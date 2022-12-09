Read full article on original website
Idaho woman arrested in boy's disappearance made TikTok posts standing in front of his missing person flyer
Idaho police have arrested Sarah Wondra, of Fruitland, for allegedly failing to report the death of a missing boy named Michael Joseph "Monkey" Vaughan.
Man zip-tied, set on fire by California car thieves after stopping to help seemingly stranded woman: Report
A California man was set on fire and his car was stolen after he stopped to help a woman he thought was stranded last week, police said.
Grandmother of Georgia toddler Quinton Simon, who was found dead in landfill, arrested
The grandmother of a Georgia boy who was found dead in a landfill has been arrested on a charge related to juvenile court
Remains of missing California mother are found and her ex-husband has been arrested, police say
Human remains found in a remote California location are those of a mother reported missing Thursday after a "significant amount of blood" was seen in her home, authorities say.
Idaho college murder suspect may have killed before, unlikely to be a student, former FBI special agent says
Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam outlines a profile of the potential suspect in the Idaho murders as Moscow officials continue to investigate the killings.
Mother arrested as 10-year-old found to have large tattoo
A New York mother has been arrested for allegedly allowing her 10-year-old son to get a tattoo. Thirty-three-year-old Crystal Thomas, of Highland, was arrested in October after her son reportedly asked a school nurse for Vaseline for his tattoo, The New York Times reported. Authorities alleged that Ms Thomas allowed her son to get a rendering of his name in large block letters tattoed on his forearm. The tattoo artist, 20-year-old Austin Smith was also taken into custody. Ms Thomas has since claimed that she believed the tattoo would be temporary and that “no little child should get tattooed.”Ms...
NBC Philadelphia
Ex-Trooper Bought Home, Blacked Out Windows, Weeks Before Allegedly Killing Family of Teen He Catfished, Seller Says
Weeks before a former Virginia state trooper allegedly killed three members of a California family in a “catfishing” scheme, he bought a home sight unseen and blacked out the windows, the man who sold him the house said Friday. Jacob Gordon, 28, said in an interview that Austin...
Mystery man in final video with murdered Idaho students has been identified and is 'cooperating with police'
The man who was filmed with two of the four murdered Idaho students in their last hours has been 'identified' and is 'cooperating with police,' according to one of the victims' sisters. The young man's name has not yet been made public but he was he was filmed walking up...
Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing
The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
Lesbian couple confesses after boy's body found tortured with severed skull
A woman in Indiana admitted Tuesday to neglecting her young brother, who endured months of isolation, torture, and eventually died after his skull was severed from his body.
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
Idaho murders: Father of slain victim says she had 'big open wounds,' calls police 'cowards'
Slain Idaho college student Kaylee Goncalves' father exclusively told Fox News Digital that the victims had "big open gouges" that were made by a "sadistic male."
International Business Times
Parents Drown Newborn To Prevent Cops From Finding Mother Was On Meth: Police
A couple in Iowa has been charged with murder for drowning their newborn daughter in a bathtub, moments after her birth. The suspects murdered the infant to prevent cops from finding out the woman had meth in her system, police said. The two accused, Brandon D. Thoma and Taylor K....
‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down
The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala
A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
iheart.com
10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom
A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
Florida deputies seize enough heroin, fentanyl to kill 2.3M people during months-long operation
'Santa's Naughty Lil Sellers,' an 11-month-long undercover operation focusing on locking up drug dealers in Flagler County, Florida, successfully came to a close this week.
lootpress.com
Over 1lb of meth, cocaine discovered during investigation, Jackson County man facing charges
RIPLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Jackson County man faces charges following an investigation which led to the discovery of various illicit substances within a residence. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Rodney Rogers was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 by Detective Seth Fisher.
Alabama father arrested after four young sisters disappear from small town
An Alabama father has been arrested after his four daughters vanished from a small town in Talladega County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) sent out an emergency missing child alert on Thursday night, saying that the four girls in the Buchanan family had been missing since 11.35am in Sylacauga, southeast of Birmingham. The four sisters – Aaliyah Grace, 12, Isabella Jane, 9, Lacey Nicole, 7, and Gracelyn Hope, 2 - were confirmed to have been found safe in Clayton County, Georgia, on Friday afternoon. Their father, Clifton Christopher Buchanan, was arrested in Etowah County, Alabama, on Friday. His arrest...
