to each gig. The attitude ended up serving her well. As Abigail — a worker on the cleaning staff of a luxury yacht, who starts...
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Cruise to Receive PGA’s David O. Selznick Award

Tom Cruise will receive the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced on Thursday. The award recognizes a producer or producing team for their work in motion pictures. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman and Kevin Feige. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Nine Awards Strategists Weigh In About Ceremony's Upcoming Return to TV'The Good Nurse' Star Eddie Redmayne Found Humanity in the Inhumane for the Netflix True Crime Drama'Armageddon Time' Stars Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Disney Empire Leads With 17 Noms, Including Searchlight’s 12

The Disney empire scored the most Golden Globe nominations of any film company with a total of 17 nods, including a dozen for specialty division Searchlight Pictures, home of The Banshees of Inisherin. Banshees led all films with eight nominations in virtually every top category, including best picture, musical or comedy, best director, best actor and best screenplay.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes Exec Producer Jesse Collins on Host Jerrod Carmichael and How Show Will "Feel Like an Immersive Experience"Golden Globe Noms Analysis: Film Contenders From Abroad Boosted, While 'Yellowstone' Finally Joins Host of Rookies on TV SideGolden Globes: Tom Cruise,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Guest Column: Ye Is Bringing My Childhood Fears to Life

In third grade, I practiced holding my hand in a bowl of ice water, training myself to endure pain for the coming concentration camps. After learning about Anne Frank and the horrors of the Holocaust in my synagogue’s Sunday school, I became terrified that black-booted Nazis would come stomping down the hallway. I have grown up with Kanye West, now referred to as Ye. I awkwardly danced to his music in the school gym in the seventh grade, blasted it through open car windows when I got my driver’s license, and attempted to rap his lyrics at college parties. And as...
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globes: Tom Cruise, Dominic West Snubbed as ‘Blonde,’ ‘White Noise’ Nominations Surprise

While a number of awards hopefuls are likely celebrating after they were nominated for the 2023 Golden Globes on Monday, a number of people and projects that were viewed as likely to be recognized for their work were left out and others surprisingly made the cut. A number of acclaimed films that have been recognized by awards organizations and critics groups earlier this season weren’t nominated for anything, including Armageddon Time, Causeway, Nope and Till, including the lead performance by Danielle Deadwyler that sparked Oscar buzz.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Corsage' Director Marie Kreutzer on What She Learned About Empress Elisabeth of...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: UTA Signs Drag Performer and Makeup Artist Gottmik

United Talent Agency has signed Gottmik. The 25-year-old, born Kade Gottlieb in Arizona, rose to fame on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” tying for third place on the 13th season. Based in Los Angeles, he became the first openly trans man to compete on the hit reality show.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event “I’m looking forward to working with UTA’s dynamic team to help complete my ambitions in fashion, literature, performance, music, touring and more,” Gottmik told WWD in a statement. “They understand the unique spaces for drag artistry and I’m glad...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Golden Globe Noms Analysis: Film Contenders From Abroad Boosted, While ‘Yellowstone’ Finally Joins Host of Rookies on TV Side

The allegedly new-and-improved Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed its nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Monday morning. Chosen by 96 of the organization’s members (a figure that suggests some members may have lost their voting rights since a count was last made public) and 103 international voters (who, unlike members, are not all journalists, include quite a few Black people and won’t be paid $75,000 per year), the announcement of the picks was not aired or streamed live. That’s a departure from tradition and not exactly a ringing endorsement of the Globes telecast from NBC, which recently found...
The Hollywood Reporter

Todd Phillips Reveals First Look at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ as Sequel Begins Production

The Joker is back as production begins for Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2019 film.  Director Todd Phillips shared a photo to his Instagram on Saturday of Joaquin Phoenix in character as Arthur Fleck with the caption: “Day 1. Our boy. #joker.” More from The Hollywood ReporterRihanna, Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas Among Oscar Hopefuls for Best Original SongMan Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced to 21 Years in PrisonRihanna, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift Among Nominees for 2022 Hollywood Music in Media Awards At this point, the sequel is expected to star Phoenix, Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, Zazie...
The Hollywood Reporter

30 Years After THR’s First Power List of Women, How Much Has Changed in Hollywood?

In honor of the 30th anniversary of The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment issue, THR spoke with some of the powerhouse women that were featured in the very first list in 1992. From the likes of Sherry Lansing, Kathleen Kennedy, Gale Ann Hurd, Debbie Allen and more, nine women share what they’ve learned, the challenges they faced and how they’ve seen the industry evolve over the years. This year, THR also celebrates 30 years of sponsorship from longstanding cable network Lifetime. Debbie Allen Actor-singer-director-producer More from The Hollywood ReporterCharlize Theron and Issa Rae Honored at THR's Women in Entertainment Event: "Keep Using Our...
The Hollywood Reporter

Darren Aronofsky on Fat Suit Criticisms Around ‘The Whale’: It “Makes No Sense to Me”

Criticisms of The Whale‘s representation of bigger-bodied people through its themes and the use of a fat suit for star Brendan Fraser caught director Darren Aronofsky off-guard. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the director responded to critical backlash about how the film represents and explores the story of Charlie, a middle-aged man who after the death of his boyfriend, experiences significant weight gain over several years until his estranged daughter show’s up on his doorstep and he attempts to repair their relationship.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Black Panther 2' Leads Otherwise Dismal Weekend, Leaps Past $400M DomesticallyGuest...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
62K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy