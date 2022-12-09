Read full article on original website
NFL legend Jerry Rice has stern message for 49ers coaches after Deebo Samuel injury
NFL legend Jerry Rice had criticism for the San Francisco 49ers' coaching staff after Deebo Samuel went down with an injury on Sunday night.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts does something no other QB has done before as team clinches playoff berth
Jalen Hurts did something no other quarterback has ever done in NFL history as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants and clinched a playoff berth.
Pro Bowl wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, Cowboys agree to one-year deal
The Dallas Cowboys agreed to a one-year deal with longtime Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday.
Broncos' Russell Wilson suffers big knot on his head as tackle left him with concussion
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had a terrific game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday but left early after suffering a concussion in the fourth quarter.
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report
A California man was set on fire and his car was stolen after he stopped to help a woman he thought was stranded last week, police said.
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Meghan Markle's half siblings slam Netflix docuseries after Prince Harry claims she doesn't have a father
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," was blasted by Meghan's paternal half siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle warned not to attend King Charles coronation after Netflix docuseries drop
Former leaders in Britain are telling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not to attend King Charles' coronation in June due to their Netflix release.
Biden invites anti-police nonbinary drag queen to White House: 'F--- the police'
President Biden extended an invitation to drag queen Marti Cummings to attend a White House event where he will sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
Florida deputies seize enough heroin, fentanyl to kill 2.3M people during months-long operation
'Santa's Naughty Lil Sellers,' an 11-month-long undercover operation focusing on locking up drug dealers in Flagler County, Florida, successfully came to a close this week.
Idaho murders: Father of slain victim says she had 'big open wounds,' calls police 'cowards'
Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves' father exclusively told Fox News Digital that the victims had "big open gouges" that were made by a "sadistic male."
Non-binary Biden official Sam Brinton's backstory called into question by LGBTQ activist
A non-binary Biden official already accused of stealing is now dealing with accusations of making up claims of abuse by a gay conversion therapist.
NH hiker who fell to his death off mountain cliff while taking pictures with wife ID’d as Joseph Eggleston
Joseph "Eggy" Eggleston, 53, was identified as the hiker who fell 300 feet to his death from the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch near Hart's Location, New Hampshire.
Pete Buttigieg ripped for using taxpayer-funded private jets amid calls to cut emissions: 'Walk the walk, man'
The 'Outnumbered' reacts to flight data revealing Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg used taxpayer dollars for private jet travel despite previous climate change concerns.
Biden directed offstage by child after Toys for Tots remarks
President Biden appeared confused Monday after his speech with Toys for Tots in Arlington, Virginia, and had to be led offstage by a young girl who took his hand.
Twitter Files reveal Trump ban came after Michelle Obama, others pressured the company
Former First Lady Michelle Obama was among those who pressured Twitter to ban former President Donald Trump, following the riots at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Second World Cup journalist 'died suddenly' after Grant Wahl passes away: report
Khalid al-Misslam, a Qatari, was a photojournalist for Al Kass TV reportedly "died suddenly" when he was covering the World Cup just hours after Grant Wahl died.
Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99
"The Price is Right" icon Bob Barker turned 99 on Monday. Barker's longtime companion Nancy Burnet gave Fox News Digital an update on the former game show host and shared some of their favorite memories.
New York City 'baby face killer' sought after gruesome apartment deadly stabbing of 16-year-old girl
The NYPD is seeking 18-year-old Zyaire Crumbley, nicknamed the "baby face" killer for his mugshot, for the murder of a 16-year-old found stabbed in the neck at a Harlem apartment.
